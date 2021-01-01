« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....  (Read 95277 times)

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,394
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 02:31:15 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 01:44:04 pm
His name is Amr, not Amir. Amr and Amir are two totally different names in Arabic.

Thank you! Getting sick and tired of people comparing me to that one-season wonder.

Can't even walk the streets of Wigan without someone asking for me to volley a pie.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 02:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 12:56:06 pm
I agree there are some wild shouts but I also think saying he's in the argument for the best ever British football player is just as wild. Not in any argument for me with the likes of Best, Dalglish, Moore, Charlton, Shearer, Gerrard, Cole, etc.

Somewhere just below all of that level is about right I think.

Cole  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

 :duh
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,218
  • Bam!
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 03:01:44 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 01:44:04 pm
His name is Amr, not Amir. Amr and Amir are two totally different names in Arabic.

I should know better, with the amount of people on here that refer to me as the Moroccan left winger
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 03:19:08 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:58:55 pm
Cole  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

 :duh

Ashley Cole was a great great player, probably stands out cause he is only a left back, otherwise why would it be a laugh to include him in a list of greatest British players when hes been just as consistent for just as long as many of those names, plus was one of the few players of his generation who combined good club form with good international form too.
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 03:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:19:08 pm
Ashley Cole was a great great player, probably stands out cause he is only a left back, otherwise why would it be a laugh to include him in a list of greatest British players when hes been just as consistent for just as long as many of those names, plus was one of the few players of his generation who combined good club form with good international form too.

Sums it up really
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 03:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:19:08 pm
Ashley Cole was a great great player, probably stands out cause he is only a left back, otherwise why would it be a laugh to include him in a list of greatest British players when hes been just as consistent for just as long as many of those names, plus was one of the few players of his generation who combined good club form with good international form too.
Because he played in a period where left back wasn't that important a position. Bale also started out as left back and turned into a legitimate game changer, sometimes winning matches for Spurs pretty much single handed. Cole was simply a very good left back who probably didn't rack up more than half a dozen man of the match awards in his entire career.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,978
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 03:29:04 pm »
Yeah, as good as Cashley was I'm not sure you can really consider him an all time great considering his main competition for much of his England career was Chris Powell or Paul Konchesky.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 03:30:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:26:33 pm
Sums it up really

I could easily say great actually, he was one of the best left backs in the world for a period of 5-7 years.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 03:32:00 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 03:26:59 pm
Because he played in a period where left back wasn't that important a position. Bale also started out as left back and turned into a legitimate game changer, sometimes winning matches for Spurs pretty much single handed. Cole was simply a very good left back who probably didn't rack up more than half a dozen man of the match awards in his entire career.

Yes thats a fair argument, I think the position is really the only knock on him because he had a better international career than the whole Lampard Scholes Gerrard generation.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 03:32:36 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:29:04 pm
Yeah, as good as Cashley was I'm not sure you can really consider him an all time great considering his main competition for much of his England career was Chris Powell or Paul Konchesky.

You forgot Wayne Bridge ;D
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 03:33:27 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:30:02 pm
I could easily say great actually, he was one of the best left backs in the world for a period of 5-7 years.

You've convinced me. 
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,128
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 03:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:32:36 pm
You forgot Wayne Bridge ;D
He was busy drinking cider.
Logged
AHA!

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 03:34:47 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:32:00 pm
Yes thats a fair argument, I think the position is really the only knock on him because he had a better international career than the whole Lampard Scholes Gerrard generation.

I thought he was excellent.  Won everything at club level, pocketed Ronaldo many times when he was a flying winger, and was just as good on the international stage as he was for his club sides.  England's only consistently world class player throughout that golden generation.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,094
  • A manc
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #853 on: Yesterday at 03:35:02 pm »
Cole was far more than 'just' a left back, and the position was very important then too. He was sensational in the Ancelotti season in an attacking sense without even mentioning his defensive abilities which were so good that United had to play Ronaldo out left (at the time he was more of a right-striker) just because Cole was the only player who could pocket him.
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,644
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 03:35:19 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 03:01:44 pm
I should know better, with the amount of people on here that refer to me as the Moroccan left winger
Amir means a prince in Arabic, Amr means the one who lives long (same as Omar, grammar is what makes Amr and Omar different though)
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 03:38:07 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:34:47 pm
I thought he was excellent.  Won everything at club level, pocketed Ronaldo many times when he was a flying winger, and was just as good on the international stage as he was for his club sides.  England's only consistently world class player throughout that golden generation.

Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 03:35:02 pm
Cole was far more than 'just' a left back, and the position was very important then too. He was sensational in the Ancelotti season in an attacking sense without even mentioning his defensive abilities which were so good that United had to play Ronaldo out left (at the time he was more of a right-striker) just because Cole was the only player who could pocket him.

Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,412
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #856 on: Yesterday at 03:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:58:55 pm
Cole  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

 :duh

He was on a level above Bale in terms of what he produced throughout his career in his position, that was my point, not that he would be considered the best. Unlike Bale can you name more than a couple of better British players in Coles position? Because there will be a whole bunch better than Bale in his.

Bale had an incredibly natural talent, but far away from being noted as the best British player, many more way above him on that one.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,325
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #857 on: Yesterday at 04:09:51 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 03:32:36 pm
You forgot Wayne Bridge ;D
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 03:34:03 pm
He was busy drinking cider.
Classic RAWK thread   ;D
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #858 on: Yesterday at 04:11:01 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 03:55:28 pm
He was on a level above Bale in terms of what he produced throughout his career in his position, that was my point, not that he would be considered the best. Unlike Bale can you name more than a couple of better British players in Coles position? Because there will be a whole bunch better than Bale in his.

Bale had an incredibly natural talent, but far away from being noted as the best British player, many more way above him on that one.
Bale is better at footballer than Cole. he was arguable a better full back than Cole.

Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #859 on: Yesterday at 04:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:11:01 pm
he was arguable a better full back than Cole.

Gonna need to see your workings for that one.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,978
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #860 on: Yesterday at 04:12:50 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 04:11:01 pm
Bale is better at footballer than Cole.

 ???

Oh better at football. Um I'd say thats pretty arguable, he's definitely better at being an attacker.

Quote
he was arguable a better full back than Cole.

And thats just silly ;D
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #861 on: Yesterday at 04:17:54 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 04:12:42 pm
Gonna need to see your workings for that one.
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #862 on: Yesterday at 04:21:53 pm »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,384
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #863 on: Yesterday at 04:23:45 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 03:34:03 pm
He was busy drinking cider.

Im pretty sure Wayne Rooney was the man urged to finish his cider. Or is my grasp of Mandarin not what it should be?
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #864 on: Yesterday at 04:26:20 pm »
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #865 on: Yesterday at 05:19:16 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:34:47 pm
I thought he was excellent.  Won everything at club level, pocketed Ronaldo many times when he was a flying winger, and was just as good on the international stage as he was for his club sides.  England's only consistently world class player throughout that golden generation.

Agreed refreshing to see Cole get a mention. Is Bale the best ever welsh player though? Ian Rush, Giggs and Southall are the competition.
Logged

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,935
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #866 on: Today at 10:20:06 am »
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 05:19:16 pm
Ian Rush, Giggs and Southall are the competition.
No they're not, John Charles is the competition.
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #867 on: Today at 10:32:20 am »
Quote from: iamnant on Today at 10:20:06 am
No they're not, John Charles is the competition.

How are Rush and Giggs not the competition?  They won more trophies than Bale over a longer period of time.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,347
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #868 on: Today at 10:33:29 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 03:55:28 pm
can you name more than a couple of better British players in Coles position? Because there will be a whole bunch better than Bale in his.


Who are the 'bunch' of better left sided British attackers that are better than Bale?

Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,384
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #869 on: Today at 10:35:19 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:33:29 am
Who are the 'bunch' of better left sided British attackers that are better than Bale?


John Barnes.

Not a load of other options though. Didnt England fail to produce a decent left winger/midfielder for about 20 years?!
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,502
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #870 on: Today at 10:36:18 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:35:19 am
John Barnes.

Not a load of other options though. Didnt England fail to produce a decent left winger/midfielder for about 20 years?!

You're doing Steve Guppy a big disservice with that kind of talk.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,384
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #871 on: Today at 10:37:05 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:36:18 am
You're doing Steve Guppy a big disservice with that kind of talk.

Apologies to him, and Stuart Ripley (or was it Jason Wilcox?).
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,347
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #872 on: Today at 10:46:27 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:35:19 am
John Barnes.

Not a load of other options though. Didnt England fail to produce a decent left winger/midfielder for about 20 years?!

I'm not sure I'm 100% having that given Barnes, never played in the champions league/european cup. He was an amazing player but I do think recent years have really coloured people against just how good Bale was in those first few years at Madrid. Barnes was a great player, outstanding for us and occasionally for England. Definitively better than Bale? Dunno.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,501
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #873 on: Today at 02:02:54 pm »
On the bright side, we'll never have to see that utterly cringe pre-teen girl 'heart' celebration ever again.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,094
  • A manc
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #874 on: Today at 02:04:19 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 02:02:54 pm
On the bright side, we'll never have to see that utterly cringe pre-teen girl 'heart' celebration ever again.
I wonder do they get advised by the likes of Adidas/Nike/whoever to adopt a "signature" celebration like these because so many players try it. One of the cringiest things in football was Ronaldo coming up with that celebration at the age of 31. You're 31 years old ffs stop choreographing goal celebrations
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 101,384
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #875 on: Today at 02:11:08 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 02:04:19 pm
I wonder do they get advised by the likes of Adidas/Nike/whoever to adopt a "signature" celebration like these because so many players try it. One of the cringiest things in football was Ronaldo coming up with that celebration at the age of 31. You're 31 years old ffs stop choreographing goal celebrations

Im fairly sure he tried to trademark it didnt he? :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 