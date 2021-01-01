GB won't be retaining the Olympic hockey title. 4-0 down to the Dutch, dear oh dear.



I think the Dutch were strongly fancied to win it, was always going to be very unlikely GB would retain it based on the last few years. A bronze would be very good but might take some recovering from that, lost 5-1 in the end.KJT clearly struggling in the high jump by her standards. Hope she can continue without doing further damage.