So close to an Olympics medal for the great Adam Ondra - if he'd topped (as he was quicker than Schubert), or Schubert had fallen before getting to his 42+, it would have been Ondra getting Gold, Gines Lopes Silver and Coleman Bronze; instead Schubert winning the lead elevated Gines Lopes and Coleman, Schubert got bronze, and Ondra got 6th. That's how quickly things can change with the silly multiplication factor. If it had been additive instead of multiplicative, Naraskai would have won with 11, and then there'd have been five on 12!