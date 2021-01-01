« previous next »
Wonderful start from KJT in the hurdles. That's a good first step in easing concerns over what sort of form she'd be in.
Sorry if it's already been asked but is there a BBC time schedule for events each day?

I've checked and they only have the events for the day, but not the times they are being broadcast

I think this is as close as you're going to get.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/olympics/57778808

What they'll choose to broadcast is anyone's guess.
Sorry if it's already been asked but is there a BBC time schedule for events each day?

I've checked and they only have the events for the day, but not the times they are being broadcast


The Olympics live page


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/olympics/50974153

and

https://www.radiotimes.com/tv/sport/olympics-2020-tv-today/

or

https://news.tvguide.co.uk/tokyo-2020-olympics-weeks-highlights-finals-august-2-8/
hs Heptathlete chicks are Hot.
Reading that T20 Cricket is going to be in the Commonwealth Games next year, however West Indies are ineligible to compete as they are a group of nations, rather than one nation.
KJT has started her high jumps a bit lower than usual. When she won the World Championships in 2019 she took her first jump at 1.83m, today she's taken it at 1.77m. Hopefully it's just a case of playing it safe rather than a sign her form isn't quite there.
GB won't be retaining the Olympic hockey title. 4-0 down to the Dutch, dear oh dear.
Another world record smashed in 400m hurdles! This time by Sydney McLaughlin, 51.46s.

5 PBs in that race as well.
It was a sign her form isn't there :(

Three fouls at 1.89m and that's the gold gone.
I think the Dutch were strongly fancied to win it, was always going to be very unlikely GB would retain it based on the last few years. A bronze would be very good but might take some recovering from that, lost 5-1 in the end.

KJT clearly struggling in the high jump by her standards. Hope she can continue without doing further damage.
Thiam only managed 1.92m, could have been a lot worse. KJT is still just about in it but it's a hell of a blow to lose ground in the high jump.
