When did the Olympics become It's a Knockout?



Skateboarding FFS, anything where the participants are wearing Airpods (other ear buds are available) and have time to mess with their phone as they are about to start shouldn't be anywhere near the biggest sporting event on the planet.



So presumably you feel the same way about snowboarding - which has been in the olympics since 1998? Or shooting, given that all the competitors have to wear earphones for that, and you could easily add music to the earphones to allow them to tune out external noises - and thats been there since 1896. There are plenty of other examples I can come up with too