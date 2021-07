BBC coverage seems really scaled back this year. Only 2 live TV channels and no online streams for the other sports.



Yeah it's a bit crap they don't have all of the rights now. Just watching it today and the coverage they do show is diluted because they're just focusing on the British side of things so they don't show a whole session of something and instead keep pulling away every half hours between sports. It takes you out of something if you're invested in it. Hopefully it gets better over the two weeks.