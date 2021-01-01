I mean I only watch it at the Olympics so I don't know what's happened since Rio, but the last two Olympics they've totally dominated, and now they seem happy to just get a medal. You could tell in the interviews, they didn't seem that bothered. The edge seems to have gone.



So in 2012, we made giant leaps forward in our tech - we had a super secret bike, helmet, etc - and we came out and blitzed everyone who had no idea what they were even looking at. Since then in 2016, the others had started to catch up on tech, but we again made another step forward. For both games GB had a budget put into the sport that dwarved any other teams, which allowed them to concentrate on both the athletes AND the tech - we were the only team in 2012 from memory that had the budget to be able to use a full sized wind tunnel to test our cyclesSince then, and the explosion of 3D printing and better CAD tech, it has become much much cheaper for other countries to make their own bike parts and be able to more comprehensively test them on the computer before then moving to a wind tunnel. Equally the other countries have started to fund their programs a bit better. Finally, a lot of our cyclists are just older, and our next generation haven't only been funneled into cycling when they show athletic ability but other sports have been funded better since 2012 as well.