Greatest stage in the world and 0 goal contributions from our current shower of "world class talent". Salah, Diaz, Firmino and Jota are allegedly brilliant attackers but where are they when it matters most?



Closest we've got is a goal from Raheem Sterling and an assist from Shaqiri, both of whom saw the iceberg coming and jumped ship before it was too late.



Former Everton players on the other hand have bagged 6 goals... are we sure we're the real biggest team on Merseyside?