« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 329 330 331 332 333 [334]   Go Down

Author Topic: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *  (Read 1554048 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,708
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13320 on: Today at 08:43:24 PM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:42:50 PM
So how long is a hamstring injury then? 6 weeks or so?

Depends how bad it is.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,646
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13321 on: Today at 08:44:24 PM »
Can we call back Grujic, let's see if we can convert him to CB. Wont have anyone left at this rate
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,041
  • Dutch Class
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13322 on: Today at 08:44:39 PM »
And this is why you need four senior centre-backs. We saw it with Man City last season. Hopefully, Fabinho recovers quickly and Matip too
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,039
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13323 on: Today at 08:45:58 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:44:39 PM
And this is why you need four senior centre-backs. We saw it with Man City last season. Hopefully, Fabinho recovers quickly and Matip too

We have four (Fab was the fourth)

We now have one fit with three hard matches coming up
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,948
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13324 on: Today at 08:48:31 PM »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,041
  • Dutch Class
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13325 on: Today at 08:48:35 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:45:58 PM
We have four (Fab was the fourth)

We now have one fit with three hard matches coming up

Fabinho was emergency cover. Or at least should have been. With the injury histories of Matip and Gomez, we needed another, particularly with this condensed calendar
Logged

Offline Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,340
  • Belfast Red
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13326 on: Today at 08:50:44 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:45:58 PM
We have four (Fab was the fourth)

We now have one fit with three hard matches coming up
No we had 3...our first choice midfield 3 would have been Fab,Thiago and Hendo,so we went into the season with 3 CBs of of which 1 is stuck together with glue.
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline Snusmumriken

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 534
  • Don't believe everything you think
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13327 on: Today at 08:51:16 PM »
If we assume Matip makes it back for the weekend and doesn't break again instantly, do we rest him against Atalanta or City  ???
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,948
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13328 on: Today at 08:51:20 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:48:35 PM
Fabinho was emergency cover. Or at least should have been. With the injury histories of Matip and Gomez, we needed another, particularly with this condensed calendar

Yep.  We had 3 injury prone CBs, plus Virgil.  We sold 1 of the injury prone ones, and now the one that's never injured is out for the season.

Fab was just emergency cover.  ::)
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,137
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13329 on: Today at 08:51:30 PM »
Hoping its just a small strain with it being a cold night and playing a bit over-stretched at the back.

Got to take no chances right now
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,521
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13330 on: Today at 08:55:03 PM »
He walked off so I assume its a bad one
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline tornado

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13331 on: Today at 08:55:27 PM »
Even if it is a minor strain, unlikely he is back for West Ham (hope Antonio is out for them as well)..Hendo or Gini will have to be CBs for West Ham.
Just hope Matip is back for Atalanta or atleast City and hope Fabinho is back after the international break
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13332 on: Today at 08:59:56 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:55:03 PM
He walked off so I assume its a bad one
;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,051
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13333 on: Today at 09:03:09 PM »
Hendo off now ??
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13334 on: Today at 09:04:12 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:03:09 PM
Hendo off now ??
Might be protected, if Fab's out the last fucking thing we need is Hendo as well. They are really snide.
Logged

Offline tornado

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13335 on: Today at 09:04:20 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:03:09 PM
Hendo off now ??
Hope tactical with weekend in mind
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,039
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13336 on: Today at 09:07:28 PM »
Reports on Twitter from reliable journalists is that hes ok

Protecting him to play CB on Saturday
« Last Edit: Today at 09:09:01 PM by Nick110581 »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,211
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13337 on: Today at 09:09:55 PM »
He took a nasty tackle from a Midgetland player, according to the comms. But yeah, hopefully just managing our key players' minute (saving him for extra CB training?!?)
Logged

Online cheesemason

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 346
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13338 on: Today at 09:16:20 PM »
Would we be allowed an emergency loan or not? Jurgen may not want to, but would it be an option?
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,039
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13339 on: Today at 09:20:44 PM »
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 09:16:20 PM
Would we be allowed an emergency loan or not? Jurgen may not want to, but would it be an option?

We can sign a free agent
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online JimmyRust

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13340 on: Today at 09:37:52 PM »
No free agents worth a carrot. Only Garay and Papadopoulos as any sort of contender.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,039
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13341 on: Today at 09:39:20 PM »
Gini and Henderson can play there
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,648
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13342 on: Today at 09:40:10 PM »
Been impressed with Rhys Williams every time he's played
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004
Pages: 1 ... 329 330 331 332 333 [334]   Go Up
« previous next »
 