Author Topic: Liverpool are shite  (Read 416566 times)

Offline ToneLa

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3440 on: August 31, 2021, 09:00:25 pm »
We'd rather tie up the contracts of our ageing squad who won the league and CL than buy a 5th forward

Pathetic club.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3441 on: August 31, 2021, 09:03:05 pm »
Another summer window ends and Rick Parry's Transfer Fax Machine has barely been used. Shite.
Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3442 on: September 1, 2021, 08:07:28 am »
Babelcopter showing signs of not having been used for years. Not this transfer window either. Shite!

Online rob1966

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3443 on: September 1, 2021, 08:09:08 am »
We didn't sign Mbappe and Haaland for £400 million and give them £1m a week wages, fucking shite.
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3444 on: September 1, 2021, 09:35:54 am »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on September  1, 2021, 08:07:28 am
Babelcopter showing signs of not having been used for years. Not this transfer window either. Shite!



Even the fukin Taliban have better helicopters than us.

FSG OUT!
Offline farawayred

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3445 on: September 18, 2021, 07:11:47 pm »
We didn't spend big in the summer and it shows. Shite!
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3446 on: September 18, 2021, 10:01:15 pm »
Haven't scored 4 in a game yet. Shite.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3447 on: September 18, 2021, 10:15:36 pm »
Mo ripped his shirt off to reveal we don't even have funds to buy him a vest.

Pathetic treatment of our star player. No wonder he aint signed a new contract yet.
Offline PaulF

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3448 on: September 19, 2021, 09:07:12 am »
No Trent or Robertson. And we didn't miss them.
Should have flogged them in the summer. Edwards out.
Offline farawayred

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3449 on: September 19, 2021, 06:40:52 pm »
Can't hold top place for one weekend, one weekend! Shite! Even the alphabet is against us...
Offline red1977

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3450 on: September 19, 2021, 07:25:32 pm »
WELL....City fans have said AC Milan are irrelevant in Europe and we struggled to beat them, so what does that make us???...Shite obviously.
Offline farawayred

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 12:43:27 am »
We are shite in both, England and Europe... A point off sixth place in the league, a point off Everton of all teams... And in Europe we are on par with Sheriff Tiraspol for club points... These are our benchmarks nowadays, shite!
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 01:30:24 am »
No Clean Sheet for 2 consecutive games. Shite!
Online villagelife

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 09:06:25 am »
The players only want to play if theres fans in the ground, look at last year and now. Theyve made us wait a year for number 20, shite.
Online Jwils21

Re: Liverpool are shite
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 11:41:10 am »
Five goals but not a single hattrick and no goal for Jota. Worried about his goalscoring, it's going to cost us big especially with Mane, Firmino and Salah only managing 1 or 2 goals each per game.

Alisson could also do with a rest, conceding 4 goals in 2 games that were all 100% his fault. Klopp's deluded to think Kelleher wouldn't have done better. Maybe even Adrian. Christ, even Mignolet would've kept a clean sheet last night. People are criticising Porto's keeper but if Alisson was in goal for them we'd be making that 8-0 against Beşiktaş look like a tight game.
