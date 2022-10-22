Some absolutely wild shouts in here.



He's in with an argument for being the best british player of all time for me. His last few years in Madrid have bizarrely coloured what up to that point was outstanding, almost unprecedented success even for them - 5 european cups and 3 back to back, and he was a key figure in winning the first 3. It's a sickener but he scored what's probably the greatest ever champs league final goal. Took his country to international tournaments 3 times for the first time in near 60 years, getting them to the semi finals once. I agree there's probably a bit of unlocked potential there, could he have been an all time great, maybe. But he was an absolutely outstanding player with a trophy haul to match. People seemed to underrate him a little as his 'weapons' were blistering pace and a wand of a left foot and, sometimes, that seems a bit simple when compared to an all time great like messi. But on his day he was completely and utterly unstoppable, as we found out to our cost.