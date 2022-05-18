« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool are shite  (Read 449452 times)

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,271
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3600 on: May 18, 2022, 02:50:34 am »
mo and vvd. highest paid and cant even play 2 games a week

back in my day we play with half our testicles missing. shite!
Logged

Offline incredibleL4ever

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3601 on: May 18, 2022, 09:56:03 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on May 18, 2022, 02:50:34 am
mo and vvd. highest paid and cant even play 2 games a week

back in my day we play with half our testicles missing. shite!

I remember.  I often played with one of your testicles.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,224
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3602 on: May 18, 2022, 10:06:43 am »
All this quadruple talk but we barely have 50% of the trophies we need for that won so far and its nearly end of the season
Logged

Offline missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • G'wan, my son
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3603 on: May 18, 2022, 10:19:20 am »
Quote from: markedasred on May 17, 2022, 09:49:45 pm
No Mo, no Sadio, no Luis, no VVD, no Trent, no Robbo, no Fab, no Thiago tonight. If I had paid for a ticket for that instead of being a thieving stingy bastard watching a dodgy stream on a computer, I would have asked for my money back!. SHITE!

 ;D
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,453
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3604 on: May 18, 2022, 10:21:49 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on May 18, 2022, 10:06:43 am
All this quadruple talk but we barely have 50% of the trophies we need for that won so far and its nearly end of the season
Nearly the end of the season?! We've only got two games left!!! Not good enough that, should have had it all sewn up weeks ago.....no sense of urgency, no desire..........shite!
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,448
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3605 on: May 18, 2022, 08:46:16 pm »
Don't think I saw Mane, Salah or Diaz touch the ball once. Shite
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,542
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3606 on: Yesterday at 12:22:39 am »
How come we werent in the Europa League Final if were supposed to be that bloody good? 

Not fukin good enough, get it sorted!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:24:45 am by ABZ Rover »
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,448
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3607 on: Yesterday at 12:25:06 am »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 12:22:39 am
How come we werent in the Europa League Final?  Not fukin good enough, get it sorted!
Yea and I hear there's a Europa Conference in a few days and we've not been invited. Obviously not important enough. Shite.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,453
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3608 on: Yesterday at 05:34:24 am »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 12:22:39 am
How come we werent in the Europa League Final if were supposed to be that bloody good? 

Not fukin good enough, get it sorted!
Worse than that. Rangers managed to score in a proper Cup Final yet we couldn't find the net with a map and a compass the other day. We should be more like Rangers. But we're not. Cos we're shite.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,371
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3609 on: Yesterday at 08:14:45 am »
The LFC TV tribute by Dave Kirby to Billy Liddell - it said he left his home in Perthshire. He was from f"ckin Fife.

Absolute disgrace from the club that. Ridiculous.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,124
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3610 on: Yesterday at 10:13:32 am »
I sprained my ankle and my wrist on Saturday (genuinely, blame the reds) so I'm off work this week with nothing but the visions of a quadruple to keep me entertained, horrible shite bastards.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,847
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3611 on: Yesterday at 12:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 10:13:32 am
I sprained my ankle and my wrist on Saturday (genuinely, blame the reds) so I'm off work this week with nothing but the visions of a quadruple to keep me entertained, horrible shite bastards.

Need to sprain the other ankle and wrist before next Satidy...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,184
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3612 on: Yesterday at 11:52:35 pm »
Twice updating the Champions Wall this season, twice! Don't they know how to cut costs?! Imagine if City gifts us the League, we have to update yet again, and not one but two numbers!... The cost would be double. What a wasteful club, shite!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,455
  • Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3613 on: Yesterday at 11:55:17 pm »
Look at the raucous celebrations tonight from our local rivals. Why can't we have anything like that? Their motto means 'Nothing but the best is good enough' - That's the winning mentality showing through in their club. It's that classy you have to translate it from fucking Latin!

It's about time we start catching them up on the field.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Up
« previous next »
 