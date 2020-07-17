Amazing career and a massively gifted player. The only disappointing thing was his most notable night and moment coming at the very last occasion we wanted it too.



Great trophy haul with Madrid and succeeded about as well as he could with a small-ish nation being by far their best player, even making a World Cup and getting to a Euros semi was massive for Wales.



His last touch of a ball in a club game was to save Los Angeles about ten minutes over extra time who ended up winning it. Sort of summed him up entirely, just had something like that in him on so many occasions, the goal against Barca in the Copa Del Rey final was another, someone at the very top of their game and of course he got the all important goal in the Champions League final not long after it. I knew he was great at Spurs in those last few years but there was a part of me that thought he was going to fail at Madrid, and strangely some people seem to think he did. He obviously had other interests outside of Madrid in golf/Wales etc but come the end of it I don't think his body would ever be up to playing 50 game a season.