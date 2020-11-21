« previous next »
Author Topic: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *  (Read 1590947 times)

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Reply #13320 on: November 21, 2020, 04:21:19 PM
The injuries don't end even in the younger teams sadly. Both Paul Glatzel and Joe Hardy subbed in the under 23 game against Southampton. Glatzel had a kick on the ankle and as a precaution was subbed at half-time. Joe Hardy's was from a challenge from a Southampton player which caught him awkwardly and he was carried off sadly. Still waiting to hear officially how either player is.  :-\
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Reply #13321 on: Yesterday at 07:10:07 PM
Sounds like a while longer for Trent.  Maybe worse than we thought.

Jurgen Klopp: "Trent is not only out for a game or so, it'll be slightly longer. So that means we need to use all the options we have there and Millie is one of them."
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Reply #13322 on: Yesterday at 07:14:45 PM
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 07:10:07 PM
Sounds like a while longer for Trent.  Maybe worse than we thought.

Jurgen Klopp: "Trent is not only out for a game or so, it'll be slightly longer. So that means we need to use all the options we have there and Millie is one of them."
3 weeks more at best according to journalists 
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Reply #13323 on: Yesterday at 10:15:00 PM
Klopp asked about Shaqiri: "Shaq had a muscle injury at the national team and he didn't really realise. We made a scan and found that he has an injury so he was not able to be involved.

https://twitter.com/dmlynch/status/1330634480969785348?s=20
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Reply #13324 on: Yesterday at 10:17:52 PM
Is Salah available for Atalanta? Are the UEFA rules also hinging on a negative test 3 days before a game?
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Reply #13325 on: Yesterday at 10:24:53 PM
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:17:52 PM
Is Salah available for Atalanta? Are the UEFA rules also hinging on a negative test 3 days before a game?

Today is 3 days from the game so if they are then he's passed it


Edit - seems like I've got this wrong. Klopp says UEFA testing is tomorrow and Mo will be involved. So if negative im assuming he can play
Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:32:21 PM by Welshred
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Reply #13326 on: Yesterday at 10:40:32 PM
Thiago seems close to be back.

Klopp was asked on LFCTV if he will be back for Atalanta . He said he needs to see from the medical team when he can join team training.

Just get the sense that it was asked he is possibly very close now.
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Reply #13327 on: Today at 04:30:52 AM
Shaq has a muscle injury that he picked up at international duty and wasnt aware of it until the medical team assessed him here.

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Reply #13328 on: Today at 04:43:43 AM
So to collate all the news, this international break has cost us 5 players: Gomez, Hendo, Shaq, R.Williams and Salah. Awesome!
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Reply #13329 on: Today at 07:50:41 AM
Quote
Naby Keita sustained a hamstring injury during Liverpools 3-0 win over Leicester City at Anfield, Jürgen Klopp confirmed.

The midfielder limped out of the contest after 53 minutes and will now undergo further assessment of the issue with the clubs medical team.

He felt his hamstring and was not able to play on, otherwise he would have stayed on the pitch, Klopp explained during his post-match press conference.

Liverpool set new record for unbeaten league games at Anfield

Liverpool were also without Xherdan Shaqiri for the visit of the Foxes, with the forward picking up a muscle injury while on international duty with Switzerland.

Klopp said: Shaq, how I know it, he had a muscle injury with the national team which he didnt really realise.

Now he trained with us, we gave him a day off and then he came back and was involved in the session, but was not fully involved and all these kind of things. He just did a little bit, after that he felt a little bit. Then we did a scan and they found he has an injury from five or six days ago.

Nobody knew about that, not even Shaq knew about it, but thats how things sometimes are and so he was not able to be involved.

Liverpool are set to welcome Mohamed Salah back to training on Monday, however, after he missed Sunday evenings encounter with Leicester.

Thats what Ive heard, yes, it [was] negative today, detailed Klopp. I think he is from now on pretty normal in testing. Tomorrow we have the UEFA testing for the Champions League and I am pretty sure he will be in that.

He can now train with us tomorrow, thats it. He will have two tests in the next two days, so, yes, he will be tested like all of us.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/416916-naby-keita-xherdan-shaqiri-and-mohamed-salah-fitness-latest
