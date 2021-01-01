What have they won them in? Events they do well in anyway? Bound to be a home nation boost like you say but will they be picking up many Athletics, Rowing or Cycling golds?



4 of the 6 Judo events currecntly competed in - there are 14 events total, last time they won 3 gold, only 1 of which were in the 6 events they have currently competed in. They are by far the most succesful nation nominally. Out of the remaining 8 events, they have 6 judokas - 2 number 2 seeds, 3 number 3 seeds and a number 5 seed. So a reasonable chance for 3, maybe 4 more golds.

Both skateboarding (street) Golds - there are two more events to come where they have decent shots in both. Obviously these are new, so can't compare to last time.

The Womens 400IM in the swimming - last time out they won 2 gold - the mens 400IM (that has already happened where they were favourites and didnt qualify for the final), and the womens 200m breastsroke. Looking at all the predictions, they were by most predicted 2 golds, 4 silvers and a bronze - they still have the 200IM in the womens to go for gold in, but considering the swimmer predicted to win (who won the 400) only finished 10th fastest in the heats, could be a struggle; of the other 3 events where they are predicted silvers are: 200m fresstyle where they don't have someone in the final, the 200 fly where their swimmer was 8th fastest in the heats 2s of Milak, and the 200 breast, where Chupkov and Kaminga are going to be hard to beat. Overall, likely to not get another gold here IMO, but I could be shocked

Mixed doubles in the Table Tennis - massive shock beating the Chinese, but probably no real shot at other golds.

Gymnastics - Mens All Around Team - They lost this time out, picking up a silver 0.1 behind the ROC. They also got Gold in the individual All around, and have the top qualified gymnast in here. Sopme people are predicting maybe 2 golds in individual events - Kohei Uchimura in the uneven bars, and Kazuma in the pommel horse, so we could see a c



Wrestling - They picked up 4 Wrestling Golds in the womens wrestling last time out (one 2 silvers in the 12 mens divisions split Free/GrecoRoman) out of the 6 weight divisions. They may struggle to replicate the 4/6 in the womens side, but they seem to have maybe a better chance in a couple of the GrecoRoman divisions with 2 world champs - most sites are predicting 2 golds and 4 silvers, so doesn't take much to flip that to 4 and 2

Mens Singles Badminton - they have the number 1 seed in this, so a good shout for a gold

Baseball - mainly as the US don't send their MLB players, and the Latin American teams can only send players if they are not in their teams first choice 40, whereas South Korea and Japan can get all their best players from their domestic leagues (which is all other than Ohtani from Japan)

Mens 50km Road walk - Apparently got the best in the world this year, and won in in the last World Champs in 2019, so should be a good choice (especially as they will be more used to the heat than their opponents you'd think)

Womens Track Cycling Omnium - this can be a bit of a lottery, but was predicted Kajihara as she won at the last year Track World Champs against a very reduced field - Kenny and Wild were not fully fit. Not sure I agree they are the #1 favourites now, especially as she will be marked more in the longer races.

Judo mixed team - another new event, another no brainer for them being favourites in both discplines

Naomi Osaka in the tennis - probably a no brainer although she might be not fully match fit given she missed the French and Wimbledon

Trampoline - Womens - won and came 2nd at the last world champs says it all

Added in 3 womens events, removed 1 mens event - we won 1 of the 3 weight classes

Changed one of the canoe sprint events from a mens event to a womens - we gained zero advantage finishing 7th in the womens final.

Tennis had the mixed doubles introduced - we did get a surprise silver, but you can't say it was to advantage us

Track cycling had the events changed (but none added - it was more to re-distribute so there were an even number of mens and womens events), nations were prevented to submit more than 1 cyclist per event (done to hamstring the British). Whilst we won 8 golds medals, we won 7 in Beijing (and 6 in Rio), so not like it was done to help us out by given us extra medals

So far, they have won golds in:Then, of the events that they won golds in last time out, that haven't been covered above:With Karate being in the games this year, you'd think they are favourites to pick up a few medals, as they have historically dominated, but with only 8 total events, and at the past Worlds in 2018 (where there were 16 and they won 4 golds, 2 in the team kata which are not in the Olympics) they may not be as dominant in this even - most likely is they will pick up 2/3 golds.Finally, I have found a few prediction sites, and these are the events where they have the best chances beyond above:So, if all goes well with the above, they could pick up 10-15 more gold medals. If they do have, they will win around 20 Golds total - but a large part of the uptick could be said to be due to new sports and events being included which specifically favour them (Baseball, Skateboarding, Karate, Mixed Judo - between these 7-9 gold medals) - which if we compare to new events/sports in the past 2 Olympic Games, just did not happen in either London or Rio - Karate is almost certainly being dropped for instance in Paris, the MLB might be more amenable to releasing players as we won't be in Covid times. So you could say they have been slightly lucky with the IOC giving them 4 new sports, with a total of 16 medal events, where they are favourites to win 8 of them (as well as bringing back Baseball where they are favourites to win due to the MLB refusing to let their best players go, and Softball where they are favourites to get to the final) - in London, there were the following new events (and what they replaced):[/list]