I know some twat somewhere in the bible says "A Wicked And Adulterous Nation Seeketh After A Sign", but come ye unto the lord, as it was written in the empty seats: "THE LORD IS MARC DARCY", and lo, and behold, in the 95th minute we witnessed A Miracle. Marc Darcy, (whoever the fuck you are) step forward that we may kiss the hem of your garment, or your ring if that's more your kind of thing. And give us this day, Andy Burnham as labour leader, and stop the covids, AMEN.