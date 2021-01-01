« previous next »
Author Topic: Olympics 2020 Tokyo  (Read 56818 times)

Offline Libertine

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 01:03:20 pm »
US sprinters outside of the medals yet again....
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 01:03:34 pm »
USA having a shocking games.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2402 on: Yesterday at 01:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 12:59:25 pm
the fuck are these wrestling entrances in the men's 400m?

Done it for all the sprint finals.
Offline Hazell

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2403 on: Yesterday at 01:04:09 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 01:02:54 pm
Gardiner paced that perfectly.

No medals for USA :D

Yep pulled away at the end there.

USA having a poor athletics (relatively speaking).
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2404 on: Yesterday at 01:04:13 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 12:59:25 pm
the fuck are these wrestling entrances in the men's 400m?

they get right on my waz. made up Gardiner won when he just walked out, waved and then walked off.
Offline Hazell

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2405 on: Yesterday at 01:05:01 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 12:59:25 pm
the fuck are these wrestling entrances in the men's 400m?

I liked Steven Gardner's Forrest Gump-esque entrance.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2406 on: Yesterday at 01:07:58 pm »
Wayde van Niekerk's world record is going to stand for a long, long time isn't it. That was a pretty decent time from Gardiner yet it's nearly a second off van Niekerk.
Offline Elzar

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2407 on: Yesterday at 02:03:50 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 01:07:58 pm
Wayde van Niekerk's world record is going to stand for a long, long time isn't it. That was a pretty decent time from Gardiner yet it's nearly a second off van Niekerk.

No expert here, but Gardiner looked slowish on corners, he didn't seem to start quick and then was caught up a bit on the other corner. His 2 straights were incredibly good though.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2408 on: Yesterday at 02:15:17 pm »
Phenomenal from Warner breaking 9000 in the Decathlon
Offline Scottymuser

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2409 on: Yesterday at 03:05:12 pm »
So close to an Olympics medal for the great Adam Ondra - if he'd topped (as he was quicker than Schubert), or Schubert had fallen before getting to his 42+, it would have been Ondra getting Gold, Gines Lopes Silver and Coleman Bronze; instead Schubert winning the lead elevated Gines Lopes and Coleman, Schubert got bronze, and Ondra got 6th.  That's how quickly things can change with the silly multiplication factor.  If it had been additive instead of multiplicative, Naraskai would have won with 11, and then there'd have been five on 12!
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2410 on: Yesterday at 03:10:59 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 01:07:58 pm
Wayde van Niekerk's world record is going to stand for a long, long time isn't it. That was a pretty decent time from Gardiner yet it's nearly a second off van Niekerk.
That, the 100m and the 1500m all in the Men's are the imposing records. Van Niekerk's is incredible, he got to 300m in 31.4 seconds, unbelievable speed when you consider how sapping 400m is.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2411 on: Yesterday at 03:22:10 pm »
Some decent medal chances tomorrow.

Laura Muir and the two sprint relays though its unlikely well get a gold. Hopefully the Jamaican women have communication issues and we can sneak in.

Carlin in the mens cycling sprint should medal but tough to beat the Dutch and go better. Womens madison is a lottery but Kenny and Archibald are very strong. Hockey bronze medal match too.

Chance to set up some more medals with Lauren Price in the boxing semi and qualifying in the team showjumping and diving. Modern pentathlon could be promising too but we'll need Scotty to explain how that works.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2412 on: Yesterday at 03:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 03:05:12 pm
So close to an Olympics medal for the great Adam Ondra - if he'd topped (as he was quicker than Schubert), or Schubert had fallen before getting to his 42+, it would have been Ondra getting Gold, Gines Lopes Silver and Coleman Bronze; instead Schubert winning the lead elevated Gines Lopes and Coleman, Schubert got bronze, and Ondra got 6th.  That's how quickly things can change with the silly multiplication factor.  If it had been additive instead of multiplicative, Naraskai would have won with 11, and then there'd have been five on 12!

What sport is this? :D
Offline Chakan

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2413 on: Yesterday at 03:25:57 pm »
Offline Ray K

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2414 on: Yesterday at 03:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:10:59 pm
That, the 100m and the 1500m all in the Men's are the imposing records. Van Niekerk's is incredible, he got to 300m in 31.4 seconds, unbelievable speed when you consider how sapping 400m is.
El Guerrouj's 1500m record is the only one standing from the 20th century.  It's bound to go sooner rather than later, probably Cheruyiot or Ingebritsen, but a combination of faster tracks and shoe technology will invariably do for most track records in the next few years. (Though Bolt's will take longer).
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2415 on: Yesterday at 04:01:58 pm »
Can't believe it's taken me nearly two weeks to see any women's beach volleyball.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2416 on: Yesterday at 04:09:17 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:15:17 pm
Phenomenal from Warner breaking 9000 in the Decathlon

Ok, so Canada has the worlds Greatest Athlete and the also fastest guy by a lot when everyone's up to full speed.

We win, thanks for coming out   ;D  Very Nice of you all to show up and ...you know....try.
Offline .adam

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2417 on: Yesterday at 04:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 04:09:17 pm
Ok, so Canada has the worlds Greatest Athlete and the also fastest guy by a lot when everyone's up to full speed.

We win, thanks for coming out   ;D  Very Nice of you all to show up and ...you know....try.

It's aboot time you had another top track athlete.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2418 on: Yesterday at 04:14:38 pm »
Quote from: .adam on Yesterday at 04:12:45 pm
It's aboot time you had another top track athlete.

Who was the other?
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2419 on: Yesterday at 04:16:41 pm »
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2420 on: Yesterday at 04:23:19 pm »
Offline kcbworth

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2421 on: Yesterday at 04:31:15 pm »
Offline Komic

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2422 on: Yesterday at 05:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 03:05:12 pm
So close to an Olympics medal for the great Adam Ondra - if he'd topped (as he was quicker than Schubert), or Schubert had fallen before getting to his 42+, it would have been Ondra getting Gold, Gines Lopes Silver and Coleman Bronze; instead Schubert winning the lead elevated Gines Lopes and Coleman, Schubert got bronze, and Ondra got 6th.  That's how quickly things can change with the silly multiplication factor.  If it had been additive instead of multiplicative, Naraskai would have won with 11, and then there'd have been five on 12!

The weighting for winning one of the classes is crazy as it seems to guarantee a medal, so specialists win instead of a jack of all trades type. Ondra coming 6th in the bouldering was very shocking. One top from the last two problems is poor setting as well.

 Any idea why it was reduced to three problems in the final instead of the four in qualification in the bouldering?
Offline Elzar

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2423 on: Yesterday at 05:19:05 pm »
San Marino have 3 medals at the olympics! 1 Bronze and 1 Silver in Shooting and a a Bronze in Wrestling.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2424 on: Yesterday at 05:47:45 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 05:19:05 pm
San Marino have 3 medals at the olympics! 1 Bronze and 1 Silver in Shooting and a a Bronze in Wrestling.

The alternative Olympic table weighted by population/showpiece achievement level/potential for taking the mickey on this board

1.....Canada
2....San Marino
#3-999..... some other guys but not Gb or UhMarica Maybe Cuba and 997 more
1000 GB
1001 UhMarica


Warner interviewed by the CBC  Q  "Tell everybody, what is the feeling like right now" A "Right now, the feeling is mostly in my legs and my lungs"   :lmao   makes sense.

Offline Scottymuser

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2425 on: Yesterday at 07:17:50 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:47:45 pm
The alternative Olympic table weighted by population/showpiece achievement level/potential for taking the mickey on this board

1.....Canada
2....San Marino
#3-999..... some other guys but not Gb or UhMarica Maybe Cuba and 997 more
1000 GB
1001 UhMarica


Warner interviewed by the CBC  Q  "Tell everybody, what is the feeling like right now" A "Right now, the feeling is mostly in my legs and my lungs"   :lmao   makes sense.

you are definitely missing Netherlands - population half that of Canada, but 2 more Golds and 8 more total put them WAY ahead of Canada.  Double that for NZ - population 1/5th of Canada, 2 more Golds and 1 more overall.  And yes, I am ignoring the 100m as for me, it is nowhere near the showpiece (I have never cared about athletics that much, always prefered the cycling (especially road), swimming and maybe even Triathlon for the showpiece events - I definitely watch more of all 3 of those sports, plus a bunch of others, outside of the Olympics)
Offline Dazzer23

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2426 on: Yesterday at 09:07:04 pm »
Now, Ive had 4 pints on a pub tea night, but did I just see that somebody got a gold medal in pretending to fight someone?!?

Bloody Hell, despite my intentions Ive got quite engrossed in these Olympics, but that just brings the credibility crashing down right there.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2427 on: Yesterday at 09:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 09:07:04 pm
Now, Ive had 4 pints on a pub tea night, but did I just see that somebody got a gold medal in pretending to fight someone?!?

Bloody Hell, despite my intentions Ive got quite engrossed in these Olympics, but that just brings the credibility crashing down right there.

You did. Apparently thecSpanish lass who won is very good at it.
Offline Dazzer23

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2428 on: Yesterday at 09:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 09:14:31 pm
You did. Apparently thecSpanish lass who won is very good at it.

In that case Im entering for Paris 24, because theres been countless times some weapon has wound me up in the pub, and Ive come home and battered the shit out of him.in my bathroom mirror.

Beats spending a lifetime training for Triathlon
Offline scatman

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2429 on: Yesterday at 10:07:04 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 05:47:45 pm
The alternative Olympic table weighted by population/showpiece achievement level/potential for taking the mickey on this board

1.....Canada
2....San Marino
#3-999..... some other guys but not Gb or UhMarica Maybe Cuba and 997 more
1000 GB
1001 UhMarica


Warner interviewed by the CBC  Q  "Tell everybody, what is the feeling like right now" A "Right now, the feeling is mostly in my legs and my lungs"   :lmao   makes sense.


India are bottom of this table by a long way.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2430 on: Today at 12:28:00 am »
How are these racewalkers not dropping in the heat?

fs that was a stephen king short story "the long walk".  100 walkers. 3 warnings you cant keep up a speed they shoot you. boom. One winner. Great story but these poor guys appear to real.  ;D

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2431 on: Today at 02:25:28 am »
How the hell is Kata an Olympic event?
Offline Macphisto80

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2432 on: Today at 02:27:17 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:25:28 am
How the hell is Kata an Olympic event?
It's probably just there in service of Japanese martial arts culture. It's the only thing I can think of.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2433 on: Today at 02:32:35 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:25:28 am
How the hell is Kata an Olympic event?

Genuinely the most ridiculous 'sport' I've ever seen at the Olympics and that's saying something.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2434 on: Today at 03:13:43 am »
Awful collapse from GB in the hockey. 2-0 up and cruising then they concede 3 goals in 4 minutes.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2435 on: Today at 03:27:43 am »
GB's penalty corner conversion rate is atrocious. So frustrating to see them dominate the play, waste chance after chance and then get sucker punched. Brings back memories of many a Liverpool team in years gone by...
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2436 on: Today at 04:18:11 am »
Bronze for GB in the hockey! It ends GB 4-3 India.

Fair fucking play to them for recovering, both from the dispiriting loss to the Netherlands in the semis and from the 4 minutes of madness in this game. Was incredibly tough conditions too with temperatures well into the 40s.

That's medals in 3 straight Olympics now for GB women, they're pretty much single-handedly ensuring their sport is funded. 
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2437 on: Today at 04:26:50 am »
Cracking scenes in the Hockey, tears all round for both sides.

The Indian coaches were a mouthy bunch weren't they ;D
