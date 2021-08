Isn’t she just doing the classic delusional British commentator thing of wildly talking up the chances of our athletes/players, many of whom happen to be white? The number of times our commentators say "and Brit x is right in the hunt here" as we watch them clearly dropping out of contention is most amusing.



She did it with the American in the women’s too, who happened to be white. The excuse was that it was only her third marathon. But the winner was also only on her third marathon. Also, Zapotek wasn’t British, he happens to be white and just a convenient way to try to belittle Hassan in a snide way. She’s always making snide comments. The London marathon where it looked like her record was going was gruesome listening.She’s been at it for years.