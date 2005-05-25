Part of me thinks that there is so much smoke and mirrors around our injury list so that opposition managers have to plan for more players being potentially available than really are.



Because I honestly have no clue what is wrong, if anything, with the following players or when they will be able to play and this thread doesn't seem to know either



Tsimikas

AOC

Keita

Matip

Thiago



Maybe other clubs are the same.



Even Fabinho. People are saying they are happy now it is going to be weeks and not months. Well of course it wasn't going to be fucking months, he pulled a hamstring not lost a lower leg. Months implies a bare minimum of 2 but really when I hear months I think of 3 or more.