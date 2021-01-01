« previous next »
Olympics 2020 Tokyo

dutchkop

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 04:29:14 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 04:18:53 pm
To be fair to Michael Johnson, I can think of worse places to be than being in between Jessica Ennis-Hill and Denise Lewis for 2 weeks.

The whole BBC commentary team look fit -plus Hazel Irvine voice?

ALthough the Dutch do have some decent TV (olympic sports) analysts
Ellen Hoog   https://www.ahockeyworld.net/category/z-ellen-hoog/ 
 & Fatima Moreira de Melo

Estavana Pollmann partner of Rafael vd Vaart  https://www.reddit.com/r/DutchSport/comments/mkgcfw/estavana_polman_handball/ 

Plus plenty of others in Dutch Olympic teams for future TV analysts.

fucking appalled

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 04:30:58 pm
This is just one big boys club isn't it!?
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 04:41:24 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 04:16:29 pm
Ok, top athlete, fastest guy and now a major hottie hits the winning pen for football gold.

Canada rules ok.



What is it you guys do around here again? Archery, was it?  ;D Skateboarding?



Keep hunting down Hungary and Cuba in that Medals Table chief. :D
Welshred

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 04:42:40 pm
Would be good if women presenters/athletes could be discussed on their talents rather than how they look...
daveypauly

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 04:45:31 pm
It's like an old issue of Loaded in here.
dutchkop

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 04:47:39 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 03:58:20 pm
Michael Johnson does the World Athletics for BBC too, very knowledgeable, i remember one of the British sprinters[think may have been Darren Campbell] finishing 3rd in a track meet, the sprinter boasting about being back [as in back on top form], MJ immediately lambasted him in the studio saying he was nowhere back.

I normally love my BBC 5Live radio.  A bit pissed that my digital car radio does not get 5Live now while they cover Olympics due to internet Radiio copyright issues.
my old Lexus car radio got the analogue BBC 5Live radio coverage.
dutchkop

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 04:48:22 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 04:16:29 pm
Ok, top athlete, fastest guy and now a major hottie hits the winning pen for football gold.

Canada rules ok.



What is it you guys do around here again? Archery, was it?  ;D Skateboarding?

 ;D ;D
Millie

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 04:54:18 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:42:40 pm
Would be good if women presenters/athletes could be discussed on their talents rather than how they look...

Yep - the casual sexism in this thread is getting really tedious.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 05:12:43 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 04:42:40 pm
Would be good if women presenters/athletes could be discussed on their talents rather than how they look...

Would also be good if people were not hired on their looks but on their talent/knowledge (i.e Maya Jama for DAZN who clearly knows fcuk all about boxing but is 'fit' so it doesn't matter apparently)

Overall I do agree with your point, it is tiring
dutchkop

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 05:36:10 pm
Dutch happy with their medal haul which is close to what they got in Sydney ... 9 gold now - 12 then, total medals 31 now  then 25..

I think they may get another gold in cycling and good chance of Hassan in 10Km tomorrow (I do not think she will get gold maybe silver or bronze).

Any more gold  than 10 will be huge  for Holland. https://www.ad.nl/olympische-spelen/medaillespiegel-lavreysen-en-hockeysters-brengen-nederland-op-negen-gouden-medailles~a2fa0bda/   

The Brits and Aussies have down well - USA are down, China up and obviosuly a bit pissed that Russians even get to compete.


All a bit behind the Groningen Univ predictions  :o
https://northerntimes.nl/rug-professors-predict-34-medal-haul-for-netherlands-in-tokyo-olympics/
oojason

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 05:41:24 pm
.
Well in to the Canadian Women's football team for winning gold vs the Swedes; the Final finished 1-1 after extra time...


Highlights : www.youtube.com/watch?v=xS_rJoQynEU (10 minutes)

Penalty Shootout (3-2 to Canada) : https://streamable.com/xrbtqg


Reports : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/olympics/58117978 & www.theguardian.com/sport/2021/aug/06/canada-win-olympic-title-after-julia-grosso-decisive-kick-sinks-sweden


'The first-ever trans and non-binary gold medalist in Olympic history made an impact by example and performance':-

www.outsports.com/olympics/2021/8/6/22612715/quinn-canada-trans-nonbinary-sweden-soccer-gold-olympics-tokyo-2020



The men's final - Brazil vs Spain is Saturday with a 12.30 pm kick off (UK time) - live on Discovery+ / Eurosport player.

Bobinhood

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 05:55:30 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:41:24 pm
Keep hunting down Hungary and Cuba in that Medals Table chief. :D

Quality, my friend, quality. I've already presented the alternative table adjusted for Qwality.  ;D
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 06:08:22 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:55:30 pm
Quality, my friend, quality. I've already presented the alternative table adjusted for Qwality.  ;D

I think youll find nothing tops BMX for quality!
Bobinhood

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 06:14:26 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:08:22 pm
I think youll find nothing tops BMX for quality!

haha I did have that passing thought "shit weve nowt in the BMX the whole arguments crumbling...."  ;D
Ray K

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 08:36:50 pm
The Cuban Heavyweight Julio La Cruz gave an absolute exhibition as he won his gold medal. Toyed with his opponent. Won gold at Light Heavyweight in Rio, and I wouldn't back against him doing a Teofilo Stevenson and Felix Savon and winning 3 golds in a row in Paris.
dutchkop

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 08:53:08 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 06:14:26 pm
haha I did have that passing thought "shit weve nowt in the BMX the whole arguments crumbling...."  ;D

I have always wondered how as an adult you get into BMX biking..
I always follow the Dutch biking at Summer olympics and speed skating  at winter Olympics

the one biking Ellis Ligtlee - she is lovely, a bit on the larger side, an Olympic gold medal winner at speed indoor bike sprint. But apparently started out as a BMX rider until she was 17 and then moved to speed biking. I wonder if others move the other way.


Amazing story about Canada's Vincent De Haitre - compete on bike in this summer olympics and within 6 months will be on Canadian Olympic winter skating team  8)  :D :D :D
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 11:06:28 pm
Womens marathon looks incredibly hot. Not sure why the USA seem to have about 10 different versions of their athletics kit. Very confusing!
stoa

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 11:10:39 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 08:53:08 pm
I have always wondered how as an adult you get into BMX biking..

You're really short and want to ride a bike that looks normal-size for you? Or you're really tall and want to ride a bike that makes you look and feel even taller? ;)
Morgana

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 11:36:43 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 02:55:36 pm
Andiamo!
Just caught up with the highlights. I bet you and rossipersempre enjoyed that ;D
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 12:20:40 am
Good finish in store in the marathon. Two Kenyans lead an American by 6 seconds. 2k to go.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 06:04:25 am
Brilliant opening round for Galal Yafai. Just needs to keep it going and there's a gold medal on the way.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 06:08:48 am
Yafai up on 4 of the judges scorecards and level on the other after 2 rounds. Just needs to not get knocked out and he's winning gold :)
TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 06:12:28 am
That'll be good enough! Gold for Yafai and for GB!
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 06:13:28 am
Well done to Yafai. Is he going to turn pro?
TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 06:16:33 am
We've now matched our gold medal tally from Beijing and with more total medals we've officially beaten the class of 2008 :)
itsalltosh

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 06:36:50 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:12:28 am
That'll be good enough! Gold for Yafai and for GB!
Good fight, and we'll deserved win.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 06:41:35 am
Why is Infantino presenting boxing medals? ???
itsalltosh

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 07:12:23 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:41:35 am
Why is Infantino presenting boxing medals? ???
Unfortunately, he has has fingers in a lot of pies and is an IOC member.
