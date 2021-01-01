Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Liverpool are shite
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
87
88
89
90
91
[
92
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Liverpool are shite (Read 457573 times)
Ghost Town
Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,940
mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool are shite
«
Reply #3640 on:
Yesterday
at 07:08:45 pm »
Robbie Savage is happy tonight. Shite.
Sell Klopp
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
"Giving absolutely
everything
doesn't mean you get
anything
... but its the only chance to get
something
!
Jurgen Klopp
Freetux
Kemlynite
Posts: 15
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
«
Reply #3641 on:
Yesterday
at 07:55:16 pm »
Didn't lift the Bangkok Century Cup, shite
Logged
Hymer Red
With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,340
Re: Liverpool are shite
«
Reply #3642 on:
Yesterday
at 09:21:21 pm »
Lost the last two trophies right at the end of last season but this season weve lost the first one in the first game! Its a steep and slippery slope down and we are well and truly on it. Klopp out before its too late!........Shite
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?
Crouch Potato
Srofa spud!
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,805
Re: Liverpool are shite
«
Reply #3643 on:
Yesterday
at 09:23:42 pm »
Sack the Board, i didn't see one board member play well today.
Logged
elsewhere
Legacy Fan
Posts: 28,310
Re: Liverpool are shite
«
Reply #3644 on:
Yesterday
at 10:59:24 pm »
lose 4-0 to Utd and still no word from Klopp about offering resignation, sickening.
Logged
Linudden
Twpsyn gwirion.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,618
Linudden.
Re: Liverpool are shite
«
Reply #3645 on:
Today
at 01:13:28 am »
Ah was good while it lasted ladies and gents.
The Mancs are back!!! Corner is turned and the mickey mouse quadruple is on.
Flopp out for enabling this corner to turn!!!
Shite shite shite.
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:20:50 am by Linudden
»
Logged
Linudden.
Son of Spion
"No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 17,795
BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: Liverpool are shite
«
Reply #3646 on:
Today
at 02:04:18 am »
We had three teams on the pitch yesterday and
still
couldn't beat the worst Manc team in living memory.
The bubble has burst. Klopp should do the decent thing now...
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Tokyoite
Main Stander
Posts: 62
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
«
Reply #3647 on:
Today
at 02:11:37 am »
Absolute shambles this team is, pathetic. Get rid and start to rebuild asap or we won't even get to Europa League.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
87
88
89
90
91
[
92
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Liverpool are shite
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 1.93]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2