Liverpool are shite  (Read 427306 times)

Jon2lfc

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,045
  It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3440 on: September 18, 2021, 10:15:36 pm
Mo ripped his shirt off to reveal we don't even have funds to buy him a vest.

Pathetic treatment of our star player. No wonder he aint signed a new contract yet.
PaulF

  -.-- -. .-- .-
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,978
  Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3441 on: September 19, 2021, 09:07:12 am
No Trent or Robertson. And we didn't miss them.
Should have flogged them in the summer. Edwards out.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 22,121
  Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3442 on: September 19, 2021, 06:40:52 pm
Can't hold top place for one weekend, one weekend! Shite! Even the alphabet is against us...
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

red1977

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 2,914
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3443 on: September 19, 2021, 07:25:32 pm
WELL....City fans have said AC Milan are irrelevant in Europe and we struggled to beat them, so what does that make us???...Shite obviously.
farawayred

  Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 22,121
  Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3444 on: September 29, 2021, 12:43:27 am
We are shite in both, England and Europe... A point off sixth place in the league, a point off Everton of all teams... And in Europe we are on par with Sheriff Tiraspol for club points... These are our benchmarks nowadays, shite!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

AmanShah21

  May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,508
  At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3445 on: September 29, 2021, 01:30:24 am
No Clean Sheet for 2 consecutive games. Shite!
villagelife

  100 degree villageidiot
  Main Stander
  Posts: 193
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3446 on: September 29, 2021, 09:06:25 am
The players only want to play if theres fans in the ground, look at last year and now. Theyve made us wait a year for number 20, shite.
Jwils21

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,177
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3447 on: September 29, 2021, 11:41:10 am
Five goals but not a single hattrick and no goal for Jota. Worried about his goalscoring, it's going to cost us big especially with Mane, Firmino and Salah only managing 1 or 2 goals each per game.

Alisson could also do with a rest, conceding 4 goals in 2 games that were all 100% his fault. Klopp's deluded to think Kelleher wouldn't have done better. Maybe even Adrian. Christ, even Mignolet would've kept a clean sheet last night. People are criticising Porto's keeper but if Alisson was in goal for them we'd be making that 8-0 against Beşiktaş look like a tight game.
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

CraigDS

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 57,791
  YNWA
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3448 on: October 16, 2021, 06:13:55 pm
So shite that people have been lost for words since the last time we scored 5.
CornerTakenQuickly

  ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  Main Stander
  Posts: 215
  I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3449 on: October 16, 2021, 08:15:26 pm
Everyone saying we should give Mo a wage increase, terrified of him leaving on a free. I say let him run out his contract. We need players who can score lots of different kinds of goals- at the moment Mo is just scoring the same goal over and over again- he's so uncreative and predictable.
Son of Spion

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 15,116
  27 years...
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3450 on: October 18, 2021, 07:17:40 pm
Should have scored eight but only scored five.

Shite! 😩
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Raul!

  No nude LFC topics - Sir Raul la di Dah of Coverpoint - Imminently Female
  RAWK Scribe
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,038
  My nipples explode with delight
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3451 on: October 19, 2021, 11:11:35 pm
Terrible defending. Shame that we won.
palimpsest

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 414
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3452 on: October 24, 2021, 06:28:29 pm
Didn't even try scoring one more so we can see the six times celebration. Disgraceful.
We had dreams and songs to sing...

xbugawugax

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,937
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3453 on: October 24, 2021, 06:28:48 pm
if the game was played only in the 2nd half we only won 1-1

oh. that ronaldo was never offside. if ronaldo scores that then surely they would have won the game

liVARpool strikes again. SHITE
SerbianScouser

  Far from world class.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  ...All the best
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3454 on: October 24, 2021, 06:29:26 pm
Only 5 against that shite?

Never mind sacking Ole, sack Klopp.
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 66,206
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3455 on: October 24, 2021, 06:32:52 pm
Not a great team are we? Fab was a huge loss and Konaté hasn't played at all. Gomez would probably have been the much better option. No Mane was just... strange. I'd have taken a draw before the game if it was offered.

Squad is just not strong enough to compete with City and Chelsea.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

ChaChaMooMoo

  A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 6,336
  Justice shall prevail.
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3456 on: October 24, 2021, 06:34:54 pm
Keita
Salah
Diego
Klopp
Shite

Coincidence?
Jwils21

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 1,177
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3457 on: October 24, 2021, 06:36:22 pm
Firmino needs dropping. Hat trick last week but not a single goal today.
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

missis sumner

  Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  Kopite
  Posts: 670
  G'wan, my son
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3458 on: October 24, 2021, 06:40:17 pm
Hmmmph.

That'll do I suppose.

But 11 against 10 and not to score?  Shite really.  Should have been at least 9-0.
missis sumner

  Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  Kopite
  Posts: 670
  G'wan, my son
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3459 on: October 24, 2021, 06:42:20 pm
Even Mo says we should have done more.

Shite.
CornerTakenQuickly

  ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  Main Stander
  Posts: 215
  I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3460 on: October 24, 2021, 07:07:32 pm
Could have won 1 or 2-0 and kept Ole in a job, but they had to ruin everything.
Commie Bobbie

  Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  #WTRWWAW
Re: Liverpool are shite
Reply #3461 on: October 24, 2021, 07:09:12 pm
We haven't scored for an hour. Sell them all.
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

missis sumner

  • Not giving it up for Capon, not even when he understands her yet none of her friends does.....
  • Kopite
  • Posts: 670
  • G'wan, my son
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3462 on: October 24, 2021, 07:18:10 pm »
Quote from: CornerTakenQuickly on October 24, 2021, 07:07:32 pm
Could have won 1 or 2-0 and kept Ole in a job, but they had to ruin everything.

Yes, and this.
Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 6,267
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3463 on: October 25, 2021, 08:50:56 am »
A team of preening, dirtbag mercenaries run by a sour-faced goblin with the tactical nous of a wet paper bag play us, and in a half where they have a man sent off and a goal disallowed, we only manage to put one past them?

Laughable club this. And the away fans dancing like it was some kind of victory.
Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 40,285
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3464 on: October 25, 2021, 07:40:55 pm »
30 minutes against 10 men and couldn't score. Shite.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 15,116
  • 27 years...
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3465 on: October 26, 2021, 12:57:57 am »
Players on the beach after 50 minutes. Honestly, the lack of professionalism on show on Sunday saddened me. Klopp needs to sort it or go.

*Shakes head*
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • Posts: 702
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3466 on: October 26, 2021, 06:01:34 pm »
That kind of second half complacency and lack of urgency makes me want to bite off my own testicles.

We were like Arsenal.

Klopp needs a plan B or something. Fucking amateur German bastard is stealing a wage here.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Jwils21

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,177
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3467 on: October 27, 2021, 10:50:14 pm »
Failed to score 3+ goals away from home for the first time this season, to a CHAMPIONSHIP CLUB.

Thats what Klopp gets for dropping Alisson for Adrian.
Alisson's our goalie, the best there is around

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,226
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3468 on: October 27, 2021, 10:56:56 pm »
Used to have Wilson, Callaghan and MacDonald; now all we've got is Blair. Shite
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 22,121
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3469 on: November 3, 2021, 09:58:58 pm »
We made 1/3 of the games in the most prestigious footie tournament in the World completely irrelevant to us. Only a shite team can do that!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,193
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3470 on: November 3, 2021, 10:10:22 pm »
Cant score to save our lives against ten men

SHITE
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,170
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3471 on: November 4, 2021, 12:28:22 am »
We scored 3 times when we played Atletico away, yet only 2 when we played them at home. Pathetic.
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,226
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3472 on: November 4, 2021, 03:28:27 am »
Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Suarez, Torres and Dalglish all there tonight and we still can't score against ten men. Shite
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 22,121
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3473 on: November 4, 2021, 04:48:27 am »
Quote from: duvva on November  3, 2021, 10:10:22 pm
Cant score to save our lives against ten men

SHITE
A consistent weakness this season.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Main Stander
  • Posts: 215
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3474 on: November 4, 2021, 06:52:04 am »
Hear loads of our fan base talking about qualification being done now- after just 4 games! How arrogant is that?
Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 3,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3475 on: November 27, 2021, 05:03:36 pm »
both our top scorers couldn't score tonight against mid table opposition. how do you expect them to score vs the top 4

absolute shite



Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 8,226
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3476 on: November 27, 2021, 05:14:55 pm »
We're just a retirement home for ex-Southampton players. Shite.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3477 on: November 27, 2021, 05:17:26 pm »
We kept a clean sheet, scored 4 but our keeper had to make 1 good and 3 routine saves. Fucking shite.
Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 22,121
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3478 on: Today at 02:35:33 am »
Even the many positives we had were false. Shite club!
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
