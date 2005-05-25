« previous next »
Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *

Offline Knight

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
October 26, 2020, 04:33:19 PM
Quote from: jillc on October 26, 2020, 03:51:35 PM
Its not Klopps way though. He doesnt just buy someone because we have an injury. Hes more likely to work with what he has.

We already needed a 4th CB though. Its very clear Matip is not a good option as he cant stay fit and now the previously ever present Van Dijk is out for the season were in severe need.
Online JC the Messiah

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
October 26, 2020, 05:05:37 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 26, 2020, 04:20:26 PM
You are correct. He trained after he came back from internationally duty and whatever test he took there. But he was obviously injured in training.
Did he walk off from his injury? I always find that's a good indicator of the severity...
Offline Big Dirk

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
October 26, 2020, 05:07:01 PM
Matip and Keita are now getting tiresome with all these injuries they simply cant be relied upon,Im sure the managers patience will eventually run out.
Online JC the Messiah

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
October 26, 2020, 05:07:26 PM
Quote from: Knight on October 26, 2020, 04:33:19 PM
We already needed a 4th CB though. Its very clear Matip is not a good option as he cant stay fit and now the previously ever present Van Dijk is out for the season were in severe need.
Matip had a "knock", so hopefully it's something that isn't more complicated and underlying. Might just have been unlucky, and he'll be back soon and play the whole season without an injury concern. I'm a bit of an optimist.
Offline phil236849

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
October 26, 2020, 05:13:34 PM
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
October 26, 2020, 05:17:13 PM
Quote from: phil236849 on October 26, 2020, 05:13:34 PM
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?

There was never a timeline set by the manager or the club.
Online Craig 🤔

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
October 26, 2020, 05:17:18 PM
Quote from: phil236849 on October 26, 2020, 05:13:34 PM
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?

Yeah, he's still injured.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
October 26, 2020, 05:20:01 PM
Quote from: phil236849 on October 26, 2020, 05:13:34 PM
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?

Still in rehab.  Klopp spoke about him last week - "Oxlade is obviously in a long-term rehab, but looks good and is in a good mood usually."
Online John C

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
October 28, 2020, 08:26:41 AM
Note new title. You've got a Squad and Rotation thread for anything that doesn't given accurate and informative news.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=334841.0

Please keep this thread so posters can follow actual developments without wading through speculation and formations.

I thinks that's a fair request.
Online Jm55

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
October 28, 2020, 08:47:45 AM
According to Maddock theres optimism that Fabinhos injury will be weeks, rather than months;

Word late tonight is, Liverpool hopeful Fabinho hamstring problem not quite as serious as first thought.
Hell be scanned in morning for confirmation. But could be weeks, not months.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
October 28, 2020, 08:54:10 AM
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on October 26, 2020, 05:20:01 PM
Still in rehab.  Klopp spoke about him last week - "Oxlade is obviously in a long-term rehab, but looks good and is in a good mood usually."

What actually happened to Ox and when did he get injured?
Whos currently out?...

Van Dijk
Matip
Fabinho
Tsimikas
Thiago
Keita
Ox

Any more for any more? Those last four arent helping in terms of finding solutions to who can play CB and allowing others to move back there. Or with lack of rotation. Is Hendersons fitness still a slight concern too? His minutes are being managed quite heavily.
Online Jm55

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
October 28, 2020, 09:15:11 AM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 28, 2020, 08:54:10 AM
What actually happened to Ox and when did he get injured?
Whos currently out?...

Van Dijk
Matip
Fabinho
Tsimikas
Thiago
Keita
Ox

Any more for any more? Those last four arent helping in terms of finding solutions to who can play CB and allowing others to move back there. Or with lack of rotation. Is Hendersons fitness still a slight concern too? His minutes are being managed quite heavily.

On Ox it was a knee injury in training in August.

With Hendo, Klopp said after the game that it was only ever going to be 45 minutes for him again. I can only assume that were managing his minutes due to the recent injury.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
October 28, 2020, 10:42:36 PM
Dave Maddock reporting that Fabinhos hamstring isnt as bad as feared.  Grade1/2, so he will be back after the international break...

Online Tepid T₂O

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
October 29, 2020, 02:16:10 PM
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on October 29, 2020, 01:11:27 PM
Who mate ? I'm genuinely confused about who is and who isn't having a scan these days.
Fabinho.
Offline farawayred

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
October 29, 2020, 06:25:53 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on October 29, 2020, 06:23:43 PM
Echo is saying no time frame has been set, and that more will be revealed by Klopp tomorrow.
Fabinho?

In general, can you guys mention the name of the player when you give information? It's not like we have one injured player, and him/he pronounces are not very helpful...
Offline Shady Craig

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
October 29, 2020, 06:38:09 PM
What's going on with Tsmiskas?
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
October 29, 2020, 06:42:02 PM
James Pearce confirmed that Fab ruled out by Brazil.

Hamstring injury but no timescale.
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Today at 11:28:40 AM
Offline Knight

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Today at 11:46:06 AM
Would love to see Thiago back for Sunday, looking more unlikely now though. Wrap Matip up in cotton wool before then, he shouldn't be anywhere near the Atalanta game. Good Keita is back.
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Today at 11:47:55 AM
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:46:06 AM
Would love to see Thiago back for Sunday, looking more unlikely now though. Wrap Matip up in cotton wool before then, he shouldn't be anywhere near the Atalanta game. Good Keita is back.

Thiago injury is a worry.

Klopp said he was close for the weekend and wanted to be involved yet he isn't back in full training yet.
Offline Samie

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Today at 12:08:25 PM
Saving him for the blue mancs.
Offline Andy-oh-six

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Today at 12:10:35 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:47:55 AM
Thiago injury is a worry.

Klopp said he was close for the weekend and wanted to be involved yet he isn't back in full training yet.

Its a bit strange. They are either being ultra cautious and keeping him away from full training or something has emerged. There were pics of him doing individual training last Monday. Is he still doing that or not training at all now?
Offline irc65

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Today at 12:14:04 PM
Encouraging news on Keita and Matip. Hope they are able to play some sort of part at the weekend but doesn't sound like they'll be involved against Atalanta. Guess it's looking more likely that we won't see Thiago till after the international break. Hopefully he will not be joining up with the Spain squad.
Offline Samie

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Today at 12:16:23 PM
David Lynch even saying we're being extra careful with Thiago because of his previous history.

What a Hollywood director would know about our players medical history is another matter.
Online kaesarsosei

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Today at 12:39:33 PM
Can anyone post the actual updates here? I see pessimism around Thiago and optimism around Keita & Matip (lol), but what news emerged about the three? And was there anything about Tsimikas?
Online Dazzer23

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Today at 12:46:08 PM
Sky saying Thiago IS back in training  ???
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Today at 12:47:30 PM
Why are always people trying to create narratives with injuries?

"It's weird'' ''it's a mystery'' etc....


Offline Samie

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Today at 12:47:35 PM
He's been training since last week, just not team sessions.
Offline No666

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Today at 12:49:51 PM
Klopp's comments:

Naby Keita and Joel Matip have returned to full training, Jürgen Klopp has confirmed, but Liverpool will make a late decision on their involvement against Atalanta BC.

The Reds travel to Bergamo later today for their third match in Champions League Group D, against the side sitting behind them in second place.

And Klopps squad has been boosted by Keita and Matip joining their teammates at Melwood following Saturdays Premier League win over West Ham United, though Thiago Alcantara did not feature in the session.

Asked for an update on any injuries, the manager told Liverpoolfc.com on Monday: A lot, [but] Im not sure about a new one. We have to see.

Yesterday was recovery for some and normal training for the others, so now we have to see how the boys feel today. Its pretty early now and I have not all the information, but I hope nothing serious.

On Keita, Matip and Thiago, he explained: Naby and Joel trained yesterday with the team, full, Thiago didnt. So, thats the situation.

I have really no idea what I do with this information in the moment because yes, they trained, thats good, its better than if they dont train. But we have to see what we do with it.

We have another day to make these decisions. A lot of players will be on the plane hopefully, and so decisions will be made late, late, late.

Online Welshred

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Today at 12:51:07 PM
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 12:39:33 PM
Can anyone post the actual updates here? I see pessimism around Thiago and optimism around Keita & Matip (lol), but what news emerged about the three? And was there anything about Tsimikas?
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:28:40 AM
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/414531-liverpool-injury-fitness-news-keita-matip-thiago

You know you could read the update yourself?
Online Nick110581

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Today at 12:52:02 PM
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:47:35 PM
He's been training since last week, just not team sessions.

I think people are rightfully concerned - he was close to be involved at weekend as per Klopps presser but still not full training
Offline Samie

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Today at 12:53:12 PM
Not really without any medical knowledge of the situation.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Today at 01:25:27 PM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 12:49:51 PM
Klopp's comments:



Asked for an update on any injuries, the manager told Liverpoolfc.com on Monday: A lot, [but] Im not sure about a new one. We have to see.



Am I missing something here?  Did someone else pick up an injury against West Ham?
Online Welshred

Re: Injury news only thread. 24 hour bans if ignored *
Today at 01:26:12 PM
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:25:27 PM
Am I missing something here?  Did someone else pick up an injury against West Ham?

He's saying he's not sure whether there are any new injury worries at the moment
