Olympics 2020 Tokyo

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 09:44:31 am
The Belgians love a crash dont they?!
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 09:45:07 am
I've got absolutely no idea what's going on
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 09:45:26 am
Be a monumental effort to lose gold now wouldn't it?
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 09:45:33 am
Archibald is amazing.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 09:45:49 am
42 pts vs 16 with 3 sprints to go

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 09:45:59 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:45:26 am
Be a monumental effort to lose gold now wouldn't it?

Yep, we have dominated.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 09:46:23 am
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 09:45:07 am
I've got absolutely no idea what's going on

No one does lol

Thats the beauty of this event
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 09:46:33 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:45:26 am
Be a monumental effort to lose gold now wouldn't it?

Impossible to lose gold now unless there's a disqualification.

I have no idea what they'd have to do for that to happen :D
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 09:46:38 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:45:26 am
Be a monumental effort to lose gold now wouldn't it?

Shush! Assume they just need to finish to win it?
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 09:46:52 am
Britain look like theyre suffering a bit here

Laura Kenny wins another sprint. ;D
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 09:48:34 am
We lost a sprint?! What is this shit.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 09:49:19 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:46:38 am
Shush! Assume they just need to finish to win it?


Yep - they are winning by 35 points to Denmark - if the Danish lap us, AND get 1st in both sprints, AND we don't get a point, then they tie with us.  And as I type France win the sprint, so we just need to finish without a DQ
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 09:49:23 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:48:34 am
We lost a sprint?! What is this shit.

Bottled it.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 09:49:29 am
Useless. Get rid!
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 09:49:48 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:48:34 am
We lost a sprint?! What is this shit.

GB are shite!!!! Kenny out!!!
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 09:51:06 am
Gold for GB!

That was ridiculous and wonderful. Love it.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 09:51:11 am
Gold!
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 09:52:15 am
That was absolute domination, unbelievable to be honest, not seen that in madison before
