Was only the womens Judo today mate.



My mates bro was skilled in Judo and some lads tried to mug him one night. He floored the lot of them. You dont have the time to punch or kick three people coming at you, but you can throw them to the ground when they attack you. Underrated martial art imo.



Been absolutely loving the Judo. Such tense affairs. One wrong move and the opponent pounces.The Men's 81kg event yesterday was superb.The guy who won Silver, Saeid Mollaei was formerly Iranian but changed Nationality to Mongolian 3 years ago via a 2-tear European Visa from Germany.Apparently, in 2019, he was forced to throw a semi-final match by Iranian authorities to prevent a final matchup against the Israeli World champion. This was due to political and diplomatic tensions between Iran and Israel, with Iran forbidding their athletes from facing Israeli opposition.Fuck that said Mollaei. I'm going full Mongol! Looking at Mollaei, I wouldn't have wanted to be the one who told him to his face what they wanted him to do!Really wanted him to go on and win but the Japanese lad in the final was too good. Mollaei was ecstatic with Silver though