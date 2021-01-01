« previous next »
Olympics 2020 Tokyo

Samie

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #320 on: Today at 12:24:42 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:20:09 am
Well that was an awful shout ;D

Well done Yee, no shame in silver.

I refer you to my next post after that mate.  ;D
Ziltoid

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #321 on: Today at 12:26:09 am
Well done Yee, and a brilliant run from the Norwegian. Looked brutal out there.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #322 on: Today at 12:32:08 am
Hopefully wake up to news of a Gold for Peaty. Not going to wait up for it!
Samie

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #323 on: Today at 12:33:19 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:32:08 am
Hopefully wake up to news of a Gold for Peaty. Not going to wait up for it!

You've never stayed up for Boxing have you?  ;D
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #324 on: Today at 12:35:43 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:33:19 am
You've never stayed up for Boxing have you?  ;D

What times it start Samie?

A big Saturday night is just about doable. Not going to do it on a Sunday with work tomorrow and a couple of weeks still to go. Got to pace myself at my age!
Samie

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #325 on: Today at 12:42:14 am
Actually it's good to pace yourself. The Olympics is a marathon not a sprint.  Can't blow your load early. :D
Dalglish to Rush

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #326 on: Today at 01:24:27 am
What's the deal with the Norwegian kit in the triathlon??



I know they said it was hot and humid but this looks like he's sweat right through to his undercrackers!
Samie

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #327 on: Today at 01:40:24 am
He's also not the age he says he is.  ;D
Morgana

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #328 on: Today at 02:56:38 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:32:08 am
Hopefully wake up to news of a Gold for Peaty. Not going to wait up for it!
Chicken  ;D
TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #329 on: Today at 03:16:41 am
Good lad Adam Peaty! The pride of my home town :)

It's a shame that his other individual event isn't an Olympic event because he's head and shoulders above everyone else.
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #330 on: Today at 03:18:14 am
No competition there. He just bossed it.
TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #331 on: Today at 03:21:58 am
He fucking wants it more :D :lmao
Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #332 on: Today at 03:24:43 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 03:21:58 am
He fucking wants it more :D :lmao
Shocking how many times he swore on live tv but it's 3:20am... who gives a fuck. ;D
TheShanklyGates

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #333 on: Today at 03:26:38 am
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 03:24:43 am
Shocking how many times he swore on live tv but it's 3:20am... who gives a fuck. ;D

Stop apologising for him BBC! Does the watershed reset at 3am or something? :P

He's a double Olympic champion, let the man swear :D
Rosario

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #334 on: Today at 03:36:25 am
Katie Ledecky beaten for the first time in an individual Olympic event! Wasnt sure Ariarne had it in her but what a swim 8)
RedG13

Re: Olympics 2020 Tokyo
Reply #335 on: Today at 04:13:43 am
Quote from: Dalglish to Rush on Today at 01:24:27 am
What's the deal with the Norwegian kit in the triathlon??



I know they said it was hot and humid but this looks like he's sweat right through to his undercrackers!
They went with white because of the heat. One of the NBC guys talked about it. Obv everybody knows white can be very see though the point was too attract less heat
