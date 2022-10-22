« previous next »
Author Topic: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....  (Read 93953 times)

Online amir87

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 10:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:37:40 pm
Not seen top corners picked out from outside the box with a left peg with such regularity since my schooldays.

Did the local nonce make it professional then?.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm »
More than qualified to take up a place on the LIV Golf Tour now.
Online jonkrux

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 10:49:55 pm »
One of the best British ever I'd say. As someone above said, best brit since Gerrard is a fair shout.
Offline plura

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #803 on: Today at 08:02:21 am »
Quote from: Zizou on Yesterday at 10:03:28 pm
He would've been infinitely more highly regarded if he played for us or another proper team over here. Playing for Spurs automatically makes him a shrug, same as Kane.

They got no romance, only cheese.

Hed been more highly regarded if he didnt stop doing much besides nap on the bench, golf and score the odd super goal after his first season at Madrid. Look at what Benzema, Ronaldo, Ramos, etc did there. Why couldnt he try? He was great at spurs for sure but after that it went downhill.

Not sure you can put him at the top of much for having been so good for a short time. With todays freak in football you need to do it consistently season after season, different leagues, world cups, etc. this is where he failed after his big rise.

No doubt a very, very good player but for me falling short for above reasons.
Online Knight

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #804 on: Today at 08:40:56 am »
19 goals and 10 assists in the league his 3rd season in Madrid...
Offline Alan B'Stard

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #805 on: Today at 08:46:33 am »
Wouldn't be surprised of he took up pro golf. Only 33 so has a 20+ year career ahead of him.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #806 on: Today at 09:07:16 am »
Such an odd career. An astounding medal collection and some incredibly productive seasons and yet it all still feels a bit disappointing and a waste of talent. Paradox of a player.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #807 on: Today at 09:20:43 am »
Well better player and human being than Ryan Giggs.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #808 on: Today at 09:25:12 am »
It's a hard memory but he also scored what's probably the greatest ever Champions League final goal. I remember watching the 2018 final in a crowded pub and being shell shocked when I saw that bicycle kick but feeling like I had no choice but to applaud it.
Online El Lobo

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #809 on: Today at 09:25:41 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:53:34 pm
Yeah for me hes top 20 but longevity has to factor in (despite his peak being one of the most fearsome the league has seen) and you have to count people like Lampard (Ugh), Scholes (Ugh), Ferdinand (Ugh), Terry (Ugh) etc etc so youd struggle to argue for him being top 10, especially when he never won anything.

Doubtless a phenomenal footballer though and would make my personal top 10 and is one of only 3/4 players whos ever made me shit myself as a Liverpool fan.

In the Premier League?! Naaah. He had the one monster season which got him his big move, but away from that his numbers were never particularly world beating. His 'breakout' season (10/11) he didnt score after January, he had a long run of games without a goal. The season after, same again. He didnt score in the PL after NYE. In terms of where he ranks as a PL player I think you've got to rate him alongside those who maybe had one real monster season and was almost untouchable when he was on it...but wasnt at that level long enough and didn't have the success to back it up. Just in terms of Liverpool players I dont think he'd be above Alisson, VVD, Trent, Robbo, Hyypia, Carra, Gerrard, Salah, Mane, Fowler, Torres, Owen, Suarez and maybe a few more.
Online Elzar

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #810 on: Today at 09:45:54 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:25:41 am
In the Premier League?! Naaah. He had the one monster season which got him his big move, but away from that his numbers were never particularly world beating. His 'breakout' season (10/11) he didnt score after January, he had a long run of games without a goal. The season after, same again. He didnt score in the PL after NYE. In terms of where he ranks as a PL player I think you've got to rate him alongside those who maybe had one real monster season and was almost untouchable when he was on it...but wasnt at that level long enough and didn't have the success to back it up. Just in terms of Liverpool players I dont think he'd be above Alisson, VVD, Trent, Robbo, Hyypia, Carra, Gerrard, Salah, Mane, Fowler, Torres, Owen, Suarez and maybe a few more.

El Lobo just compared Bale to Amir Zaki.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #811 on: Today at 09:50:45 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 09:25:12 am
It's a hard memory but he also scored what's probably the greatest ever Champions League final goal. I remember watching the 2018 final in a crowded pub and being shell shocked when I saw that bicycle kick but feeling like I had no choice but to applaud it.


I detect some sour grapes in this thread.
Offline gjr1

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #812 on: Today at 09:59:24 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 04:10:57 pm
Couldnt do anymore for me.

Left Southampton who were shite and moved to Spurs who were shite then won a load at Mardrid plus didnt let them bully him. Went to the America and won the double.

Leading goalscorer for his country played in the Euros and World Cup.

Could argue didnt win in England but he played for Southampton and Spurs so what do you expect?


Well said
Online Elzar

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #813 on: Today at 10:07:43 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 04:10:57 pm
Couldnt do anymore for me.

Left Southampton who were shite and moved to Spurs who were shite then won a load at Mardrid plus didnt let them bully him. Went to the America and won the double.

Leading goalscorer for his country played in the Euros and World Cup.

Could argue didnt win in England but he played for Southampton and Spurs so what do you expect?

I'd probably agree. I think it's more thinking what he could have been without the injuries though. If he has managed to maintain his physical capabilities, combined with his technique, he would have been even more revered around the footballing world. Unfortunately, a lot of football fans think of Bale as missing loads of games injured, rather than those brilliant few years he had from hitting his form at Spurs to his run with Madrid.
Offline FlashGordon

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #814 on: Today at 10:34:13 am »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 08:46:33 am
Wouldn't be surprised of he took up pro golf. Only 33 so has a 20+ year career ahead of him.

Not sure what his handicap is but he'd want to be playing off about plus 7 or 8 to make it pro. I know a couple of lads off +3 and +4 and they're nowhere near getting on tour.
Offline Sharado

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #815 on: Today at 11:31:18 am »
Some absolutely wild shouts in here.

He's in with an argument for being the best british player of all time for me. His last few years in Madrid have bizarrely coloured what up to that point was outstanding, almost unprecedented success even for them - 5 european cups and 3 back to back, and he was a key figure in winning the first 3. It's a sickener but he scored what's probably the greatest ever champs league final goal. Took his country to international tournaments 3 times for the first time in near 60 years, getting them to the semi finals once. I agree there's probably a bit of unlocked potential there, could he have been an all time great, maybe. But he was an absolutely outstanding player with a trophy haul to match. People seemed to underrate him a little as his 'weapons' were blistering pace and a wand of a left foot and, sometimes, that seems a bit simple when compared to an all time great like messi. But on his day he was completely and utterly unstoppable, as we found out to our cost.
Online iamnant

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #816 on: Today at 12:16:28 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:25:41 am
In the Premier League?! Naaah. He had the one monster season which got him his big move, but away from that his numbers were never particularly world beating. His 'breakout' season (10/11) he didnt score after January, he had a long run of games without a goal. The season after, same again. He didnt score in the PL after NYE. In terms of where he ranks as a PL player I think you've got to rate him alongside those who maybe had one real monster season and was almost untouchable when he was on it...but wasnt at that level long enough and didn't have the success to back it up. Just in terms of Liverpool players I dont think he'd be above Alisson, VVD, Trent, Robbo, Hyypia, Carra, Gerrard, Salah, Mane, Fowler, Torres, Owen, Suarez and maybe a few more.
"Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt."
Online iamnant

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #817 on: Today at 12:19:42 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:31:18 am
Some absolutely wild shouts in here.

He's in with an argument for being the best british player of all time for me. His last few years in Madrid have bizarrely coloured what up to that point was outstanding, almost unprecedented success even for them - 5 european cups and 3 back to back, and he was a key figure in winning the first 3. It's a sickener but he scored what's probably the greatest ever champs league final goal. Took his country to international tournaments 3 times for the first time in near 60 years, getting them to the semi finals once. I agree there's probably a bit of unlocked potential there, could he have been an all time great, maybe. But he was an absolutely outstanding player with a trophy haul to match. People seemed to underrate him a little as his 'weapons' were blistering pace and a wand of a left foot and, sometimes, that seems a bit simple when compared to an all time great like messi. But on his day he was completely and utterly unstoppable, as we found out to our cost.
I couldn't word it any better. And as a Welshman who goes to every home game and most of the away games, this man has single handedly given me some of the top moments in my life. What a man and what a player.
Online iamnant

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #818 on: Today at 12:21:10 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 10:34:13 am
Not sure what his handicap is but he'd want to be playing off about plus 7 or 8 to make it pro. I know a couple of lads off +3 and +4 and they're nowhere near getting on tour.
I've got friends who play off scratch and have tried going pro for 4-5 years and still struggled. It would take something outstanding for him to become anywhere near pro. But wouldn't be surprising either.
