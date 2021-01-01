« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Down

Author Topic: Olympics 2020 Tokyo  (Read 49219 times)

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,773
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2040 on: Today at 01:37:47 am »
Wonderful start from KJT in the hurdles. That's a good first step in easing concerns over what sort of form she'd be in.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,773
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2041 on: Today at 01:38:45 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:34:40 am
Sorry if it's already been asked but is there a BBC time schedule for events each day?

I've checked and they only have the events for the day, but not the times they are being broadcast

I think this is as close as you're going to get.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/olympics/57778808

What they'll choose to broadcast is anyone's guess.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2042 on: Today at 01:43:41 am »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:34:40 am
Sorry if it's already been asked but is there a BBC time schedule for events each day?

I've checked and they only have the events for the day, but not the times they are being broadcast


The Olympics live page


https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/olympics/50974153

and

https://www.radiotimes.com/tv/sport/olympics-2020-tv-today/

or

https://news.tvguide.co.uk/tokyo-2020-olympics-weeks-highlights-finals-august-2-8/
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,113
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #2043 on: Today at 01:52:17 am »
hs Heptathlete chicks are Hot.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.
Pages: 1 ... 47 48 49 50 51 [52]   Go Up
« previous next »
 