« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: Olympics 2020 Tokyo  (Read 25574 times)

Offline Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #880 on: Today at 02:19:12 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:09:48 am
GB favs in this race. Double women skull regatta something or another .

Only if you listened to the BBC - the qualified in third spot, winning the slower of the 2 semi finals - everyone expected this to be nip and tuck between the top 4 - after 1000m they were 4th, after 1500 2nd but 1.35s behind the Dutch.  As I type this, with 250m the French have taken us by a gnats hair, and then literally 20m from the line the Dutch caught 2 crabs, lost about 5m and we still ended up 4th.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #881 on: Today at 02:19:27 am »
GB going full Arsene Wenger , obsessed with 4th place .

Its not a trophy you know.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #882 on: Today at 02:20:04 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:17:40 am
The Dutch stopped rowing with 10m to go.

They caught 2 crabs in quick succession - genuinely heart breaking for them, but it does happen
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,590
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #883 on: Today at 02:20:13 am »
Think that's 5 4th place finishes in the rowing now. In pole position if anyone gets done for doping in the next few years :-X
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,591
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #884 on: Today at 02:29:41 am »
4 of our 5 golds have come in the pool. Pretty underwhelming in every other sport.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,590
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #885 on: Today at 02:40:04 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:29:41 am
4 of our 5 golds have come in the pool. Pretty underwhelming in every other sport.

I mean, diving and swimming are pretty different :P

But yeah, some disappointments elsewhere. Rowing and Taekwondo in particular have underachieved to varying degrees. I'm struggling to think of any other sports where we've missed some clear gold opportunities though? Could have had a few more minor medals in rugby, badminton, judo, tennis and road cycling maybe but it's not like any of them were nailed on.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,688
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #886 on: Today at 03:25:34 am »
Maybe Im a bit out of the loop these days but Im struggling to see were the golds are coming from

Had a look earlier and we went 17 Olympics from 1924-1996 without getting double figures in Gold medals.

From Sydney 2000 it was 11 then 9,19,29,27

The last three Olympics we have been so spoilt with Gold medals so many unbelievable moments

I suppose it had to dip at some point but feel this could be quite a drop . I could be wrong as I say Im not watching on British TV so not seeing maybe all potential medalists

Of course could be various reasons such as just bad timing between retirements & new athletes coming through not quite ready yet or weve rested on our laurels.

Could it be austerity finally hitting with cut backs throughout society over the last 10 years has funding been less and are parents finding it harder & harder to commit time & money to their childs sport

Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,898
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #887 on: Today at 03:55:37 am »
Dressel with an epic swim in the 100 free.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,637
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #888 on: Today at 04:53:38 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 03:25:34 am
Maybe Im a bit out of the loop these days but Im struggling to see were the golds are coming from

Had a look earlier and we went 17 Olympics from 1924-1996 without getting double figures in Gold medals.

From Sydney 2000 it was 11 then 9,19,29,27

The last three Olympics we have been so spoilt with Gold medals so many unbelievable moments

I suppose it had to dip at some point but feel this could be quite a drop . I could be wrong as I say Im not watching on British TV so not seeing maybe all potential medalists

Of course could be various reasons such as just bad timing between retirements & new athletes coming through not quite ready yet or weve rested on our laurels.

Could it be austerity finally hitting with cut backs throughout society over the last 10 years has funding been less and are parents finding it harder & harder to commit time & money to their childs sport



Nah i reckon we will get double figures in gold and this has been the best funded GB team in history, funded more than the last two Olympic cycles. We continue still very much to punch above our weight.
Logged

Online WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,688
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #889 on: Today at 07:06:34 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 04:53:38 am
Nah i reckon we will get double figures in gold and this has been the best funded GB team in history, funded more than the last two Olympic cycles. We continue still very much to punch above our weight.


Double figures yes but could be 12-20 approximately
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,130
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #890 on: Today at 07:11:16 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:57:51 am
Brilliant gold by the imperious Skibbereen duo of Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy. Absolutely fantastic stuff.

Lynn Benfield will be delighted.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,130
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #891 on: Today at 07:58:48 am »
Mens Trap Shooting final is on now and quite watchable. 6 in the final, then the bottom one drops out one by one every few shots. British guy currently third and looks fairly nailed on to get to the last 4 at least.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,130
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #892 on: Today at 08:09:37 am »
And he has a medal. Down to the last 3. The leader is 3 ahead so Gold looks beyond him I think (Im now an expert).
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,130
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #893 on: Today at 08:14:18 am »
And he gets Bronze.

Mallory Franklin of GB leads in the canoeing. Theres 5 still to come though.
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,933
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #894 on: Today at 08:24:30 am »
Medal at least for Franklin  8)
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,130
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #895 on: Today at 08:24:42 am »
She still leads, only two to come so a guaranteed medal.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,061
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #896 on: Today at 08:25:17 am »
Guaranteed bronze in the canoeing

Could still be better
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,061
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #897 on: Today at 08:26:18 am »
Now guaranteed silver
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,130
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #898 on: Today at 08:27:11 am »
The Czech not going well. Looks like only the Aussie favourite can pip her now.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,130
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #899 on: Today at 08:29:35 am »
This amAussies Dad is British. I remember his name from around Seoul I think.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,130
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #900 on: Today at 08:31:43 am »
Boooo!
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,637
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #901 on: Today at 08:35:27 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 07:06:34 am

Double figures yes but could be 12-20 approximately

Yes but its not about gold its about how many medals we get. It can only be a slight difference that separates gold from silver and bronze and thats what the uk committees will look at. As long as we are medalling then thats most of the job.
Logged

Online WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,688
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #902 on: Today at 08:50:48 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:35:27 am
Yes but its not about gold its about how many medals we get. It can only be a slight difference that separates gold from silver and bronze and thats what the uk committees will look at. As long as we are medalling then thats most of the job.


Errr, try having that conversation here in Australia right now 😁
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 