I think we will just fall short. The under performance of the rowers and possibly less medals in cycling will cost us. Still will be a good total though.



Mens Finn - Giles Scott - this one is looking like as close to a cert as possible in Sailing - leading the field by 9, meaning if he comes 5th, he guarantees Gold - else if he finishes lower, he just needs to be <5 spots behind the Hungarian (i.e. if the Hungarian 2nd he needs 6th, 3rd -> 7th, etc - the Hungarian hasn't won a race all week and only has 2 2nd spots).

Womens 470 - Mills & McIntyre - top spot by 1 point going into the last 2 races before the medal race - could be close, but are miles and miles ahead of 4th

Boxing - Mens Welterweight Pat McCormack - he is in the final, and against a Cuban who according to Gracenote was favourite to lose in the semi, so a good chance here

Boxing - Womens Middle - Lauren Price - in the Semis (so got a medal already) is the favourite, but we will see how she boxes in the semi

Kayak Sprint - 200m Liam Heath - reigning Olympic and World Champion, so is defo favourite in this event

In terms of overall, or number of golds? We should be getting 4-5 medals in the sailing (currently we are guaranteed a medal in the Finn and Nazca no matter what, then we're top of the 49er with 2 races to go before the medal race, 5th with a chance in the 49er FX, joint 3rd in the 490 mens, and 1st in the 490 womens, with 2 races left), 3-5 medals (just not gold) in the track cycling (Gracenote have predicted pre-Games 6 medals total), a few in the boxing, a decent chance in the show jumping of a medal (got a gold last time), maybe a couple in Athletics (Gracenote reckon 4 outside of DAS races), then some oddities like sprint canoeing/kayaking (usually get a couple of medals), sports climbing (our woman is one of the favourites), Skateboarding park, ...Gracenote even publish a "Virtual Medal" Table - basically if an event has happened, they go with the results of that, if not they use their prediction (i.e. for things like Sailing, where a load of the races have happened, they don't actually take that into account). Using that, they have us on 16 Golds, 23 Silvers and 20 Bronzes for 59 medals total (8 more than Beijing, even if 3 fewer Golds). They reckon our remaining Golds will come in:So that's zero Golds at all in the Track, and I'd say possible underestimating the number of Golds in Sailing and the total of medals in boxing (they have us at a total of 2 Gs, 1 S and a 1 B - we already have a bronze, 3 finalists, 1 other semi finalist, and 2 left in QFs as well - their overall numbers for boxing are min 2 too low.