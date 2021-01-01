« previous next »
Scottymuser

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #880
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:09:48 am
GB favs in this race. Double women skull regatta something or another .

Only if you listened to the BBC - the qualified in third spot, winning the slower of the 2 semi finals - everyone expected this to be nip and tuck between the top 4 - after 1000m they were 4th, after 1500 2nd but 1.35s behind the Dutch.  As I type this, with 250m the French have taken us by a gnats hair, and then literally 20m from the line the Dutch caught 2 crabs, lost about 5m and we still ended up 4th.
The North Bank

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #881
GB going full Arsene Wenger , obsessed with 4th place .

Its not a trophy you know.
Scottymuser

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #882
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:17:40 am
The Dutch stopped rowing with 10m to go.

They caught 2 crabs in quick succession - genuinely heart breaking for them, but it does happen
TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #883
Think that's 5 4th place finishes in the rowing now. In pole position if anyone gets done for doping in the next few years :-X
The North Bank

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #884
4 of our 5 golds have come in the pool. Pretty underwhelming in every other sport.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #885
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 02:29:41 am
4 of our 5 golds have come in the pool. Pretty underwhelming in every other sport.

I mean, diving and swimming are pretty different :P

But yeah, some disappointments elsewhere. Rowing and Taekwondo in particular have underachieved to varying degrees. I'm struggling to think of any other sports where we've missed some clear gold opportunities though? Could have had a few more minor medals in rugby, badminton, judo, tennis and road cycling maybe but it's not like any of them were nailed on.
WEST HAM PAUL

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #886
Maybe Im a bit out of the loop these days but Im struggling to see were the golds are coming from

Had a look earlier and we went 17 Olympics from 1924-1996 without getting double figures in Gold medals.

From Sydney 2000 it was 11 then 9,19,29,27

The last three Olympics we have been so spoilt with Gold medals so many unbelievable moments

I suppose it had to dip at some point but feel this could be quite a drop . I could be wrong as I say Im not watching on British TV so not seeing maybe all potential medalists

Of course could be various reasons such as just bad timing between retirements & new athletes coming through not quite ready yet or weve rested on our laurels.

Could it be austerity finally hitting with cut backs throughout society over the last 10 years has funding been less and are parents finding it harder & harder to commit time & money to their childs sport

newterp

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #887
Dressel with an epic swim in the 100 free.
