« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool are shite  (Read 449172 times)

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,270
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3600 on: Yesterday at 02:50:34 am »
mo and vvd. highest paid and cant even play 2 games a week

back in my day we play with half our testicles missing. shite!
Logged

Offline incredibleL4ever

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,603
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3601 on: Yesterday at 09:56:03 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 02:50:34 am
mo and vvd. highest paid and cant even play 2 games a week

back in my day we play with half our testicles missing. shite!

I remember.  I often played with one of your testicles.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,206
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3602 on: Yesterday at 10:06:43 am »
All this quadruple talk but we barely have 50% of the trophies we need for that won so far and its nearly end of the season
Logged

Offline missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 709
  • G'wan, my son
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3603 on: Yesterday at 10:19:20 am »
Quote from: markedasred on May 17, 2022, 09:49:45 pm
No Mo, no Sadio, no Luis, no VVD, no Trent, no Robbo, no Fab, no Thiago tonight. If I had paid for a ticket for that instead of being a thieving stingy bastard watching a dodgy stream on a computer, I would have asked for my money back!. SHITE!

 ;D
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,447
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3604 on: Yesterday at 10:21:49 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 10:06:43 am
All this quadruple talk but we barely have 50% of the trophies we need for that won so far and its nearly end of the season
Nearly the end of the season?! We've only got two games left!!! Not good enough that, should have had it all sewn up weeks ago.....no sense of urgency, no desire..........shite!
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,435
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3605 on: Yesterday at 08:46:16 pm »
Don't think I saw Mane, Salah or Diaz touch the ball once. Shite
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,539
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3606 on: Today at 12:22:39 am »
How come we werent in the Europa League Final if were supposed to be that bloody good? 

Not fukin good enough, get it sorted!
« Last Edit: Today at 12:24:45 am by ABZ Rover »
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,435
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3607 on: Today at 12:25:06 am »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Today at 12:22:39 am
How come we werent in the Europa League Final?  Not fukin good enough, get it sorted!
Yea and I hear there's a Europa Conference in a few days and we've not been invited. Obviously not important enough. Shite.
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,447
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3608 on: Today at 05:34:24 am »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Today at 12:22:39 am
How come we werent in the Europa League Final if were supposed to be that bloody good? 

Not fukin good enough, get it sorted!
Worse than that. Rangers managed to score in a proper Cup Final yet we couldn't find the net with a map and a compass the other day. We should be more like Rangers. But we're not. Cos we're shite.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.
Pages: 1 ... 86 87 88 89 90 [91]   Go Up
« previous next »
 