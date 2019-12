I blame our current predicament on the failure of doing business in the transfer market. The gap between us and City is way too big, we aren't close, we are farther. Perhaps we should have thrown money at the problem in the summer, but it's too late. And with the current crop of players who are older than last season, mind, we still haven't beaten any team above us. Shite! If that's the great FSG support, FSG out!