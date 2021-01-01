Maybe Im a bit out of the loop these days but Im struggling to see were the golds are coming from



Had a look earlier and we went 17 Olympics from 1924-1996 without getting double figures in Gold medals.



From Sydney 2000 it was 11 then 9,19,29,27



The last three Olympics we have been so spoilt with Gold medals so many unbelievable moments



I suppose it had to dip at some point but feel this could be quite a drop . I could be wrong as I say Im not watching on British TV so not seeing maybe all potential medalists



Of course could be various reasons such as just bad timing between retirements & new athletes coming through not quite ready yet or weve rested on our laurels.



Could it be austerity finally hitting with cut backs throughout society over the last 10 years has funding been less and are parents finding it harder & harder to commit time & money to their childs sport



