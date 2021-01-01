The alternative Olympic table weighted by population/showpiece achievement level/potential for taking the mickey on this board



1.....Canada

2....San Marino

#3-999..... some other guys but not Gb or UhMarica Maybe Cuba and 997 more

1000 GB

1001 UhMarica





Warner interviewed by the CBC Q "Tell everybody, what is the feeling like right now" A "Right now, the feeling is mostly in my legs and my lungs" makes sense.



you are definitely missing Netherlands - population half that of Canada, but 2 more Golds and 8 more total put them WAY ahead of Canada. Double that for NZ - population 1/5th of Canada, 2 more Golds and 1 more overall. And yes, I am ignoring the 100m as for me, it is nowhere near the showpiece (I have never cared about athletics that much, always prefered the cycling (especially road), swimming and maybe even Triathlon for the showpiece events - I definitely watch more of all 3 of those sports, plus a bunch of others, outside of the Olympics)