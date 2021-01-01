« previous next »
Author Topic: Olympics 2020 Tokyo  (Read 45986 times)

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 10:15:18 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:12:45 am
I mean I only watch it at the Olympics so I don't know what's happened since Rio, but the last two Olympics they've totally dominated, and now they seem happy to just get a medal. You could tell in the interviews, they didn't seem that bothered. The edge seems to have gone.

It doesnt take long for things to turn around in cycling. There has been a fair bit of turnover in the sides and even yet they are coming second. They will smash it again in Paris.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 10:16:26 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:10:25 am
Womens hockey have a medal chance. Play Netherlands in the semis who they lost 1-0 to in the group but even if they lost would have a chance of Broze against Argentina or India.

Think theres another Diving medal or two up for grabs.

All those Boxing ones as mentioned.

Possible medal chances in the Womens 800m and 1,500m in the Athletics. Maybe some of the relays too although few injuries havent helped there.

Any more for any more?

Holly Bradshaw has a chance in the pole vault.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 10:16:49 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 10:11:44 am
Aww that interview with Gemili was devastating. Did his hammy before the race even started but tried to give it a go anyway.

His whole career has been a tale of what might have been unfortunately. Absolutely riddled with injuries.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 10:20:20 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 10:12:45 am
I mean I only watch it at the Olympics so I don't know what's happened since Rio, but the last two Olympics they've totally dominated, and now they seem happy to just get a medal. You could tell in the interviews, they didn't seem that bothered. The edge seems to have gone.

So in 2012, we made giant leaps forward in our tech - we had a super secret bike, helmet, etc - and we came out and blitzed everyone who had no idea what they were even looking at.  Since then in 2016, the others had started to catch up on tech, but we again made another step forward.  For both games GB had a budget put into the sport that dwarved any other teams, which allowed them to concentrate on both the athletes AND the tech - we were the only team in 2012 from memory that had the budget to be able to use a full sized wind tunnel to test our cycles

Since then, and the explosion of 3D printing and better CAD tech, it has become much much cheaper for other countries to make their own bike parts and be able to more comprehensively test them on the computer before then moving to a wind tunnel.  Equally the other countries have started to fund their programs a bit better.  Finally, a lot of our cyclists are just older, and our next generation haven't only been funneled into cycling when they show athletic ability but other sports have been funded better since 2012 as well. 
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 10:31:20 am »
Simone Biles is guaranteed a medal on beam in the gymnastics.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 10:32:02 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:55:00 am
Very strange. The Danish rider not even looking. But I guess didn't expect the British rider to fall so far behind.
That's the whole point of pursuit though. You are meant to catch them. The cheek to shout at the British rider you crashed into too.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 10:32:17 am »
Thats great. Shove it down Moron (and others) throats
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 10:33:07 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:32:02 am
That's the whole point of pursuit though. You are meant to catch them. The cheek to shout at the British rider you crashed into too.

Thats the roids for you.

Sorry, hacked by Welshy.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 10:33:21 am »
Fair enough! Suppose it's one of those sports where technology makes a huge difference.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 10:33:50 am »

I thought our strategy in the cycling today was to give everything to get into the final race and guarantee silver. You could see the huge drop off in the final races and I think they figured that they had no chance against the Germans and Dutch respectively. Probably a smart call. Now looks very likely that the main shot at track cycling gold is the womens omnium. Jason Kenny is cooked. Maybe Carlin and Marchant can get a medal in the sprints and keirin but you figure the team sprint winners will have one or two stronger individual sprinters than us.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 10:41:36 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 10:32:02 am
That's the whole point of pursuit though. You are meant to catch them. The cheek to shout at the British rider you crashed into too.

True. But how often are teams caught in that stage of the competition? I wonder as well if he had an idea where the lead British riders were (caught sight of them on the bends) but didn't realise the third one had detached so much.

Looks like they let Denmark through to the final anyway.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1851 on: Today at 10:42:53 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 08:20:49 am
So embarrassing. Everyone has always gone on number of golds and now the US are behind they have decided to go with total medals.

As bad losers as Djokovic.

The Americans flip the table depending on whichever makes them first, I remember in Beijing they kept flipping back and forth.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1852 on: Today at 10:59:31 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 10:42:53 am
The Americans flip the table depending on whichever makes them first, I remember in Beijing they kept flipping back and forth.

They're behind China at the moment however you measure it ;D
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1853 on: Today at 11:08:31 am »
Can someone just update me quickly as to what happened: I thought Biles has pulled out completely last week? I haven't seen anything on her since so was just thinking she wouldn't be competing at all.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1854 on: Today at 11:09:13 am »
Could really do with turning a few of these guaranteed bronzes and silvers into golds in the boxing.

Pat McCormack will have the first chance to do that shortly.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 11:10:26 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:08:31 am
Can someone just update me quickly as to what happened: I thought Biles has pulled out completely last week? I haven't seen anything on her since so was just thinking she wouldn't be competing at all.

Because there were no "twisting" elements in her beam routine, and changing her dismount she was able too compete in that apparatus.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1856 on: Today at 11:11:22 am »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:08:31 am
Can someone just update me quickly as to what happened: I thought Biles has pulled out completely last week? I haven't seen anything on her since so was just thinking she wouldn't be competing at all.

She pulled out of the individual all round final last week but then was making a day by day decision about whether she would compete in the other events. She didn't compete yesterday but decided to compete in the beam today.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1857 on: Today at 11:12:21 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 11:10:26 am
Because there were no "twisting" elements in her beam routine, and changing her dismount she was able too compete in that apparatus.

Oh yeah, that makes sense.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 11:21:42 am »
2 of the first 4 gymnasts in the men's high bar final have fallen off already. Dramatic stuff.

Edit: make that 3 of the first 5....
« Last Edit: Today at 11:23:19 am by Libertine »
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 11:22:02 am »
gold medal boxing right now with mccormack
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1860 on: Today at 11:22:32 am »
Round 1 to the Cuban for me
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1861 on: Today at 11:23:00 am »
Bad start.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1862 on: Today at 11:26:25 am »
2-0 to the Cuban

Fuck knows how the bookies had McCormack at 1/4 the other day.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1863 on: Today at 11:27:00 am »
McCormack getting battered here. Ahh well.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1864 on: Today at 11:27:30 am »
Getting monstered here
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1865 on: Today at 11:30:17 am »
Fuck off McCormack. Ballbag.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1866 on: Today at 11:30:27 am »
Penalties in the Mexico-Brazil match.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1867 on: Today at 11:31:01 am »

Lucky to get away with being knocked down and generally schooled. Take the silver any day.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1868 on: Today at 11:31:42 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:30:17 am
Fuck off McCormack. Ballbag.

How much did you lose? :P
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1869 on: Today at 11:35:40 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 11:21:42 am
2 of the first 4 gymnasts in the men's high bar final have fallen off already. Dramatic stuff.

Edit: make that 3 of the first 5....

Half of them fall of in the end.

Gold to Japan to finish off the gynmastics medals.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1870 on: Today at 11:35:44 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 08:20:49 am
So embarrassing. Everyone has always gone on number of golds and now the US are behind they have decided to go with total medals.


The U.S. has always gone with medal totals rather than number of golds.

Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 08:31:54 am
Bizarre that they are the only ones then. They must get very confused when they log in to the official Olympic site and see they are behind.

Canada sort of does this too, mainly due to the influence of U.S media. It really depends on the broadcaster/media outlet
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1871 on: Today at 11:37:19 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:35:44 am
The U.S. has always gone with medal totals rather than number of golds.

They haven't, they literally change it up depending on what puts them first.

There were lots of before and after screenshots of NBC and FOX News in 2008 showing this.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1872 on: Today at 11:37:58 am »
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1873 on: Today at 11:39:25 am »
Two of the worst opening pens from Mexico. All but done already.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1874 on: Today at 11:48:14 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:43:49 pm
Yeah Johnson was one of my favourite Athletes ever. Helped in no small part by how great he is on the BBC's coverage. Bolt was a genetic freak, unbelievable talent and lived up to the hype and then some. You kind of saw it coming with Bolt though. Johnson smashed the times with big PBs.

Yeh agreed. And I think the 400m hurdles today might just be up there as well now :P

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1875 on: Today at 11:48:20 am »
Just watching that crazy 400m hurdle final. I like the way he rips his top at the end so it reads "No Way"

Did the guy who just kicked all the hurdles over in qualifying not get a medal then?  ;D
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1876 on: Today at 11:56:26 am »
Taking .7 off a sprint record is ridicolous. What a race from Warholm

McCormack was well beaten. Shame, that gold medal does wonders as a marketing tool for a pro. Silver is ok though
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #1877 on: Today at 12:01:17 pm »
Just watched Azerbaijan beat Armenia in the wrestling. No love lost there.
