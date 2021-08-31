Five goals but not a single hattrick and no goal for Jota. Worried about his goalscoring, it's going to cost us big especially with Mane, Firmino and Salah only managing 1 or 2 goals each per game.



Alisson could also do with a rest, conceding 4 goals in 2 games that were all 100% his fault. Klopp's deluded to think Kelleher wouldn't have done better. Maybe even Adrian. Christ, even Mignolet would've kept a clean sheet last night. People are criticising Porto's keeper but if Alisson was in goal for them we'd be making that 8-0 against Beşiktaş look like a tight game.