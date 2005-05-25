Does anyone have a full list of all currently injured players and when they are expected to return? It's a little hard to keep track of at the moment.



Player Reason Further Detail Potential Return Condition StatusAndrew Robertson Thigh Injury Nov 12: "My hamstring seized up. In the second half of ET I had a bit of cramp, it was my left one, so I was just a bit worried." 22/11/2020 Currently Being Assessed 50% TRACKRhys Williams Groin/Hip/Pelvic Injury Nov 17: "He had a very minor stiff hip. It was in his best interests to get him back to Liverpool." 22/11/2020 Currently Being Assessed 50% TRACKFabio Tavares Thigh Injury Oct 30: "Fab is not in, that's clear. He got a little injury and so he will be out for the weekend and probably slightly longer." 21/11/2020 None Ruled Out TRACKThiago Alcantara Knee Injury Nov 06: "It's an injury but doesn't need a surgery. The challenge was a harsh one and directly against the leg, so still adapting but improving. It will not be too long ." 21/11/2020 None 50% TRACKTrent Alexander-Arnold Calf/Shin/Heel Injury Nov 08: "Trent will be out for England, that is clear. What he has, we don't know, but he cannot play for England. He will have a scan tomorrow and then we will see." No Return Date Currently Being Assessed 25% TRACKJoe Gomez Knee Injury Nov 12: "No timescale is being placed upon his return, though the issue is likely to rule him out for a significant part of the remainder of 2020-21." No Return Date Currently Being Assessed Ruled Out TRACKMohamed Salah Other Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) No Return Date Currently Being Assessed Ruled Out TRACKJordan Henderson Thigh Injury Nov 15: "Jordan had a bit of tightness at half-time and felt he couldn't carry on. We'll have to assess him when we get back." No Return Date Currently Being Assessed 50% TRACKVirgil van Dijk Knee Injury Oct 30: "He will now focus on the beginning of his rehab with the support of the Reds' medical dept. No timeframe has been placed on the Dutchman's return to action." No Return Date None Ruled Out TRACKAlex Oxlade-Chamberlain Knee Injury Oct 19: "Oxlade is obviously in a long-term rehab, but looks good and is in a good mood usually." No Return Date None Ruled Out