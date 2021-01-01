« previous next »
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,373
  • Kloppite
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2920 on: Yesterday at 02:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 02:04:30 pm
I think the problem is for equality, if you have womens football, you kinda have to have mens football.  And in the womens game it is absolutely the pinnacle.

I have no real issues with tennis being there - the majority of the bigger players treat it as seriously as any grand slam - but for the golf, because of the number of US golfers in the top 20, then it's never going to be as competitive.

Basketball - most of the teams there have loads of NBA players nowadays, it is a properly international league.  And it is the pinnacle of international competition for them

The Olympic Golf tournament should be for amateurs Golfers like Boxing is, or those on the challenge tours, the ones the level below the PGA/European Tours ecc, i don't like the idea of players from the main tours included, considering they see the 4 majors as the pinnacle of the sport rather than the Olympics
Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,290
  • JFT96
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2921 on: Yesterday at 02:37:30 pm »
Pro's are now allowed to enter the boxing, most just don't cos it's not worth their while


In fact the Men's Featherweight final was contested between two pro boxers


https://www.teamusa.org/News/2021/August/05/Duke-Ragan-Becomes-First-US-Professional-Boxer-To-Medal-At-Olympic-Games
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,373
  • Kloppite
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2922 on: Yesterday at 02:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 02:37:30 pm
Pro's are now allowed to enter the boxing, most just don't cos it's not worth their while


In fact the Men's Featherweight final was contested between two pro boxers


https://www.teamusa.org/News/2021/August/05/Duke-Ragan-Becomes-First-US-Professional-Boxer-To-Medal-At-Olympic-Games

I didn't know that, as always thought Olympic Boxing was for amateurs.
Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,097
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2923 on: Yesterday at 02:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:35:13 pm
The Olympic Golf tournament should be for amateurs Golfers like Boxing is, or those on the challenge tours, the ones the level below the PGA/European Tours ecc, i don't like the idea of players from the main tours included, considering they see the 4 majors as the pinnacle of the sport rather than the Olympics
But to grow the game, they want some of the stars there. When they brought golf in, they obviously assumed they would get the Tiger bump but that hasnt happened for reasons
Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,290
  • JFT96
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2924 on: Yesterday at 02:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 02:46:48 pm
I didn't know that, as always thought Olympic Boxing was for amateurs.

It was until Rio
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,373
  • Kloppite
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2925 on: Yesterday at 02:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 02:47:49 pm
It was until Rio

I see, i've noticed IBA has been stripped of the right to organise the Olympic Boxing tournament, the IBA are as corrupt as the Weightlifting federation.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,213
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2926 on: Yesterday at 03:01:29 pm »
Most pro boxers aren't dickheads though. They realise Olympics should be for Amateur Boxing and not pros.
Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,181
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2927 on: Yesterday at 03:03:15 pm »
Who is the no 11 for Brazil? Only caught glimpses but he seems to be a lovely technical player.
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,261
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2928 on: Yesterday at 03:10:05 pm »
Probably matters little in the grand scheme of things but Neeraj Chopra won India's first ever gold medal in athletics in javelin :)
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,154
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2929 on: Yesterday at 03:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:01:29 pm
Most pro boxers aren't dickheads though. They realise Olympics should be for Amateur Boxing and not pros.

Least in GB pros know the Olympics is a great feeder system for pros.

I do miss the old system with headguards and the points system judged on clean punches landed (judged by 3/4 judges pressing a button whenever a clean punch landed)
Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,118
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2930 on: Yesterday at 03:13:56 pm »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Yesterday at 03:03:15 pm
Who is the no 11 for Brazil? Only caught glimpses but he seems to be a lovely technical player.

Antony, mate. He's only 21 and plays his club football for Ajax - he does look a decent player.
Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,290
  • JFT96
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2931 on: Yesterday at 03:16:18 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 03:10:33 pm
Least in GB pros know the Olympics is a great feeder system for pros.

I do miss the old system with headguards and the points system judged on clean punches landed (judged by 3/4 judges pressing a button whenever a clean punch landed)

Headguards don't protect against head injuries or concussion and just lead to a false sense of security, its an evidenced based decision to remove them. They bizarrely haven't for the women due to a lack of data in women's boxing into them...
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2932 on: Yesterday at 03:17:29 pm »
What is it with the BBC's online coverage just abruptly ending sometimes? It's so shoddy, as is most of their website these days.
Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,526
  • ....mmm
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2933 on: Yesterday at 03:18:48 pm »
We've now surpassed our gold medal count from 2008 and are 2 medals away from matching our overall medal count from 2012.

Are we still guaranteed one more in the boxing?

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,290
  • JFT96
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2934 on: Yesterday at 03:19:41 pm »
Yep. Lauren Price has her gold medal fight in the next few days
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,840
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2935 on: Yesterday at 03:20:21 pm »
Got to stay up well late to watch the events tomorrow.
Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,526
  • ....mmm
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2936 on: Yesterday at 03:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 03:19:41 pm
Yep. Lauren Price has her gold medal fight in the next few days

You'd think we be good for at least a medal at the velodrome too. Overall looking really good after some ups and downs.
Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,638
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2937 on: Yesterday at 03:46:19 pm »
Volleyball final was great, France win it at the death with a 5 set victory over ROC.

Add to it their gold medal in handball earlier.
Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,052
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2938 on: Yesterday at 04:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 02:04:30 pm
I think the problem is for equality, if you have womens football, you kinda have to have mens football.  And in the womens game it is absolutely the pinnacle.

I have no real issues with tennis being there - the majority of the bigger players treat it as seriously as any grand slam - but for the golf, because of the number of US golfers in the top 20, then it's never going to be as competitive.

Basketball - most of the teams there have loads of NBA players nowadays, it is a properly international league.  And it is the pinnacle of international competition for them
The World Cup is considered the pinnacle of the women's game. The Olympics is probably on the tier below, equal to the Euros. The growing debate within the women's game is whether the Olympics should be expanded from 12 teams to 16, to match the men's tournament. But there's no real room in the senior age fixture calendar for additional qualifiers. UEFA countries are already qualifying via World Cup finishing position because of this issue.

Personally, I wouldn't care if the women's competition becomes age restricted, or dropped entirely in favour of futsal. 11v11 will never feel 'Olympic' to me in the way other sports do. But maybe I just watch far too much 11v11 football.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,373
  • Kloppite
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2939 on: Yesterday at 04:11:30 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 03:20:21 pm
Got to stay up well late to watch the events tomorrow.

Cycling is 02.00 to 05.15 &  Boxing is between 6am & 8am, a few other events left, last event is over by 8am, closing ceremony from 12pm.
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,373
  • Kloppite
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2940 on: Yesterday at 04:19:41 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 11:48:16 am
Bruce Springsteen's daughter is competing in the Showjumping  ???

That's a bit random....

Won silver medal so it's Glory Days. ;D
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,840
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2941 on: Yesterday at 04:30:11 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:11:30 pm
Cycling is 02.00 to 05.15 &  Boxing is between 6am & 8am, a few other events left, last event is over by 8am, closing ceremony from 12pm.

Yeh always the problem with the last days event.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,560
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2942 on: Yesterday at 04:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:19:41 pm
Won silver medal so it's Glory Days. ;D

Of all the songs I was my racking my brains to crowbar in and I forgot that one! :wanker
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,518
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2943 on: Yesterday at 04:36:25 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 03:18:48 pm
We've now surpassed our gold medal count from 2008 and are 2 medals away from matching our overall medal count from 2012.

Are we still guaranteed one more in the boxing?


1996 Olympic spend£5m
2021 Olympic spend £340m

Money buys medals
Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,290
  • JFT96
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2944 on: Yesterday at 04:38:29 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:32:42 pm
Of all the songs I was my racking my brains to crowbar in and I forgot that one! :wanker

Bet you'll be kicking yourself all the way to some pretty Bad Lands after missing that one Nick!
Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,373
  • Kloppite
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2945 on: Yesterday at 04:42:35 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:32:42 pm
Of all the songs I was my racking my brains to crowbar in and I forgot that one! :wanker

 ;D did help i was watching the Glory Days video on youtube the other day from when he played Glastonbury. ;D
Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,883
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2946 on: Yesterday at 04:48:33 pm »
This Synchronised Swimming or whatever its known as these days - skills are off the charts.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,840
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2947 on: Yesterday at 04:50:20 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 04:48:33 pm
This Synchronised Swimming or whatever its known as these days - skills are off the charts.

I heard something on the highlights show about them having the biggest lung capacity (i think) or general fitness that was 2nd only to long distance runners.
Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,883
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2948 on: Yesterday at 05:11:50 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 04:50:20 pm
I heard something on the highlights show about them having the biggest lung capacity (i think) or general fitness that was 2nd only to long distance runners.
Not surprising, the amount of time they spend under the water and the moves are incredible let alone the synchronisation to it
Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,883
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2949 on: Yesterday at 05:14:35 pm »
Cant understand why people dont like the Leon Taylor commentary, he just said someone looked like a twiglet, cracks me up
Offline Schmarn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2950 on: Yesterday at 05:26:07 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 03:25:39 pm
You'd think we be good for at least a medal at the velodrome too. Overall looking really good after some ups and downs.

Price has silver as a minimum. In track cycling Laura Kenny is a sound bet for a medal, possibly gold in the omnium.  Mens keirin is a lottery but Jack Carlin could well medal there. Cant see any other medals for us tomorrow but this has been an outstanding games for us.

Going to be really bored on Monday.
Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,398
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2951 on: Yesterday at 05:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 04:42:35 pm
;D did help i was watching the Glory Days video on youtube the other day from when he played Glastonbury. ;D
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:36:25 pm
1996 Olympic spend£5m
2021 Olympic spend £340m

Money buys medals
I guess that's the case for all sport and life in general. What you can say is that the money has given the opportunity for so many more people to fulfil their potential.

In the end, unlike Pep we don't generally spend the money of hoovering up all the best talent (other than coaches maybe) it's mainly on the facilities, paying a small salary etc. In Atlanta I'd wager most of our competitors were from middle and upper class families apart from track & field and boxing.

The problem for most sports is they can't survive commercially as football take it all nowadays so I guess lottery funding as fair. Anything that gets more people into sport is a good thing.
Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,739
  • Klopptimist
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2952 on: Yesterday at 06:54:23 pm »
Been seeing ROC this whole time and only just read that it's Russia, who are banned. I do get the point that individual athletes shouldn't necessarily be punished, but why are they being grouped at all? There should just be a broad 'stateless' collective for athletes not competing under a national banner, not included in the medals tables.
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,154
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2953 on: Yesterday at 11:32:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 04:36:25 pm
1996 Olympic spend£5m
2021 Olympic spend £340m

Money buys medals

It's interesting to think about. Obviously the launch of the National Lottery allowed money to flood into Olympic sports and we are obviously seeing the dividends on that starting in Beijing.

But we are spending that money smarter. We do constantly see stories of sports losing funding when they under perform but they do follow that cost to medal ratio. There is an understanding of how much money it costs to win.

That does fall down when you get the outliers. Rowing under delivered so much this cycle so you wonder if they will be consistent and lose funding. BMX was a big success story yet their athletes had to be crowdfunded.

Yet some sports are going to be changing drastically in the next 3 years. Team/mixed gender events are starting to make a comeback. The team triathlon was a big success. The modern pentathlon is getting a makeover in Paris. Some sailing events are going to be scrapped.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,840
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2954 on: Yesterday at 11:38:19 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:32:09 pm
It's interesting to think about. Obviously the launch of the National Lottery allowed money to flood into Olympic sports and we are obviously seeing the dividends on that starting in Beijing.

But we are spending that money smarter. We do constantly see stories of sports losing funding when they under perform but they do follow that cost to medal ratio. There is an understanding of how much money it costs to win.

That does fall down when you get the outliers. Rowing under delivered so much this cycle so you wonder if they will be consistent and lose funding. BMX was a big success story yet their athletes had to be crowdfunded.

Yet some sports are going to be changing drastically in the next 3 years. Team/mixed gender events are starting to make a comeback. The team triathlon was a big success. The modern pentathlon is getting a makeover in Paris. Some sailing events are going to be scrapped.



Its also important that we provide this money. I watched that Gold Rush programme on BBC one and they picked up after the Atlanta games when we had one gold medal and they mentioned how many of the British public almost took pride in how shit we were. Its part of the British psyche to want to revel in glorious or not so glorious failure.

That funding was needed and we are all the better for it.

However there has been stories about how the pressure was maybe too high on the Athletes and the split in the rowing camp and issues with the cycling and gymnastics teams have shown that.
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,154
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2955 on: Yesterday at 11:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 06:54:23 pm
Been seeing ROC this whole time and only just read that it's Russia, who are banned. I do get the point that individual athletes shouldn't necessarily be punished, but why are they being grouped at all? There should just be a broad 'stateless' collective for athletes not competing under a national banner, not included in the medals tables.

When you say 'broad 'stateless' collective for athletes not competing under a national banner' they technically aren't. They do not get a national anthem played and do not compete under a Russian flag. They are competing as a separate entity

But those that have shown that they are competing fairly and cleanly and have been since before Russia were banned have been permitted to compete. There have been many hoops their athletes have had to go through to be able to prove they are competing clean.

Many athletes competing under the ROC have been highly critical of their previous Olympic committee that got them banned which is very brave because they are basically taking a pop at Putin himself

The ROC doesn't just apply to the Olympics. There is a driver in the F1 who is Russian but cannot be classed as Russian under his classification at races. If he were to win a race he would not have his national anthem played and would not have his national flag flying over his podium.
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,739
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2956 on: Yesterday at 11:41:28 pm »
Paula Radcliffe really wants anyone white to win doesnt she? The American yesterday and now talking absolute deluded nonsense as if Hawkins or Thompson have a chance. Theyre just settling down waiting for their chance. Against Kipchoge. Ok.
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,739
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2957 on: Yesterday at 11:52:08 pm »
Sifan Hassan only won two golds and a bronze according to Radcliffe as she compares her to a white man from another era. Im no Hassan fan, but thats mad.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,213
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2958 on: Yesterday at 11:53:36 pm »
Was she talking bout Zatopek mate? Think he's the only man to win the 3 long distance events in a single game.
Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,739
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2959 on: Today at 12:00:37 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:53:36 pm
Was she talking bout Zatopek mate? Think he's the only man to win the 3 long distance events in a single game.

Yeah but its not comparable with Hassan. The strength of the field(s) was nowhere near what it is now. It was just a way to try to belittle Hassans achievement, which is bigger in my opinion given the ridiculous strength in womens distance running at the moment.

Theres a pattern in Radcliffes opinions. Shes been talking about Chris Thompson as a legit contender... :lmao
