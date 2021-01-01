« previous next »
Offline Ghost Town

« Reply #3640 on: Yesterday at 07:08:45 pm »
Robbie Savage is happy tonight. Shite.

Sell Klopp
Offline Freetux

« Reply #3641 on: Yesterday at 07:55:16 pm »
Didn't lift the Bangkok Century Cup, shite
Offline Hymer Red

« Reply #3642 on: Yesterday at 09:21:21 pm »
Lost the last two trophies right at the end of last season but this season weve lost the first one in the first game! Its a steep and slippery slope down and we are well and truly on it. Klopp out before its too late!........Shite
Offline Crouch Potato

« Reply #3643 on: Yesterday at 09:23:42 pm »
Sack the Board, i didn't see one board member play well today.
Offline elsewhere

« Reply #3644 on: Yesterday at 10:59:24 pm »
lose 4-0 to Utd and still no word from Klopp about offering resignation, sickening.
Offline Linudden

« Reply #3645 on: Today at 01:13:28 am »
Ah was good while it lasted ladies and gents.

The Mancs are back!!! Corner is turned and the mickey mouse quadruple is on.

Flopp out for enabling this corner to turn!!!

Shite shite shite.

 ;D
Offline Son of Spion

« Reply #3646 on: Today at 02:04:18 am »
We had three teams on the pitch yesterday and still couldn't beat the worst Manc team in living memory.  :butt

The bubble has burst. Klopp should do the decent thing now...
Online Tokyoite

« Reply #3647 on: Today at 02:11:37 am »
Absolute shambles this team is, pathetic. Get rid and start to rebuild asap or we won't even get to Europa League.
