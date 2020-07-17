« previous next »
Offline IanZG

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #720 on: July 17, 2020, 04:09:59 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on July 17, 2020, 03:54:53 pm
He's rumoured to be on £600k a week, numerous business interests in Cardiff so unless someone is going to pay him that he'll just keep bleeding Real, Giggs will still pick him for Wales as he's by a mile our best player, he'll play about 12 games a season and keep raking it in whilst wasting the prime years of his career, daft really

Honestly, I think it's brilliant. He won 4 CLs with them yet they treat him like garbage so he's returning the favor. Getting paid a ton to live in Madrid sounds like a dream.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #721 on: July 17, 2020, 04:11:44 pm »
Yeah he doesn't give a fuck does he. Loves Golf and Wales.
Offline IgorBobbins

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #722 on: July 17, 2020, 04:30:29 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on July 17, 2020, 03:54:53 pm
He's rumoured to be on £600k a week, numerous business interests in Cardiff so unless someone is going to pay him that he'll just keep bleeding Real, Giggs will still pick him for Wales as he's by a mile our best player, he'll play about 12 games a season and keep raking it in whilst wasting the prime years of his career, daft really
I tried the Bale Ale in his bar. It was shite  ;D
Online El Lobo

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #723 on: July 17, 2020, 04:35:43 pm »
Quote from: IanZG on July 17, 2020, 04:09:59 pm
Honestly, I think it's brilliant. He won 4 CLs with them yet they treat him like garbage so he's returning the favor. Getting paid a ton to live in Madrid sounds like a dream.

Yeah exactly, I cant knock him ;D

They had a video of them celebrating winning the title and hes literally just stood at the side shrugging
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline rob1966

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #724 on: July 17, 2020, 05:14:05 pm »
Madrid have spent years fucking people and clubs over, nice to see them getting it back for once. ;D
Fuck the Tories

Offline Nick110581

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #725 on: July 17, 2020, 05:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on July 17, 2020, 03:54:53 pm
He's rumoured to be on £600k a week, numerous business interests in Cardiff so unless someone is going to pay him that he'll just keep bleeding Real, Giggs will still pick him for Wales as he's by a mile our best player, he'll play about 12 games a season and keep raking it in whilst wasting the prime years of his career, daft really

£600k is more than Messi.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #726 on: July 17, 2020, 05:28:46 pm »
I love what he's doing to them. he's helped them win 2 European Cups with his goals alone in the finals [not forgetting his contribution in the other ones] and they still treat him like he's a bang average player.
Offline RedSince86

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #727 on: July 17, 2020, 05:59:11 pm »
What a legend he is.

Ultimate footballing Troll at the most detestable club in world football.

Bravo Gareth.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline I've been a good boy

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #728 on: July 17, 2020, 06:00:32 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on July 17, 2020, 05:59:11 pm
Ultimate footballing Troll at the most detestable club in world football.
Nah City are worse.
Offline princeoftherocks

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #729 on: July 17, 2020, 06:13:43 pm »
But both are sponsored by royalty.
dios esta buena

Offline RedForeverTT

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #730 on: July 17, 2020, 07:02:04 pm »
Quote from: deFacto on July 17, 2020, 05:28:46 pm
I love what he's doing to them. he's helped them win 2 European Cups with his goals alone in the finals [not forgetting his contribution in the other ones] and they still treat him like he's a bang average player.
I think generally his team mates just didnt like him.

Rafa tried making him the main man and was boot out of the door soon after.

Anyone was try to disagree with the c*nt  Ramos doesnt last long.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #731 on: Today at 03:31:44 pm »
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online tubby

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #732 on: Today at 03:32:40 pm »
He won a bunch of trophies, got to play golf in the sun for a few years, made a bit of history with Wales - it's a good career, even with the feeling that it could've been so much more.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #733 on: Today at 03:33:14 pm »
Maxed out on what he had. More talented players have done much less.
Offline Zizou

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #734 on: Today at 03:34:16 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:31:44 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jan/09/gareth-bale-announces-retirement-from-football-i-have-realised-my-dream

Retired from football.

Enduring thoughts on his career?

Brilliant player, made a tit of himself at the end with his 'golf over football' shite.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #735 on: Today at 03:34:45 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:31:44 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jan/09/gareth-bale-announces-retirement-from-football-i-have-realised-my-dream

Retired from football.

Enduring thoughts on his career?

Strange. Given the big trophies hes won at Real is he the most successful British export theres been? At times he was unplayable but felt in the shadow of other names at Real a fair bit. But then he stepped up with massive goals (sadly) in two Champions League finals.

Obviously hes been on the decline in recent years and was just holding out for the World Cup. Hes done huge amounts for Wales at international level and never seemed to skip games like previous star players so he deserves a lot of respect for that.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #736 on: Today at 03:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:31:44 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jan/09/gareth-bale-announces-retirement-from-football-i-have-realised-my-dream

Retired from football.

Enduring thoughts on his career?

Personally from the Welsh side of it - which is the bit I care about, nothing sort of fantastic! A sporting legend, a wonderful ambassdor for our country, and the anti-Giggs - he played every single game he could, regardless, he went to great lengths to be with his Welsh team-mates and play for his country at all cost, none of this crying off business a friendly. Ill always be a big fan of him for his utter commitment to the team, and just giving Welsh football national team fans so much to remember.
Online Fordy

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #737 on: Today at 03:46:19 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:32:40 pm
He won a bunch of trophies, got to play golf in the sun for a few years, made a bit of history with Wales - it's a good career, even with the feeling that it could've been so much more.

Much more?

Such as what?
Online tubby

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #738 on: Today at 03:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 03:46:19 pm
Much more?

Such as what?

Such as not spending the final few years like he was on a jolly in Spain.  I know there was friction with him and Real but he could've contributed more towards the end of his career.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline RedSince86

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #739 on: Today at 03:49:10 pm »
The late Spurs and early Real years he was a force of nature.

Power and pace combined he was unstoppable at times, big game player as well scored the winning goal in 3 CL finals, his Copa Del Ray winning goal was amazing in his first season at Real as well showing that power and pace.

What a career he had.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Elzar

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #740 on: Today at 03:49:10 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 03:46:19 pm
Much more?

Such as what?

It's a feeling that could have been, due to injuries hitting him in his late 20s and never really being appreciated at Real Madrid as much as you'd expect.

He did more than most British players ever will though, so fair play to him. He clearly thought his body wouldn't keep up with a top league and playing in the MLS waiting for Wales games isn't for him.

I look forward to supporting him at Bethpage in 2025 representing Europe.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online El Lobo

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #741 on: Today at 03:50:18 pm »
What a career considering he pretty much cashed out years ago
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Qston

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #742 on: Today at 03:53:27 pm »
Some player at his peak
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #743 on: Today at 03:57:04 pm »
He was unplayable at times but his body was gone years ago and he's just been hanging around for Wales. People give him stick for the last couple of years but I actually quite like the fact he didn't let Madrid bully him out of the club and the contract they committed to.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #744 on: Today at 04:08:21 pm »
I know what people mean. On the one hand, it was his life's ambition to play at Real, he won everything there was to win at club level, scored some amazing goals in finals and is top for both appearances and goals for Wales. On the other, he was overshadowed by Ronaldo at Real and never felt like the international star he was in England. He came back a couple of seasons ago and hit 11 in 20 games without getting out of third gear, it does make you wonder what he could have achieved if he'd stayed in the Premier League.
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #745 on: Today at 04:10:48 pm »
I remember when he first broke through at Spurs as a left back and they didn't win for 20 odd games when he started or something mad.
Online Fordy

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #746 on: Today at 04:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:49:10 pm
It's a feeling that could have been, due to injuries hitting him in his late 20s and never really being appreciated at Real Madrid as much as you'd expect.

He did more than most British players ever will though, so fair play to him. He clearly thought his body wouldn't keep up with a top league and playing in the MLS waiting for Wales games isn't for him.

I look forward to supporting him at Bethpage in 2025 representing Europe.

Couldnt do anymore for me.

Left Southampton who were shite and moved to Spurs who were shite then won a load at Mardrid plus didnt let them bully him. Went to the America and won the double.

Leading goalscorer for his country played in the Euros and World Cup.

Could argue didnt win in England but he played for Southampton and Spurs so what do you expect?
Offline jonkrux

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #747 on: Today at 04:32:53 pm »
Absolute belter of a player.
All the best and thanks for the memories (with Wales of course)
Online disgraced cake

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #748 on: Today at 04:36:59 pm »
Amazing career and a massively gifted player. The only disappointing thing was his most notable night and moment coming at the very last occasion we wanted it too.

Great trophy haul with Madrid and succeeded about as well as he could with a small-ish nation being by far their best player, even making a World Cup and getting to a Euros semi was massive for Wales.

His last touch of a ball in a club game was to save Los Angeles about ten minutes over extra time who ended up winning it. Sort of summed him up entirely, just had something like that in him on so many occasions, the goal against Barca in the Copa Del Rey final was another, someone at the very top of their game and of course he got the all important goal in the Champions League final not long after it. I knew he was great at Spurs in those last few years but there was a part of me that thought he was going to fail at Madrid, and strangely some people seem to think he did. He obviously had other interests outside of Madrid in golf/Wales etc but come the end of it I don't think his body would ever be up to playing 50 game a season.
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #749 on: Today at 04:44:26 pm »
Funny one really, huge trophy haul but like others i thought he could have achieved more if not for injuries, bit like Sturridge (made of glass).
Online Spanish Al

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #750 on: Today at 04:48:55 pm »
Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.

Some player at his peak, his body just isnt up to it anymore and hasnt been for a while.
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline Keith Lard

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #751 on: Today at 06:45:30 pm »
Great player. Great career. What more to say - he's exiting at the right time.
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Offline FlashGordon

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #752 on: Today at 06:58:11 pm »
That goal he scored in the Copa Del Rey was absolutely ridiculous, it was in the final I think.
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #753 on: Today at 07:03:51 pm »
The best athlete the Premier League has ever seen. For two seasons at Spurs, absolutely no one could live with him.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Crosby Nick

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #754 on: Today at 07:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:03:51 pm
The best athlete the Premier League has ever seen. For two seasons at Spurs, absolutely no one could live with him.

More than Henry at his peak?

He was a specimen though. Mad how Spurs bought him as an attack minded player and he reinvented himself to be one of the best forwards in the world at the time.

That last season at Spurs (I think) was annoying for us. He seemed to pull screamers out of the bag on a regular basis.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #755 on: Today at 07:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:06:53 pm
That last season at Spurs (I think) was annoying for us. He seemed to pull screamers out of the bag on a regular basis.

Every time he got the ball, it was terrifying.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online disgraced cake

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #756 on: Today at 07:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 07:08:49 pm
Every time he got the ball, it was terrifying.

I remember us beating them 3-2 in what I think was his last season at Spurs. Vertonghen I believe scored twice for them. I've seen some of the best players of all time at Anfield play against Liverpool but the way he was playing in that moment I was genuinely petrified of what he could do to us in a way I haven't been seeing other top class players at Anfield. Set pieces and in open play, I think that's when he was at the very top of his game those last couple of years at Spurs. On that occasion it wasn't his greatest match by any means but he was still scary. Some players just have an incredible ability on the ball and despite injury problems/not being arsed at times throughout his career he could always do something.

Funny to think Madrid signed him when Ronaldo was probably entering his best years in front of goal, and they still had a version of Benzema who was largely under appreciated at the time and not as lethal in front of goal as he has been in the last few years. Not the worst attack to have.
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Son of Spion

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #757 on: Today at 07:18:22 pm »
I only ever noticed him at Spurs. After that, out of sight, out of mind. I won't miss him.
Tory Bastards!

Online Kopenhagen

Re: Gareth Bale - £85 million?! I can't understand it....
« Reply #758 on: Today at 07:25:41 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:15:13 pm
I remember us beating them 3-2 in what I think was his last season at Spurs. Vertonghen I believe scored twice for them. I've seen some of the best players of all time at Anfield play against Liverpool but the way he was playing in that moment I was genuinely petrified of what he could do to us in a way I haven't been seeing other top class players at Anfield. Set pieces and in open play, I think that's when he was at the very top of his game those last couple of years at Spurs. On that occasion it wasn't his greatest match by any means but he was still scary. Some players just have an incredible ability on the ball and despite injury problems/not being arsed at times throughout his career he could always do something.

Funny to think Madrid signed him when Ronaldo was probably entering his best years in front of goal, and they still had a version of Benzema who was largely under appreciated at the time and not as lethal in front of goal as he has been in the last few years. Not the worst attack to have.

That level of terror has only been topped by Messi getting on the ball during the CL comeback semi.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."
