« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Olympics 2020 Tokyo  (Read 13952 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,608
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #360 on: Today at 08:29:01 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:58:45 am
Shame Peaty only swims one event.

Doesnt get the attention he deserves in the UK. I know swimming isnt a huge sport, but Peaty is a legendary athlete.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,037
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #361 on: Today at 08:29:04 am »
Decent morning!

Only downside is theyll knock up a place for Yorkshire in the medal table again.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,529
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #362 on: Today at 08:29:38 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 08:28:34 am
Just look at who he's inspired over the years - Kane, Sterling, Ashley Young - some of the all time greatest divers.

Good half hour for Team GB.

Was expecting someone to make this joke, only surprise is that it wasn't Fromola :nirnir
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #363 on: Today at 08:30:12 am »
Now let's have at it, Lauren Williams in the Taekwondo
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,459
  • ....mmm
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #364 on: Today at 08:30:14 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:29:01 am
Doesnt get the attention he deserves in the UK. I know swimming isnt a huge sport, but Peaty is a legendary athlete.

He doesn't? He gets plenty of attention and rightfully so.
Logged
:D

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,529
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #365 on: Today at 08:33:57 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 08:30:14 am
He doesn't? He gets plenty of attention and rightfully so.

Poor bloke's got no chance of winning SPOTY even though he's the most dominant athlete we have by far :P
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,037
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #366 on: Today at 08:34:16 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:29:01 am
Doesnt get the attention he deserves in the UK. I know swimming isnt a huge sport, but Peaty is a legendary athlete.

As someone said yesterday its a shame he only has one individual event in the Olympics because he deserves more success.

He has something like the 20 fastest times ever over 100m, incredible dominance.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,037
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #367 on: Today at 08:35:09 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:29:38 am
Was expecting someone to make this joke, only surprise is that it wasn't Fromola :nirnir

Of course Daly only one goal because of his easy route to the final and having home advantage etc etc
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,608
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #368 on: Today at 08:35:41 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:30:12 am
Now let's have at it, Lauren Williams in the Taekwondo

Looks good in terms of getting in the final, says me considering i have no idea how long a Taekwondo fight lasts.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #369 on: Today at 08:38:01 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:35:41 am
Looks good in terms of getting in the final, says me considering i have no idea how long a Taekwondo fight lasts.

3 rounds of 2 minutes I think.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:42:10 am by Gerry Attrick »
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,037
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #370 on: Today at 08:38:03 am »
Was Ruth Bagbie a contestant in one of the early series of The Apprentice?
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,037
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #371 on: Today at 08:38:53 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:35:41 am
Looks good in terms of getting in the final, says me considering i have no idea how long a Taekwondo fight lasts.

Its not quite as bad as Judo in terms of not having a clue whos winning but its not far behind.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,066
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #372 on: Today at 08:40:14 am »
From Rio but still

I was scared of the water as a child. I even hated having baths; Id scream every time, he told The Times earlier this month.

My older brothers had told me sharks could swim through the plughole.

;D
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,757
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #373 on: Today at 08:40:49 am »
Really should have backed us to bag a load of medals today, after North Bank was saying this would be a low tally.
Logged
AHA!

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,529
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #374 on: Today at 08:42:36 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:30:12 am
Now let's have at it, Lauren Williams in the Taekwondo

That's another medal secured! Fingers crossed it's a gold.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,608
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #375 on: Today at 08:43:13 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:40:49 am
Really should have backed us to bag a load of medals today, after North Bank was saying this would be a low tally.

Dont think it will quite match our Rio and London totals because the cycling and rowing we wont be as strong, but we should still get a good haul because we have an amazing set of athletes.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,047
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #376 on: Today at 08:43:53 am »
Another guaranteed medal in the Taekwondo
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #377 on: Today at 08:44:51 am »
We're usually good at events that involve a scrap. Not sure what that says about us.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,996
  • Truthiness
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #378 on: Today at 08:46:03 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:38:03 am
Was Ruth Bagbie a contestant in one of the early series of The Apprentice?
She comes from a fighting family. Her dad won gold a few Olympics ago.

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,037
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #379 on: Today at 08:46:17 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:44:51 am
We're usually good at events that involve a scrap. Not sure what that says about us.

Wait til the Garden Furniture Throwing events start.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,529
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #380 on: Today at 08:46:58 am »
I've enjoyed Lutalo Muhammad's punditry. Very well spoken and insightful.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online itsalltosh

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #381 on: Today at 08:52:03 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:46:58 am
I've enjoyed Lutalo Muhammad's punditry. Very well spoken and insightful.

Yes, he's been great, and explains the rules in such a way as even I think I understand it.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,573
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #382 on: Today at 08:54:47 am »
Catching on the skateboarding there - brilliant stuff again. The youngest podium in Olympic history, 13 year olds get gold and silver.
Logged

Online itsalltosh

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 697
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #383 on: Today at 08:59:19 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:58:45 am
Shame Peaty only swims one event.
Couple of relays later in the week to watch out for.

Bet they won't show his interview with Sharon Davies in full again, understandably got a bit emotional and sweary just out of the pool.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #384 on: Today at 09:00:02 am »
Peaty's mum and dad are a chatty pair aren't they? Jeez, like pulling teeth here for Walker and Quek.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,608
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #385 on: Today at 09:03:03 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:46:58 am
I've enjoyed Lutalo Muhammad's punditry. Very well spoken and insightful.

Yeah he is good and has a way with words. Still remember when he lost the gold at the last moment at London 2012, heartbreaking stuff.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,459
  • ....mmm
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #386 on: Today at 09:08:12 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:00:02 am
Peaty's mum and dad are a chatty pair aren't they? Jeez, like pulling teeth here for Walker and Quek.

Did enjoy 'na we were watching on Eurosport' line though ;D
Logged
:D

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,455
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #387 on: Today at 09:13:51 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:46:58 am
I've enjoyed Lutalo Muhammad's punditry. Very well spoken and insightful.
He should get quite a few other jobs after this. He was really good.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,487
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
« Reply #388 on: Today at 09:19:48 am »
Who else has Olympic coverage here in the UK? I seem to be missing loads of events because it simply isn't shown on the BBC.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 