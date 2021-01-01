« previous next »
Olympics 2020 Tokyo

Welshred

  CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #1480 on: Today at 11:27:11 am
Absolutely brilliant from Max Whitlock! No one could get near him!
S

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #1481 on: Today at 11:30:21 am
Hughes is the new Bolt, confirmed.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #1482 on: Today at 11:32:09 am
Quote from: S on Today at 11:30:21 am
Hughes is the new Bolt, confirmed.

;D

Outside chance of a medal? The times don't look like anything special so far these games.
S

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #1483 on: Today at 11:33:41 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:32:09 am
;D

Outside chance of a medal? The times don't look like anything special so far these games.
Yeah looks like a real drop in standard from 2008-2016.
cdav

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #1484 on: Today at 11:39:53 am
That was a quick final semi final in the 100m- bit of a mix of countries breaking records there
a treeless whopper

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #1485 on: Today at 11:51:00 am
Not that I care much about the Sports personality of the year award but Whitlock or Peaty will be a tough choice. Will need to see what Jason and Laura Kenny do now.
Welshred

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #1486 on: Today at 11:52:22 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 11:32:09 am
;D

Outside chance of a medal? The times don't look like anything special so far these games.

I'd say so, winning his semi final should give him one of the central lanes for the final which should help
Just Elmo?

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #1487 on: Today at 12:00:41 pm
This hurdles semi is turning into a bit of a farce. Onto their 4th attempt at a start now.
Legs

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #1488 on: Today at 12:01:14 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:51:00 am
Not that I care much about the Sports personality of the year award but Whitlock or Peaty will be a tough choice. Will need to see what Jason and Laura Kenny do now.

True they are in the running.

Dont rule out Tom Daley either although he did win it in the doubles but the vile abuse he took over his sexuality and when his dad was dying might pull the public towards him.

Elzar

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #1489 on: Today at 12:05:12 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:51:00 am
Not that I care much about the Sports personality of the year award but Whitlock or Peaty will be a tough choice. Will need to see what Jason and Laura Kenny do now.

Harry Kane
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #1490 on: Today at 12:07:31 pm
The jamaican in that heat looked tiny.

Hurdlers are so fast this time round
