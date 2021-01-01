« previous next »
Just watching the highlights of todays events after coming in from work. Commentator just said Im not crying, you are because Tom Daley and his mate won gold.didnt get that one. 
Anyway, Great to have won 3 golds today , finally weve arrived.
BBC compelled to put out this statement tonight.  :D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/articles/2021/olympic-games-moments

Quote
This morning reminded us all of the magic of the Olympic Games. Gold medals in swimming and mountain biking and Tom Daley winning his first gold medal at his fourth Olympics. Moments that unite the nation. Moments that inspire the next generation. Moments that become the national conversation.

We know that our audiences love the Olympics and we set a high bar for ourselves with our London 2012 coverage and since we began on Friday, theres been lots of noise around our perceived lack of coverage for the Tokyo Games. Whilst wed love to still have 24 live streams and our never miss a moment offer from London and Rio in 2016, our new rights deal simply doesnt allow it. In 2016 we announced that the IOC had awarded the pan-European rights for the Olympics to Discovery, meaning that free-to-air broadcasters across Europe had to carve out their own sub-licence deals with Discovery. The result for all European broadcasters was less coverage of the Games, and for us, it means that were allowed two live streams - one on BBC One and one that is available to play out on BBC iPlayer, red button and the BBC Sport website.

Whilst we might not have every moment, were confident that we can still be the home of the big moments - as we were this morning. Well need to be agile and will often have to make difficult decisions about which sports to show and when to leave one sport to join another. Priorities will shift as we follow the stories of our Team GB athletes and we might need to jump in and out of sports to ensure we bring as many of the big moments as possible. We know this can be frustrating but with 350 hours of live sport across BBC One and BBC Two, plus the second stream on iPlayer we hope we can bring the magic of the Olympic Games to as many people as possible.

And of course, BBC Radio 5 Live has Olympics coverage for all seventeen days of the Games, while the BBC Sport website and app are providing up-to-the-minute coverage of events as they unfold.

We understand the importance of bringing the Olympics to the widest possible audience, particularly those who cannot afford the extra cost of subscription TV. These national moments have a profound cultural and social impact. The benefits of sport to the UK are maximised only when its available to and watched by the widest possible audience. Well do our best to ensure that as many of the big moments and medal wins are live on the BBC.

Team GB are already doing their bit to inspire and unite people, we want to give the whole nation the chance to cheer them on.
^ a.k.a. pay your goddamn TV license.  :D
Ahmed Hafnaoui's family watching him win gold

https://twitter.com/JoySportsGH/status/1419300094780784640?s=20
    Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:48:37 pm
    What have they won them in? Events they do well in anyway? Bound to be a home nation boost like you say but will they be picking up many Athletics, Rowing or Cycling golds?

    So far, they have won golds in:
    • 4 of the 6 Judo events currecntly competed in - there are 14 events total, last time they won 3 gold, only 1 of which were in the 6 events they have currently competed in.  They are by far the most succesful nation nominally.  Out of the remaining 8 events, they have 6 judokas - 2 number 2 seeds, 3 number 3 seeds and a number 5 seed.  So a reasonable chance for 3, maybe 4 more golds.
    • Both skateboarding (street) Golds - there are two more events to come where they have decent shots in both.  Obviously these are new, so can't compare to last time.
    • The Womens 400IM in the swimming - last time out they won 2 gold - the mens 400IM (that has already happened where they were favourites and didnt qualify for the final), and the womens 200m breastsroke.  Looking at all the predictions, they were by most predicted 2 golds, 4 silvers and a bronze - they still have the 200IM in the womens to go for gold in, but considering the swimmer predicted to win (who won the 400) only finished 10th fastest in the heats, could be a struggle; of the other 3 events where they are predicted silvers are: 200m fresstyle where they don't have someone in the final, the 200 fly where their swimmer was 8th fastest in the heats 2s of Milak, and the 200 breast, where Chupkov and Kaminga are going to be hard to beat.  Overall, likely to not get another gold here IMO, but I could be shocked
    • Mixed doubles in the Table Tennis - massive shock beating the Chinese, but probably no real shot at other golds.

    Then, of the events that they won golds in last time out, that haven't been covered above:
    • Gymnastics - Mens All Around Team - They lost this time out, picking up a silver 0.1 behind the ROC.   They also got Gold in the individual All around, and have the top qualified gymnast in here.  Sopme people are predicting maybe 2 golds in individual events - Kohei Uchimura in the uneven bars, and Kazuma in the pommel horse, so we could see a c
    • Wrestling - They picked up 4 Wrestling Golds in the womens wrestling last time out (one 2 silvers in the 12 mens divisions split Free/GrecoRoman) out of the 6 weight divisions.  They may struggle to replicate the 4/6 in the womens side, but they seem to have maybe a better chance in a couple of the GrecoRoman divisions with 2 world champs - most sites are predicting 2 golds and 4 silvers, so doesn't take much to flip that to 4 and 2

    With Karate being in the games this year, you'd think they are favourites to pick up a few medals, as they have historically dominated, but with only 8 total events, and at the past Worlds in 2018 (where there were 16 and they won 4 golds, 2 in the team kata which are not in the Olympics) they may not be as dominant in this even - most likely is they will pick up 2/3 golds.

    Finally, I have found a few prediction sites, and these are the events where they have the best chances beyond above:
    • Mens Singles Badminton - they have the number 1 seed in this, so a good shout for a gold
    • Baseball - mainly as the US don't send their MLB players, and the Latin American teams can only send players if they are not in their teams first choice 40, whereas South Korea and Japan can get all their best players from their domestic leagues (which is all other than Ohtani from Japan)
    • Mens 50km Road walk - Apparently got the best in the world this year,  and won in in the last World Champs in 2019, so should be a good choice (especially as they will be more used to the heat than their opponents you'd think)
    • Womens Track Cycling Omnium - this can be a bit of a lottery, but was predicted Kajihara as she won at the last year Track World Champs against a very reduced field - Kenny and Wild were not fully fit.  Not sure I agree they are the #1 favourites now, especially as she will be marked more in the longer races.
    • Judo mixed team - another new event, another no brainer for them being favourites in both discplines
    • Naomi Osaka in the tennis - probably a no brainer although she might be not fully match fit given she missed the French and Wimbledon
    • Trampoline - Womens - won and came 2nd at the last world champs says it all


    So, if all goes well with the above, they could pick up 10-15 more gold medals.  If they do have, they will win around 20 Golds total - but a large part of the uptick could be said to be due to new sports and events being included which specifically favour them (Baseball, Skateboarding, Karate, Mixed Judo - between these 7-9 gold medals) - which if we compare to new events/sports in the past 2 Olympic Games, just did not happen in either London or Rio - Karate is almost certainly being dropped for instance in Paris, the MLB might be more amenable to releasing players as we won't be in Covid times.  So you could say they have been slightly lucky with the IOC giving them 4 new sports, with a total of 16 medal events, where they are favourites to win 8 of them (as well as bringing back Baseball where they are favourites to win due to the MLB refusing to let their best players go, and Softball where they are favourites to get to the final) - in London, there were the following new events (and what they replaced):
    • Added in 3 womens events, removed 1 mens event - we won 1 of the 3 weight classes
    • Changed one of the canoe sprint events from a mens event to a womens - we gained zero advantage finishing 7th in the womens final.
    • Tennis had the mixed doubles introduced - we did get a surprise silver, but you can't say it was to advantage us
    • Track cycling had the events changed (but none added - it was more to re-distribute so there were an even number of mens and womens events), nations were prevented to submit more than 1 cyclist per event (done to hamstring the British).  Whilst we won 8 golds medals, we won 7 in Beijing (and  6 in Rio), so not like it was done to help us out by given us extra medals
    [/list]
    Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 09:34:27 pm
    Ahmed Hafnaoui's family watching him win gold

    https://twitter.com/JoySportsGH/status/1419300094780784640?s=20
    This should come with a warning to turn your speakers down low. You'll either burst your eardrums (headphones) or the neighbours will call the police and tell them that somebody's being tortured and murdered in your house.  ;D
    How did skateboarding ever become an olympic sport? I know it"s a global kids thing, but what a load of shite.
    Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 09:34:27 pm
    Ahmed Hafnaoui's family watching him win gold

    https://twitter.com/JoySportsGH/status/1419300094780784640?s=20

    Saw yesterday that he was the 50/1 outsider going into the race, and that the top 3 were pretty much the bottom 3 in the betting. Think there will be a few events like that as improvements/declines over the last two years won't have been tracked as much as usual. But then again, he only just scraped into the final so god knows what happened.
    Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 08:46:58 am
    I've enjoyed Lutalo Muhammad's punditry. Very well spoken and insightful.

    Quote from: itsalltosh on Yesterday at 08:52:03 am
    Yes, he's been great, and explains the rules in such a way as even I think I understand it.

    Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:03:03 am
    Yeah he is good and has a way with words. Still remember when he lost the gold at the last moment at London 2012, heartbreaking stuff.

    Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 09:13:51 am
    He should get quite a few other jobs after this. He was really good.

    Yep, was watching it today and he's been excellent, more of him please.
    Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 10:00:05 pm
    How did skateboarding ever become an olympic sport? I know it"s a global kids thing, but what a load of shite.
    I agree mate, and I've not really been impressed by what they do  ;D
    Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 09:34:27 pm
    Ahmed Hafnaoui's family watching him win gold

    https://twitter.com/JoySportsGH/status/1419300094780784640?s=20

    Awesome! Cant imagine how proud youd feel seeing your son or daughter do that!

    And thanks for the Japan breakdown Scotty!
    Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 10:36:38 pm
    I agree mate, and I've not really been impressed by what they do  ;D

    The one that doesnt land flat on his face wins, it looks dodgy and downright dangerous .

    That Tunisian swimmer family reaction was brilliant, his own reaction too, like he won the lottery. The favourites were so highly fancied. I believe hes only 18 too so could be another star that ends up dominating for years.
    Already a strong breakaway group of 7 in the women's triathlon that it looks like the medals will come from. Taylor-Brown and Learmonth from GB both amongst them. 
    Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 10:00:05 pm
    How did skateboarding ever become an olympic sport? I know it"s a global kids thing, but what a load of shite.

    If you review the history of the modern games you'll probably be surprised at what has qualified as an Olympic sport in the past. ;)
    Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:35:59 pm
    If you review the history of the modern games you'll probably be surprised at what has qualified as an Olympic sport in the past. ;)

    Would rather watch painting than skateboarding :P
    Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:13:31 pm
    Already a strong breakaway group of 7 in the women's triathlon that it looks like the medals will come from. Taylor-Brown and Learmonth from GB both amongst them. 

    Lead group down to 5 now, both Brits still there. So far, so good.
    Flat tyre for Taylor-Brown and with it goes her medal hopes :( Gutting.
    Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:06:18 am
    Flat tyre for Taylor-Brown and with it goes her medal hopes :( Gutting.

    Horrible, she's done amazing to keep in there though.
    Might have spoken too soon, looks like she'll still get a medal. Would surely have been gold without the puncture though.
    Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:13:08 am
    Might have spoken too soon, looks like she'll still get a medal. Would surely have been gold without the puncture though.

    Lots of running to go yet!
    Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:13:08 am
    Might have spoken too soon, looks like she'll still get a medal. Would surely have been gold without the puncture though.


    Duffy is pure class - Georgia lost about 15-20 secs tops to the mistake on the bike - Flora is 26 secs ahead of her, so has taken at least 5 secs. 

    EDIT - just checked - she was 22s back after the transition, so if we use that, Flora has been 4s quicker in the first 2.5km
    Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:19:33 am

    Duffy is pure class - Georgia lost about 15-20 secs tops to the mistake on the bike - Flora is 26 secs ahead of her, so has taken at least 5 secs. 

    EDIT - just checked - she was 22s back after the transition, so if we use that, Flora has been 4s quicker in the first 2.5km

    Yeah, you're probably right. This is a seriously impressive run from Duffy.
    Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:19:33 am

    Duffy is pure class - Georgia lost about 15-20 secs tops to the mistake on the bike - Flora is 26 secs ahead of her, so has taken at least 5 secs. 

    EDIT - just checked - she was 22s back after the transition, so if we use that, Flora has been 4s quicker in the first 2.5km

    Ok, after 5km, Georgia is 52(!) secs back, so has just lost another 26s to Duffy.  She is clearly the second best in the field, but to try and pretend that she would have competed for gold if she didn't have that puncture right at the end of the bike race is silly.

    The more pressing question is more should a BOT like Bermuda be allowed to compete separately - France and Netherlands, for instance don't allow their overseas departments to have separate teams ...
    Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:24:40 am
    Yeah, you're probably right. This is a seriously impressive run from Duffy.

    Yeah - the Eurosport commentators just said that she is the only women competitor who has ever had the fastest split in the swim, bike and run sections in a single race ever ad the elite level.  She is incredible. 
    Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:27:30 am
    Ok, after 5km, Georgia is 52(!) secs back, so has just lost another 26s to Duffy.  She is clearly the second best in the field, but to try and pretend that she would have competed for gold if she didn't have that puncture right at the end of the bike race is silly.

    The more pressing question is more should a BOT like Bermuda be allowed to compete separately - France and Netherlands, for instance don't allow their overseas departments to have separate teams ...

    They're a self governing territory, we're only really responsible for their defense.

    British Overseas Territories should be able to represent themselves. France and Netherlands need all the medals they can get :P
