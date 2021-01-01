« previous next »
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
So its the cycling and rowing thats killed us in terms of matching the golds from 2016, right?
Offline Schmarn

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:41:44 pm
KJT in the heptathlon
We've got one chance in the climbing
Women's hockey
Loads more Cycling including the keirin and omnium
Running relay races are always a lottery
Tom Daley in the diving
Showjumping

We have an almost certain gold in the 470 womens sailing tomorrow morning. We also have a world champ in the mens kayak sprint.

Its time snooker was an Olympic sport too. All we would have to do is break Neil Robertsons cue at the baggage check in and it would be a certain gold
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:48:57 pm
So its the cycling and rowing thats killed us in terms of matching the golds from 2016, right?

Between them it accounted for 9 golds last time out.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:48:57 pm
So its the cycling and rowing thats killed us in terms of matching the golds from 2016, right?

Mainly.

Last time we also won them in Golf and Tennis which was great but was always unlikely to be repeated. Although I guess theyve been replaced by the likes of the mountain biking, bMX and Triathlon.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:01:02 pm
8 more to go to match Beijing total



This is a really interesting image because you can see the exact time the National Lottery funding started to feed into the sports
Offline Statto Red

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:48:57 pm
So its the cycling and rowing thats killed us in terms of matching the golds from 2016, right?

Yep, GB were top of the medals table in both the Cycling & Rowing in 2016, included 3 gold in Rowing & 6 gold in Cycling, although saying that GB are currently joint top in the medals table in the Cycling this year.


Offline Dull Tools

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Big call but I think Knighton may break Bolt's 200m record at some point. Maybe even tomorrow. He looks electric and this track is clearly helping.

De Grasse ran a big PB while jogging the last 200m.
Offline gjr1

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:54:45 pm
This is a really interesting image because you can see the exact time the National Lottery funding started to feed into the sports

And the push to 2012

Ive no idea if there are more medals available at these olympics but the mixed swimming relay was new and there was mixed relay on the track also? I missed that.
Offline gjr1

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:57:52 pm
Yep, GB were top of the medals table in both the Cycling & Rowing in 2016, included 3 gold in Rowing & 6 gold in Cycling, although saying that GB are currently joint top in the medals table in the Cycling this year.




We smashed the cycling in 2012 and probably 2008 and 2016 as well?
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Track cycling is a lot more competitive now compared with the years when team GB dominated with their technological advancements. Not to mention they no longer have talismans like a Boardman or Wiggins, who won a large percentage of the individual medals.

Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:54:45 pm
This is a really interesting image because you can see the exact time the National Lottery funding started to feed into the sports

2000 was when the funding began.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 04:38:20 pm
There are 1,017 medals available this year. There were 474 awarded in 84.

However in 84 there were 14 Eastern Bloc countries who boycotted, including Russia, East Germany etc.



The table would make more sense if it was % of total medals won.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:34:56 pm
The table would make more sense if it was % of total medals won.

Do you have a link to this table? Just curious as to how it works.
Online Kashinoda

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:34:56 pm
The table would make more sense if it was % of total medals won.

Not sure where I got 474 from, there were 688 medals awarded: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1984_Summer_Olympics_medal_table

Here's the chart for % of total medals won:


Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:35:22 pm
Do you have a link to this table? Just curious as to how it works.

Here's my spreadsheet: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1bEQHKNssksBKEqQxI36_cBG2e64YA76e/edit#gid=2133178808
Offline A-Bomb

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Thanks for that mate.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Mboma is going to dominate women's sprinting if she learns how to start a race properly. That is if she continues to be allowed to compete, the chances of which I think will diminish the better she becomes.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Any athletics aficionados think well pick up many medals on the track? Its looking pretty dismal at this stage.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:22:22 pm
Any athletics aficionados think we’ll pick up many medals on the track? It’s looking pretty dismal at this stage.

Yeah we will but maybe not golds.

Maybe 2-3 more medals. Holly Bradshaw, Muir and the relay teams. KJT can probably get a medal as well.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:23:07 pm
Yeah we will but maybe not golds.
Interesting. Is it currently a transition period with Paris in mind or arent there that many coming through? Over the last 20 years weve always had very good chances in track and field, doesnt seem that way this time around with the exception of DAS.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:25:07 pm
Interesting. Is it currently a transition period with Paris in mind or arent there that many coming through? Over the last 20 years weve always had very good chances in track and field, doesnt seem that way this time around with the exception of DAS.

There is talent but Athletics is very competitive. We have lost a lot of greats whilst some of our current talent like KJT and Dina Asher-Smith suffered from injuries.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:27:20 pm
There is talent but Athletics is very competitive. We have lost a lot of greats whilst some of our current talent like KJT and Dina Asher-Smith suffered from injuries.
As great as the golds are, the ones on the track are the ones we tend to remember. Gunnell, Christie, Holmes, Farah, Ohurugu, mens 4x100. Hopefully we can pull one big moment out of the bag.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:29:07 pm
As great as the golds are, the ones on the track are the ones we tend to remember. Gunnell, Christie, Holmes, Farah, Ohurugu, mens 4x100. Hopefully we can pull one big moment out of the bag.

Yep of course, Athletics is the main event.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:29:07 pm
As great as the golds are, the ones on the track are the ones we tend to remember. Gunnell, Christie, Holmes, Farah, Ohurugu, mens 4x100. Hopefully we can pull one big moment out of the bag.

You can't just throw money at athletics and be successful, hense we tend to struggle.  We have got some talent though - Asher-Smith, Muir and Hodgkinson.

I remember Barcelona 92 when Christie and Gunnell took gold - great scenes they were.
Online Welshred

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:47:42 pm
You can't just throw money at athletics and be successful, hense we tend to struggle.  We have got some talent though - Asher-Smith, Muir and Hodgkinson.

I remember Barcelona 92 when Christie and Gunnell took gold - great scenes they were.

Hodgkinson's issue is that Mu is way better than her at the same age so will find it difficult to win events in the future
Offline Schmarn

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:29:07 pm
As great as the golds are, the ones on the track are the ones we tend to remember. Gunnell, Christie, Holmes, Farah, Ohurugu, mens 4x100. Hopefully we can pull one big moment out of the bag.

Growing up in the 80s (Moscow was the first games I watched), we won most of our golds in athletics. Allan Wells, Ovett, Coe twice, Daley Thompson twice, whistling the national anthem in 84. Reminds me what great fun it was to have a champion in the decathlon. Havent got close for over 30 years.

The lottery money has elevated us in other sports. Cant say were seeing the fruits in track and field possibly because everyone else spends there.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
I always get the feeling from a team GB point of view that in athletics the 4 year Olympic cycle is key. Everything is tailored around being at their peak for that Olympic moment. That one year delay has really thrown a curve ball. For KJT it's helped as she wouldn't have been ready in 2020. But for the rest it has hurt. DAS and Adam Gemili both pulling up injured is bad

A silver and 2 other finalists in the womens 800m is a massive achievement. And they have plenty more years in the sport.

Paris could be a very good year for GB on the track.

Not really seeing where the next set of GB field eventers are coming from
Online Welshred

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:56:41 pm
I always get the feeling from a team GB point of view that in athletics the 4 year Olympic cycle is key. Everything is tailored around being at their peak for that Olympic moment. That one year delay has really thrown a curve ball. For KJT it's helped as she wouldn't have been ready in 2020. But for the rest it has hurt. DAS and Adam Gemili both pulling up injured is bad

A silver and 2 other finalists in the womens 800m is a massive achievement. And they have plenty more years in the sport.

Paris could be a very good year for GB on the track.

Not really seeing where the next set of GB field eventers are coming from

It's the opposite for KJT, she would have been more prepared last year than she is now as she had an achilles injury in December
Offline gazzalfc

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:58:53 pm
It's the opposite for KJT, she would have been more prepared last year than she is now as she had an achilles injury in December

Ah. I thought it it was earlier last year
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Athletics is the one sport in the Olympics that feels truly global as well. Whatever the event, you know theres going to be at least a couple of world class athletes so it is very difficult to win gold. Who actually won gold in Rio in Athletics? Just Mo Farah?

Our Golds are always memorable because as rule they dont happen that often. Weve had some truly amazing athletes like Colin Jackson and Steve Backley who at times set world records but couldnt win one.

I dont think we can be too hard on this crop. If we get a few younger ones doing well its something to build on. Middle distance seems our strongest suit at the moment. Not a huge amount happening in the Field events.
Offline Schmarn

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:03:17 pm
Athletics is the one sport in the Olympics that feels truly global as well. Whatever the event, you know theres going to be at least a couple of world class athletes so it is very difficult to win gold. Who actually won gold in Rio in Athletics? Just Mo Farah?

Our Golds are always memorable because as rule they dont happen that often. Weve had some truly amazing athletes like Colin Jackson and Steve Backley who at times set world records but couldnt win one.

I dont think we can be too hard on this crop. If we get a few younger ones doing well its something to build on. Middle distance seems our strongest suit at the moment. Not a huge amount happening in the Field events.


Weve never done particularly well in field events as we havent had an industrial doping system like the ex communist bloc. Most of those female shot putters have more testosterone than me. Same goes for weightlifting.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:13:34 pm

Weve never done particularly well in field events as we havent had an industrial doping system like the ex communist bloc. Most of those female shot putters have more testosterone than me. Same goes for weightlifting.

There also isn't as much focus on field events in this country. The whole school athletics curriculum is built on running events, then jumping, with throwing very much an afterthought. Anyone put forward for throwing events when I was at school basically got chosen because they were the fattest.
Online Peabee

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:22:22 pm
Any athletics aficionados think well pick up many medals on the track? Its looking pretty dismal at this stage.

Keely H, aged 19, smashed Kelly Holmes's 800 record and won silver. She's gonna be a superstar.

Laura Muir could get a medal in the 1500. Which medal depends how juiced Hassan is.
Online Peabee

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 09:56:41 pm
I always get the feeling from a team GB point of view that in athletics the 4 year Olympic cycle is key. Everything is tailored around being at their peak for that Olympic moment. That one year delay has really thrown a curve ball. For KJT it's helped as she wouldn't have been ready in 2020. But for the rest it has hurt. DAS and Adam Gemili both pulling up injured is bad

A silver and 2 other finalists in the womens 800m is a massive achievement. And they have plenty more years in the sport.

Paris could be a very good year for GB on the track.

Not really seeing where the next set of GB field eventers are coming from

Keely Hodgkinson is the new star of British Athletics. The delay has helped her as she was only 18 last year and started smashing PBs and records since then. Amazing race by her.
