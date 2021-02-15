« previous next »
Author Topic: Injury news only thread. *  (Read 1673648 times)

Offline Crimson

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14040 on: February 15, 2021, 05:43:42 pm »
Liverpool will need to check on the latest condition of James Milner (hamstring) and Fabinho (muscle), but both players were absent from the team training session that preceded their flight to Budapest.

Ben Davies, Divock Origi and Caoimhin Kelleher did participate in the workout, however, having missed Saturday's fixture at Leicester City with respective knocks.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip remain, of course, long-term absentees, while Diogo Jota is not yet ready to restart team training.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/425856-rb-leipzig-v-liverpool-champions-league-team-news
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14041 on: March 2, 2021, 08:11:59 pm »
Davies, Tsimikas, Jota, Fabinho back in training.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14042 on: March 8, 2021, 12:48:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on March  7, 2021, 01:51:33 pm
Is that official on Davies?  Thought he was back in contention, but I guess not.

Apologies, my mistake.



Ben Davies, a deadline day signing from Preston North End for an initial fee of £500,000, was available for Sundays game but didnt even make the bench. He has yet to make his debut as he battles to prove to Klopp hes ready.

https://theathletic.com/2428818/2021/03/08/liverpool-klopp-premier-league/
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14043 on: March 13, 2021, 11:17:23 pm »
Virgil van Dijk & Joe Gomez unlikely for European Championship

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/56388590
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14044 on: March 15, 2021, 07:03:24 pm »
Origi now injured
Offline newterp

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14045 on: March 15, 2021, 07:42:48 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on March 15, 2021, 07:03:24 pm
Origi now injured

It was his turn. Nothing to really see on this.
Offline Medellin

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14046 on: March 16, 2021, 10:49:59 pm »
Offline The Last Known Survivor

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14047 on: April 7, 2021, 09:45:14 am »
Any update on Henderson return date?
Offline dutchkop

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14048 on: April 7, 2021, 10:10:58 am »
Quote from: The Last Known Survivor on April  7, 2021, 09:45:14 am
Any update on Henderson return date?

only date I can see for Hendo is near 24/4 .. while the other 5 injured players all have no return date  Virgil, Joe G, Matip, Kelleher, Origi.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14049 on: April 7, 2021, 03:09:58 pm »
How many of our players have had covid?
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14050 on: April 7, 2021, 03:41:43 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on April  7, 2021, 03:09:58 pm
How many of our players have had covid?

From memory, Mo, Sadio, Kostas, Thiago, Trent, Divock was a rumour in pre-season. Was Naby's or Shaq's confirmed?
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14051 on: April 7, 2021, 04:00:04 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on April  7, 2021, 03:41:43 pm
From memory, Mo, Sadio, Kostas, Thiago, Trent, Divock was a rumour in pre-season. Was Naby's or Shaq's confirmed?

Ta. Have a feeling Naby was among them, but not Shaq? Can't remember to be honest.

Don't want to start speculating in this thread, but there wasn't a better one to ask in. I follow pro cycling and there are at least two riders who are still struggling for form, months after covid and whilst seemingly "fine" otherwise.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14052 on: April 7, 2021, 04:17:32 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on April  7, 2021, 04:00:04 pm
Ta. Have a feeling Naby was among them, but not Shaq? Can't remember to be honest.

Don't want to start speculating in this thread, but there wasn't a better one to ask in. I follow pro cycling and there are at least two riders who are still struggling for form, months after covid and whilst seemingly "fine" otherwise.

Yeah, Naby and Shaq were both on international duty and it all seemed a bit unsure as to whether it was confirmed or not.

I am convinced it's affected Sadio in some way if not any others too.
Online MH41

Re: Injury news only thread. *
« Reply #14053 on: Today at 12:18:21 am »
Genuine question.....
Where on earth are Origi and Kelleher?
Kelleher played the game immediately after 'the clash of heads' with Allison, against Brighton, on 3rd February, and then hasn't been seen since...
