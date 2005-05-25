Liverpool Football Club can confirm Joe Gomez has today undergone successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee.The centre-back sustained the injury during a training session with the England national team on Wednesday.The issue was isolated to Gomezs tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments.The operation to correct the damage, which took place in London on Thursday morning, was a success and the 23-year-old will make a full recovery.Gomez will begin a rehabilitation programme with the Reds medical team immediately, with club staff carefully monitoring his progress.No timescale is being placed upon his return, though the issue is likely to rule him out for a significant part of the remainder of 2020-21.