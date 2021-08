Dutch happy with their medal haul which is close to what they got in Sydney ... 9 gold now - 12 then, total medals 31 now then 25..I think they may get another gold in cycling and good chance of Hassan in 10Km tomorrow (I do not think she will get gold maybe silver or bronze).Any more gold than 10 will be huge for Holland. https://www.ad.nl/olympische-spelen/medaillespiegel-lavreysen-en-hockeysters-brengen-nederland-op-negen-gouden-medailles~a2fa0bda/ The Brits and Aussies have down well - USA are down, China up and obviosuly a bit pissed that Russians even get to compete.All a bit behind the Groningen Univ predictions