« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 328 329 330 331 332 [333]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *  (Read 1575237 times)

Offline Knight

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 675
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13280 on: October 26, 2020, 04:33:19 PM »
Quote from: jillc on October 26, 2020, 03:51:35 PM
Its not Klopps way though. He doesnt just buy someone because we have an injury. Hes more likely to work with what he has.

We already needed a 4th CB though. Its very clear Matip is not a good option as he cant stay fit and now the previously ever present Van Dijk is out for the season were in severe need.
Logged

Online JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,747
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13281 on: October 26, 2020, 05:05:37 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 26, 2020, 04:20:26 PM
You are correct. He trained after he came back from internationally duty and whatever test he took there. But he was obviously injured in training.
Did he walk off from his injury? I always find that's a good indicator of the severity...
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,343
  • Belfast Red
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13282 on: October 26, 2020, 05:07:01 PM »
Matip and Keita are now getting tiresome with all these injuries they simply cant be relied upon,Im sure the managers patience will eventually run out.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,338
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13283 on: October 26, 2020, 05:13:34 PM »
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,133
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13284 on: October 26, 2020, 05:17:13 PM »
Quote from: phil236849 on October 26, 2020, 05:13:34 PM
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?

There was never a timeline set by the manager or the club.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,682
  • YNWA
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13285 on: October 26, 2020, 05:17:18 PM »
Quote from: phil236849 on October 26, 2020, 05:13:34 PM
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?

Yeah, he's still injured.
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,361
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13286 on: October 26, 2020, 05:20:01 PM »
Quote from: phil236849 on October 26, 2020, 05:13:34 PM
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?

Still in rehab.  Klopp spoke about him last week - "Oxlade is obviously in a long-term rehab, but looks good and is in a good mood usually."
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Online John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,989
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13287 on: October 28, 2020, 08:26:41 AM »
Note new title. You've got a Squad and Rotation thread for anything that doesn't given accurate and informative news.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=334841.0

Please keep this thread so posters can follow actual developments without wading through speculation and formations.

I thinks that's a fair request.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13288 on: October 28, 2020, 08:47:45 AM »
According to Maddock theres optimism that Fabinhos injury will be weeks, rather than months;

Word late tonight is, Liverpool hopeful Fabinho hamstring problem not quite as serious as first thought.
Hell be scanned in morning for confirmation. But could be weeks, not months.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,296
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13289 on: October 28, 2020, 08:54:10 AM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on October 26, 2020, 05:20:01 PM
Still in rehab.  Klopp spoke about him last week - "Oxlade is obviously in a long-term rehab, but looks good and is in a good mood usually."

What actually happened to Ox and when did he get injured?
Whos currently out?...

Van Dijk
Matip
Fabinho
Tsimikas
Thiago
Keita
Ox

Any more for any more? Those last four arent helping in terms of finding solutions to who can play CB and allowing others to move back there. Or with lack of rotation. Is Hendersons fitness still a slight concern too? His minutes are being managed quite heavily.
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,308
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13290 on: October 28, 2020, 10:42:36 PM »
Dave Maddock reporting that Fabinhos hamstring isnt as bad as feared.  Grade1/2, so he will be back after the international break...

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,308
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13291 on: October 29, 2020, 02:16:10 PM »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 29, 2020, 01:11:27 PM
Who mate ? I'm genuinely confused about who is and who isn't having a scan these days.
Fabinho.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,664
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13292 on: October 29, 2020, 06:25:53 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 29, 2020, 06:23:43 PM
Echo is saying no time frame has been set, and that more will be revealed by Klopp tomorrow.
Fabinho?

In general, can you guys mention the name of the player when you give information? It's not like we have one injured player, and him/he pronounces are not very helpful...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,621
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13293 on: October 29, 2020, 06:38:09 PM »
What's going on with Tsmiskas?
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,311
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13294 on: October 29, 2020, 06:42:02 PM »
James Pearce confirmed that Fab ruled out by Brazil.

Hamstring injury but no timescale.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,311
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13295 on: November 2, 2020, 11:28:40 AM »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,640
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13296 on: November 9, 2020, 07:31:54 PM »
Paul Joyce saying

Quote
Liverpools Trent Alexander-Arnold set to be out for up to four weeks following injury against Manchester City.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,640
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13297 on: November 9, 2020, 08:28:37 PM »
Quote
Thiago continues to receive treatment for the injury he sustained against Everton, with Liverpool hopeful hell be back after the international break. [@DominicKing_DM]
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,311
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13298 on: November 11, 2020, 02:32:55 PM »
Gomez injured according to Joyce.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez suffered an injury during training with England today. Gareth Southgate is likely to provide an update this evening at a press conference ahead of the Republic of Ireland game.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline On Axis

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13299 on: November 12, 2020, 12:32:42 PM »
From Paul Joyce:

"Joe Gomez has today had successful surgery on a tendon in his left knee. Liverpool not ruling out he could play again this season."

https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1326865193167704064
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13300 on: November 12, 2020, 12:34:16 PM »
Liverpool Football Club can confirm Joe Gomez has today undergone successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee.

The centre-back sustained the injury during a training session with the England national team on Wednesday.

The issue was isolated to Gomezs tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments.

The operation to correct the damage, which took place in London on Thursday morning, was a success and the 23-year-old will make a full recovery.

Gomez will begin a rehabilitation programme with the Reds medical team immediately, with club staff carefully monitoring his progress.

No timescale is being placed upon his return, though the issue is likely to rule him out for a significant part of the remainder of 2020-21.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/415749-joe-gomez-injury-update
Logged

Online calvin

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13301 on: Today at 10:06:03 AM »
Steve Clarke has confirmed that Andy Robertson is a doubt for Scotlands game today with Slovakia as the Tartan Army get back to action having qualified for the European Championships next summer. Robertson was skipper for the evening but he could be missing this afternoon for his nation with him picking up a hamstring issue. Andy Robertson is the most doubtful out of the ones who have a wee question mark over them.

It continues. Hopefully they rest him and it's not serious..
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,709
  • JFT96
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13302 on: Today at 10:32:47 AM »
He said he had cramp at the end of the last game, he's probably still feeling that.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online calvin

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 145
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13303 on: Today at 10:35:26 AM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:32:47 AM
He said he had cramp at the end of the last game, he's probably still feeling that.

I watched the interview. He also said that he felt his hamstring. He was never going to go off in such an important and potentially historic game for Scotland..
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,709
  • JFT96
Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
« Reply #13304 on: Today at 10:39:37 AM »
Yeah I watched it too. He said his hamstring seized up with cramp towards the end of the game.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Pages: 1 ... 328 329 330 331 332 [333]   Go Up
« previous next »
 