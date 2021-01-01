« previous next »
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 03:23:35 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:18:54 pm
This track will probably be looked at and banned in the future. It's composite loaded, so it essentially has a 'springy layer' underneath the typical latex/polyurethane blend. It's a similar technology to what's put into the shoes, minus the propulsive carbon plate of course (which is another reason records are dropping on the track, this is the first Olympics with widespread use of carbon plate technologies in the shoes).

The track is literally propelling the runners. VPN or non-EU readers can read about it here - https://www.news10.com/japan-2020/the-tech-behind-tokyo-olympics-fast-track/. It'll go one of two ways, it'll become the norm, or it will be restricted because the surface will be unavailable for 99.9% of runners at most levels, and won't be viable for club teams to ever install because of the cost. The IAAF has clamped down hard on multiple-plate variants of shoes in the last 18 months, they may end up doing the same when more time has gone into testing tracks like this.


Was talking about the cycling track / velodrome. It's wood, but wouldn't surprise me if they paid special attention to the finish.

Interesting though about the running track. I guess there's always an attraction in making it as fast as possible, so you can keep the name of the place in the record books.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 03:32:19 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 03:23:35 pm

Was talking about the cycling track / velodrome. It's wood, but wouldn't surprise me if they paid special attention to the finish.

Interesting though about the running track. I guess there's always an attraction in making it as fast as possible, so you can keep the name of the place in the record books.
Ah sorry! I was going to say, there's not been many records falling on the running track, despite the obvious effort that's gone into making it one where there will be lots of records broken. What has been seen though is a lot of athlete's getting personal bests, or very, very good times compared to the actual technical performance they put in during the race.

As soon as their starts to be arguments about the technology used in the surface and it advantaging the athletes too much, then I think we've jumped the shark.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 06:47:06 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 02:29:53 pm
They should do these hockey penalties in football.

https://youtu.be/RRITqS6WEn0

Same issue as in hockey really. More penalties are saved/missed than scored.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 07:03:53 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:47:06 pm
https://youtu.be/RRITqS6WEn0

Same issue as in hockey really. More penalties are saved/missed than scored.
I think that it represents how hard it is to score a goal more fairly than normal pens. And it would affect both teams equally, just a lower conversion rate.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 07:21:28 pm
Will we eclipse Beijing?

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 07:32:57 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 07:21:28 pm
Will we eclipse Beijing?



I think we will just fall short. The under performance of the rowers and possibly less medals in cycling will cost us. Still will be a good total though.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 07:37:48 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 06:47:06 pm
https://youtu.be/RRITqS6WEn0

Same issue as in hockey really. More penalties are saved/missed than scored.

I wouldn't have a problem with that. I think it's make it more interesting.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:37:48 pm
I wouldn't have a problem with that. I think it's make it more interesting.

They did it in the MLS didn't they or am I misremembering again ?
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 07:40:57 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:39:25 pm
They did it in the MLS didn't they or am I misremembering again ?

Yeah, that's in the link above. Apparently it was shit, but then so was the MLS so who knows how it'd work here.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 07:42:40 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:40:57 pm
Yeah, that's in the link above. Apparently it was shit, but then so was the MLS so who knows how it'd work here.

Can you imagine how long it would take some forwards to get there,a thousand tiny little steps only to then blaze it over.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 07:45:32 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:42:40 pm
Can you imagine how long it would take some forwards to get there,a thousand tiny little steps only to then blaze it over.

Also known as The Simone Zaza.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 07:48:31 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:42:40 pm
Can you imagine how long it would take some forwards to get there,a thousand tiny little steps only to then blaze it over.

There's a time limit.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 08:12:28 pm
Seems the Danes have been playing a little game with the rules in the team pursuit...


https://twitter.com/Chris_Boardman/status/1422137505223225344?s=20[/size]


Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 08:21:27 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:12:28 pm
Seems the Danes have been playing a little game with the rules in the team pursuit...


https://twitter.com/Chris_Boardman/status/1422137505223225344?s=20[/size]




It's normally the British Cycling team up to dodgy things ;D
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 08:31:09 pm
They've got Dan Bigham, formerly British aerodynamics chap. Left in 2019 to join the Danes.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 08:41:29 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:32:57 pm
I think we will just fall short. The under performance of the rowers and possibly less medals in cycling will cost us. Still will be a good total though.
It will be close but can't see how we get over the line with less medals in the cycling and can't see where we are winning any medals in athletics. Even KJT has had big injuries in the build up.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 08:42:35 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 08:41:29 pm
It will be close but can't see how we get over the line with less medals in the cycling and can't see where we are winning any medals in athletics. Even KJT has had big injuries in the build up.

We're still on course for 3 or 4 in the boxing at the moment aren't we? In contention for the sailing too so it is doable.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 08:42:49 pm
Johnson and Lewis on the highlights show for the first time. BBC monitoring my contributions to this thread it would seem.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 08:47:50 pm
GB boxing Quarters/Semi/Final schedules 

Quote
Caroline Dubois (QF) Tues 04:50

Galal Yafai (QF) Tues 09:30

Pat McCormack (Final) Tues 11:05

Frazer Clarke (SF) Weds 07:03

Ben Whittaker (Final) Weds 07:35

Lauren Price  (SF) Fri 06:00
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 09:13:39 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:32:57 pm
I think we will just fall short. The under performance of the rowers and possibly less medals in cycling will cost us. Still will be a good total though.

Rowing has been really poor for GB, normally win 2 or 3 golds, 0 in these games & only 1 silver & 1 bronze, worst medal tally for GB in the rowing this century.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 09:14:09 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:32:57 pm
I think we will just fall short. The under performance of the rowers and possibly less medals in cycling will cost us. Still will be a good total though.

In terms of overall, or number of golds?  We should be getting 4-5 medals in the sailing (currently we are guaranteed a medal in the Finn and Nazca no matter what, then we're top of the 49er with 2 races to go before the medal race, 5th with a chance in the 49er FX, joint 3rd in the 490 mens, and 1st in the 490 womens, with 2 races left), 3-5 medals (just not gold) in the track cycling (Gracenote have predicted pre-Games 6 medals total), a few in the boxing,  a decent chance in the show jumping of a medal (got a gold last time), maybe a couple in Athletics (Gracenote reckon 4 outside of DAS races), then some oddities like sprint canoeing/kayaking (usually get a couple of medals), sports climbing (our woman is one of the favourites), Skateboarding park, ...

Gracenote even publish a "Virtual Medal" Table - basically if an event has happened, they go with the results of that, if not they use their prediction (i.e. for things like Sailing, where a load of the races have happened, they don't actually take that into account).  Using that, they have us on 16 Golds, 23 Silvers and 20 Bronzes for 59 medals total (8 more than Beijing, even if 3 fewer Golds).  They reckon our remaining Golds will come in:
  • Mens Finn - Giles Scott - this one is looking like as close to a cert as possible in Sailing - leading the field by 9, meaning if he comes 5th, he guarantees Gold - else if he finishes lower, he just needs to be <5 spots behind the Hungarian (i.e. if the Hungarian 2nd he needs 6th, 3rd -> 7th, etc - the Hungarian hasn't won a race all week and only has 2 2nd spots).
  • Womens 470 - Mills & McIntyre - top spot by 1 point going into the last 2 races before the medal race - could be close, but are miles and miles ahead of 4th
  • Boxing - Mens Welterweight Pat McCormack - he is in the final, and against a Cuban who according to Gracenote was favourite to lose in the semi, so a good chance here
  • Boxing - Womens Middle - Lauren Price - in the Semis (so got a medal already) is the favourite, but we will see how she boxes in the semi
  • Kayak Sprint - 200m Liam Heath - reigning Olympic and World Champion, so is defo favourite in this event

So that's zero Golds at all in the Track, and I'd say possible underestimating the number of Golds in Sailing and the total of medals in boxing (they have us at a total of 2 Gs, 1 S and a 1 B - we already have a bronze, 3 finalists, 1 other semi finalist, and 2 left in QFs as well - their overall numbers for boxing are min 2 too low.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 09:16:24 pm
Is Caroline Dubois the sister of Daniel?
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 09:18:13 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:13:39 pm
Rowing has been really poor for GB, normally win 2 or 3 golds, 0 in these games & only 1 silver & 1 bronze, worst medal tally for GB in the rowing this century.

Since 1972, when there were half the number of events (only 7 mens events, no womens) and we won zero.  Every other olympics since then we've won at least 2 medals, other than 1984  where we only won 1 Gold - and the only 3 times we only won 2, we won a G and a B on two occasions, and 2 S on the other.  The last time we failed to win a single Gold was 1980, when we had 1 silver and 2 bronzes
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 09:21:50 pm
I still say Tokyo in the style of Rick Witter from Shed Seven every time I click on this thread.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 09:22:10 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:42:35 pm
We're still on course for 3 or 4 in the boxing at the moment aren't we? In contention for the sailing too so it is doable.

We are guaranteed FIVE - we have already won 1 in the womens Feather; we have 3 guys in finals already, 1 more SF for Lauren Price.   And then have 2 guys in QFs, so a decent chance of a medal from 1 of them
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 09:26:24 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:16:24 pm
Is Caroline Dubois the sister of Daniel?

She is yeah

Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 09:22:10 pm
We are guaranteed FIVE - we have already won 1 in the womens Feather; we have 3 guys in finals already, 1 more SF for Lauren Price.   And then have 2 guys in QFs, so a decent chance of a medal from 1 of them

I know...we were talking about golds
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 09:32:12 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:26:24 pm

I know...we were talking about golds

Apologies - I interpreted the question ("Will we eclipse Beijing") as being ambiguous, and then interpreted your responses to being more about the total, instead of Gold
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 11:02:58 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 09:14:09 pm
In terms of overall, or number of golds?  We should be getting 4-5 medals in the sailing (currently we are guaranteed a medal in the Finn and Nazca no matter what, then we're top of the 49er with 2 races to go before the medal race, 5th with a chance in the 49er FX, joint 3rd in the 490 mens, and 1st in the 490 womens, with 2 races left), 3-5 medals (just not gold) in the track cycling (Gracenote have predicted pre-Games 6 medals total), a few in the boxing,  a decent chance in the show jumping of a medal (got a gold last time), maybe a couple in Athletics (Gracenote reckon 4 outside of DAS races), then some oddities like sprint canoeing/kayaking (usually get a couple of medals), sports climbing (our woman is one of the favourites), Skateboarding park, ...

Gracenote even publish a "Virtual Medal" Table - basically if an event has happened, they go with the results of that, if not they use their prediction (i.e. for things like Sailing, where a load of the races have happened, they don't actually take that into account).  Using that, they have us on 16 Golds, 23 Silvers and 20 Bronzes for 59 medals total (8 more than Beijing, even if 3 fewer Golds).  They reckon our remaining Golds will come in:
  • Mens Finn - Giles Scott - this one is looking like as close to a cert as possible in Sailing - leading the field by 9, meaning if he comes 5th, he guarantees Gold - else if he finishes lower, he just needs to be <5 spots behind the Hungarian (i.e. if the Hungarian 2nd he needs 6th, 3rd -> 7th, etc - the Hungarian hasn't won a race all week and only has 2 2nd spots).
  • Womens 470 - Mills & McIntyre - top spot by 1 point going into the last 2 races before the medal race - could be close, but are miles and miles ahead of 4th
  • Boxing - Mens Welterweight Pat McCormack - he is in the final, and against a Cuban who according to Gracenote was favourite to lose in the semi, so a good chance here
  • Boxing - Womens Middle - Lauren Price - in the Semis (so got a medal already) is the favourite, but we will see how she boxes in the semi
  • Kayak Sprint - 200m Liam Heath - reigning Olympic and World Champion, so is defo favourite in this event

So that's zero Golds at all in the Track, and I'd say possible underestimating the number of Golds in Sailing and the total of medals in boxing (they have us at a total of 2 Gs, 1 S and a 1 B - we already have a bronze, 3 finalists, 1 other semi finalist, and 2 left in QFs as well - their overall numbers for boxing are min 2 too low.


Interesting and thanks generally for your detailed Olympic contributions.

I would largely agree. 2 golds in sailing are definitely on but likely not more than that. In the boxing well do well to convert 2 golds. One more in showjumping (team or individual) and kayak. Id love to see some in athletics but fear that the likes of Muir, KJT and Reekie will get silver or bronze. Possibly a random gold in climbing/skateboarding/modern pentathlon.

The real wild card is track cycling. Form suggests limited chances but with the Covid break and our innate ability to peak in Olympic years, you never know. Hard to see us winning either pursuit going on todays evidence and Id be amazed if Jason Kenny gets close. That pretty much leaves the omnium for Laura Kenny and maybe a madison.

In all well do well to beat 16 golds and 18 would be incredible.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 11:20:21 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 09:18:13 pm
Since 1972, when there were half the number of events (only 7 mens events, no womens) and we won zero.  Every other olympics since then we've won at least 2 medals, other than 1984  where we only won 1 Gold - and the only 3 times we only won 2, we won a G and a B on two occasions, and 2 S on the other.  The last time we failed to win a single Gold was 1980, when we had 1 silver and 2 bronzes

2004 was a bit poor, 1 gold, 2 silver & 1 bronze in the rowing, but still better than this year, but this is the worst overall performance since 1996 when GB won 1 gold & 1 bronze in the rowing[ironically the gold in 96 was the only gold medal won by GB, in the entire games that year]

Funnily enough the swimming has gone beyond expectations[at least by me anyway] didn't expect as many golds from GB as we got in the pool, 2012 was a shocker from GB swimming.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Yesterday at 11:31:05 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 09:14:09 pm
In terms of overall, or number of golds?  We should be getting 4-5 medals in the sailing (currently we are guaranteed a medal in the Finn and Nazca no matter what, then we're top of the 49er with 2 races to go before the medal race, 5th with a chance in the 49er FX, joint 3rd in the 490 mens, and 1st in the 490 womens, with 2 races left), 3-5 medals (just not gold) in the track cycling (Gracenote have predicted pre-Games 6 medals total), a few in the boxing,  a decent chance in the show jumping of a medal (got a gold last time), maybe a couple in Athletics (Gracenote reckon 4 outside of DAS races), then some oddities like sprint canoeing/kayaking (usually get a couple of medals), sports climbing (our woman is one of the favourites), Skateboarding park, ...

Gracenote even publish a "Virtual Medal" Table - basically if an event has happened, they go with the results of that, if not they use their prediction (i.e. for things like Sailing, where a load of the races have happened, they don't actually take that into account).  Using that, they have us on 16 Golds, 23 Silvers and 20 Bronzes for 59 medals total (8 more than Beijing, even if 3 fewer Golds).  They reckon our remaining Golds will come in:
  • Mens Finn - Giles Scott - this one is looking like as close to a cert as possible in Sailing - leading the field by 9, meaning if he comes 5th, he guarantees Gold - else if he finishes lower, he just needs to be <5 spots behind the Hungarian (i.e. if the Hungarian 2nd he needs 6th, 3rd -> 7th, etc - the Hungarian hasn't won a race all week and only has 2 2nd spots).
  • Womens 470 - Mills & McIntyre - top spot by 1 point going into the last 2 races before the medal race - could be close, but are miles and miles ahead of 4th
  • Boxing - Mens Welterweight Pat McCormack - he is in the final, and against a Cuban who according to Gracenote was favourite to lose in the semi, so a good chance here
  • Boxing - Womens Middle - Lauren Price - in the Semis (so got a medal already) is the favourite, but we will see how she boxes in the semi
  • Kayak Sprint - 200m Liam Heath - reigning Olympic and World Champion, so is defo favourite in this event

So that's zero Golds at all in the Track, and I'd say possible underestimating the number of Golds in Sailing and the total of medals in boxing (they have us at a total of 2 Gs, 1 S and a 1 B - we already have a bronze, 3 finalists, 1 other semi finalist, and 2 left in QFs as well - their overall numbers for boxing are min 2 too low.


Number of golds. I believe we will fall short. The cycling team are the wildcard in all this.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 12:44:44 am
You'd think the Americans would be better at shooting
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 01:12:02 am
Quote from: Bangin Them In on Today at 12:44:44 am
You'd think the Americans would be better at shooting

If they could just spray the target with an automatic weapon maybe.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 01:14:54 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:12:02 am
If they could just spray the target with an automatic weapon maybe.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/F1Bhl3yjzsQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/F1Bhl3yjzsQ</a>
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 04:22:49 am
45.94 in the 400m hurdles for Karstern Warholm! Absolutely smashed the world record!

Benjamin beat the old world record by over half a second and only got silver. 5 runners ran personal bests. What an insane race.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 04:26:51 am
Well that race will take some beating for sure

Greatest race in history at any mens athletics events?
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 04:29:52 am
Quote from: gjr1 on Today at 04:26:51 am
Well that race will take some beating for sure

Greatest race in history at any mens athletics events?

Not sure the 800m at London 2012 will ever be topped in that regard but it's right up there.

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 05:58:02 am
Gold for Great Britain in sailing!

Bloody hell that was tense.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Today at 07:00:58 am
And another gold in the sailing! Giles Scott wins it on the line!

Never knew sailing could be such a good watch, incredible tension.
