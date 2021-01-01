As great as the golds are, the ones on the track are the ones we tend to remember. Gunnell, Christie, Holmes, Farah, Ohurugu, mens 4x100. Hopefully we can pull one big moment out of the bag.
Growing up in the 80s (Moscow was the first games I watched), we won most of our golds in athletics. Allan Wells, Ovett, Coe twice, Daley Thompson twice, whistling the national anthem in 84. Reminds me what great fun it was to have a champion in the decathlon. Havent got close for over 30 years.
The lottery money has elevated us in other sports. Cant say were seeing the fruits in track and field possibly because everyone else spends there.