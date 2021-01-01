haha I did have that passing thought "shit weve nowt in the BMX the whole arguments crumbling...."



I have always wondered how as an adult you get into BMX biking..I always follow the Dutch biking at Summer olympics and speed skating at winter Olympicsthe one biking Ellis Ligtlee - she is lovely, a bit on the larger side, an Olympic gold medal winner at speed indoor bike sprint. But apparently started out as a BMX rider until she was 17 and then moved to speed biking. I wonder if others move the other way.Amazing story about Canada's Vincent De Haitre - compete on bike in this summer olympics and within 6 months will be on Canadian Olympic winter skating team