I know what people mean. On the one hand, it was his life's ambition to play at Real, he won everything there was to win at club level, scored some amazing goals in finals and is top for both appearances and goals for Wales. On the other, he was overshadowed by Ronaldo at Real and never felt like the international star he was in England. He came back a couple of seasons ago and hit 11 in 20 games without getting out of third gear, it does make you wonder what he could have achieved if he'd stayed in the Premier League.