BBC coverage seems really scaled back this year. Only 2 live TV channels and no online streams for the other sports.



They don't have the rights it seems. Eurosport and Discovery got the full rights.@mrdanwalkerThanks for watching this morning.I know we’ve got used to being able to see every sport - on various streams - at the #Olympics but, this time, the BBC is only allowed to show 2 sports at the same time.It is an issue about TV rights & not an editorial choice.