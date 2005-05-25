« previous next »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 26, 2020, 04:20:26 PM
You are correct. He trained after he came back from internationally duty and whatever test he took there. But he was obviously injured in training.
Did he walk off from his injury? I always find that's a good indicator of the severity...
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Matip and Keita are now getting tiresome with all these injuries they simply cant be relied upon,Im sure the managers patience will eventually run out.
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?
Quote from: phil236849 on October 26, 2020, 05:13:34 PM
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?

There was never a timeline set by the manager or the club.
Quote from: phil236849 on October 26, 2020, 05:13:34 PM
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?

Yeah, he's still injured.
Quote from: phil236849 on October 26, 2020, 05:13:34 PM
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?

Still in rehab.  Klopp spoke about him last week - "Oxlade is obviously in a long-term rehab, but looks good and is in a good mood usually."
Note new title. You've got a Squad and Rotation thread for anything that doesn't given accurate and informative news.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=334841.0

Please keep this thread so posters can follow actual developments without wading through speculation and formations.

I thinks that's a fair request.
According to Maddock theres optimism that Fabinhos injury will be weeks, rather than months;

Word late tonight is, Liverpool hopeful Fabinho hamstring problem not quite as serious as first thought.
Hell be scanned in morning for confirmation. But could be weeks, not months.
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on October 26, 2020, 05:20:01 PM
Still in rehab.  Klopp spoke about him last week - "Oxlade is obviously in a long-term rehab, but looks good and is in a good mood usually."

What actually happened to Ox and when did he get injured?
Whos currently out?...

Van Dijk
Matip
Fabinho
Tsimikas
Thiago
Keita
Ox

Any more for any more? Those last four arent helping in terms of finding solutions to who can play CB and allowing others to move back there. Or with lack of rotation. Is Hendersons fitness still a slight concern too? His minutes are being managed quite heavily.
Dave Maddock reporting that Fabinhos hamstring isnt as bad as feared.  Grade1/2, so he will be back after the international break...

Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 29, 2020, 01:11:27 PM
Who mate ? I'm genuinely confused about who is and who isn't having a scan these days.
Fabinho.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 29, 2020, 06:23:43 PM
Echo is saying no time frame has been set, and that more will be revealed by Klopp tomorrow.
Fabinho?

In general, can you guys mention the name of the player when you give information? It's not like we have one injured player, and him/he pronounces are not very helpful...
What's going on with Tsmiskas?
James Pearce confirmed that Fab ruled out by Brazil.

Hamstring injury but no timescale.
Paul Joyce saying

Quote
Liverpools Trent Alexander-Arnold set to be out for up to four weeks following injury against Manchester City.
Quote
Thiago continues to receive treatment for the injury he sustained against Everton, with Liverpool hopeful hell be back after the international break. [@DominicKing_DM]
Gomez injured according to Joyce.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez suffered an injury during training with England today. Gareth Southgate is likely to provide an update this evening at a press conference ahead of the Republic of Ireland game.
From Paul Joyce:

"Joe Gomez has today had successful surgery on a tendon in his left knee. Liverpool not ruling out he could play again this season."

https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1326865193167704064
Liverpool Football Club can confirm Joe Gomez has today undergone successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee.

The centre-back sustained the injury during a training session with the England national team on Wednesday.

The issue was isolated to Gomezs tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments.

The operation to correct the damage, which took place in London on Thursday morning, was a success and the 23-year-old will make a full recovery.

Gomez will begin a rehabilitation programme with the Reds medical team immediately, with club staff carefully monitoring his progress.

No timescale is being placed upon his return, though the issue is likely to rule him out for a significant part of the remainder of 2020-21.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/415749-joe-gomez-injury-update
Quote
Andy Robertson was not involved in Scotlands 1-0 defeat by Slovakia but is making the trip for their clash with Israel on Wednesday night.

We could have done with another 24 hours going into this game, we had three or four knocks on the bench, which is maybe why some of the players that people might have expected to come onto the pitch at some stage, didnt, said Scotland manager Steve Clarke.

Andys injury is a little bit more significant than everybody elses but weve still got a few days to go before we get to Israel. Hes coming with us, hes on the plane. And hopefully he is fit and available.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/416075-internationals-goals-for-keita-mane-and-wijnaldum-on-sunday

Fabinho and Thiago not back in training yet.
Apparently Rhys Williams has left the England squad. Could have ramifications for the Atalanta game.
https://www.football365.com/news/liverpool-defender-ruled-out-of-england-u21-squad

Going to need to get Uri Geller on board if this shit keeps up.
Quote from: bogrollsbike on November 17, 2020, 09:01:33 PM
https://www.football365.com/news/liverpool-defender-ruled-out-of-england-u21-squad

Going to need to get Uri Geller on board if this shit keeps up.

Aidy Boothroyd said it there was no real issue and that Williams was released as a precaution.

Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 10:30:47 AM
Reading between the lines, I think Robbo will be rested by Scotland and available vs Leicester. But what about Henderson? Is there any chance he makes it for Sunday?

I think the club are hopeful he'll be fine
Does anyone have a full list of all currently injured players and when they are expected to return?  It's a little hard to keep track of at the moment. 
From the training video, looks like Henderson is not training, though he was at Kirkby. Chamberlain was shown doing rehab, perhaps needs more strengthening still.
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 12:29:17 PM
Does anyone have a full list of all currently injured players and when they are expected to return?  It's a little hard to keep track of at the moment. 

Player   Reason   Further Detail   Potential Return   Condition   Status   

Andrew Robertson   Thigh Injury   Nov 12: "My hamstring seized up. In the second half of ET I had a bit of cramp, it was my left one, so I was just a bit worried."   22/11/2020   Currently Being Assessed   50%   TRACK

Rhys Williams   Groin/Hip/Pelvic Injury   Nov 17: "He had a very minor stiff hip. It was in his best interests to get him back to Liverpool."   22/11/2020   Currently Being Assessed   50%   TRACK
Fabio Tavares   Thigh Injury   Oct 30: "Fab is not in, that's clear. He got a little injury and so he will be out for the weekend and probably slightly longer."   21/11/2020   None   Ruled Out   TRACK

Thiago Alcantara   Knee Injury   Nov 06: "It's an injury but doesn't need a surgery. The challenge was a harsh one and directly against the leg, so still adapting but improving. It will not be too long ."   21/11/2020   None   50%   TRACK

Trent Alexander-Arnold   Calf/Shin/Heel Injury   Nov 08: "Trent will be out for England, that is clear. What he has, we don't know, but he cannot play for England. He will have a scan tomorrow and then we will see."   No Return Date   Currently Being Assessed   25%   TRACK

Joe Gomez   Knee Injury   Nov 12: "No timescale is being placed upon his return, though the issue is likely to rule him out for a significant part of the remainder of 2020-21."   No Return Date   Currently Being Assessed   Ruled Out   TRACK

Mohamed Salah   Other   Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19)   No Return Date   Currently Being Assessed   Ruled Out   TRACK

Jordan Henderson   Thigh Injury   Nov 15: "Jordan had a bit of tightness at half-time and felt he couldn't carry on. We'll have to assess him when we get back."   No Return Date   Currently Being Assessed   50%   TRACK

Virgil van Dijk   Knee Injury   Oct 30: "He will now focus on the beginning of his rehab with the support of the Reds' medical dept. No timeframe has been placed on the Dutchman's return to action."   No Return Date   None   Ruled Out   TRACK

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain   Knee Injury   Oct 19: "Oxlade is obviously in a long-term rehab, but looks good and is in a good mood usually."   No Return Date   None   Ruled Out


https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 12:32:40 PM
From the training video, looks like Henderson is not training, though he was at Kirkby. Chamberlain was shown doing rehab, perhaps needs more strengthening still.


Surgery takes a little while to recover from, I'd say another 3-4 weeks or so for him
Salah tested positive again.
Jordan Henderson is likely to miss the Leicester game with a groin injury he suffered while on England duty.

@_pauljoyce
So in relation to the above list, there are also reports of Neco having had a kick in the foot in the Ireland match rendering him only on the bench, and Curtis Jones holding his back for a while in the U21 match. Fingers crossed these are minor issues
Neco is absolutely fine, no issues.
Paul Joyce saying Trent is out for another 3 weeks at least.
Saw todays training pics on SKY, and Thiago was there.
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 04:45:13 PM
Saw todays training pics on SKY, and Thiago was there.

If you lie to us....
