Liverpool will need to check on the latest condition of James Milner (hamstring) and Fabinho (muscle), but both players were absent from the team training session that preceded their flight to Budapest.Ben Davies, Divock Origi and Caoimhin Kelleher did participate in the workout, however, having missed Saturday's fixture at Leicester City with respective knocks.Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip remain, of course, long-term absentees, while Diogo Jota is not yet ready to restart team training.
I have no idea what Im taking about
Is that official on Davies? Thought he was back in contention, but I guess not.
Origi now injured
Any update on Henderson return date?
How many of our players have had covid?
From memory, Mo, Sadio, Kostas, Thiago, Trent, Divock was a rumour in pre-season. Was Naby's or Shaq's confirmed?
Ta. Have a feeling Naby was among them, but not Shaq? Can't remember to be honest.Don't want to start speculating in this thread, but there wasn't a better one to ask in. I follow pro cycling and there are at least two riders who are still struggling for form, months after covid and whilst seemingly "fine" otherwise.
