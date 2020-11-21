I'm not sure you can blame the international break on Salah getting Covid.



why not - world pandemic and senseless travel to other situation outside the bubble exposes players to Covid. Thiago got Covid during the last international break. Lucky for us the Brazilians did not get covid from their team mate during this international break.Without International break - Salah's brother would probably have not had his wedding - maybe he would have waited until Afcon or next summer when the vaccine could have been available.