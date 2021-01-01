Wow, stunning finish in the gymnastics. 0.1 points in it in the end after 18 separate routines for each team.Definitely worth missing that BBC.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
They didn't? It was on the red button.
Any Taekwondo experts in here? She gave up loads of points in the last 10 seconds in both the semi and final, is that normal? So close!
