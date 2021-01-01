« previous next »
His name is Amr, not Amir. Amr and Amir are two totally different names in Arabic.

Thank you! Getting sick and tired of people comparing me to that one-season wonder.

Can't even walk the streets of Wigan without someone asking for me to volley a pie.
I agree there are some wild shouts but I also think saying he's in the argument for the best ever British football player is just as wild. Not in any argument for me with the likes of Best, Dalglish, Moore, Charlton, Shearer, Gerrard, Cole, etc.

Somewhere just below all of that level is about right I think.

His name is Amr, not Amir. Amr and Amir are two totally different names in Arabic.

I should know better, with the amount of people on here that refer to me as the Moroccan left winger
Ashley Cole was a great great player, probably stands out cause he is only a left back, otherwise why would it be a laugh to include him in a list of greatest British players when hes been just as consistent for just as long as many of those names, plus was one of the few players of his generation who combined good club form with good international form too.
