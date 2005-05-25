« previous next »
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13280 on: Today at 04:33:19 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 03:51:35 PM
Its not Klopps way though. He doesnt just buy someone because we have an injury. Hes more likely to work with what he has.

We already needed a 4th CB though. Its very clear Matip is not a good option as he cant stay fit and now the previously ever present Van Dijk is out for the season were in severe need.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13281 on: Today at 05:05:37 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 04:20:26 PM
You are correct. He trained after he came back from internationally duty and whatever test he took there. But he was obviously injured in training.
Did he walk off from his injury? I always find that's a good indicator of the severity...
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13282 on: Today at 05:07:01 PM »
Matip and Keita are now getting tiresome with all these injuries they simply cant be relied upon,Im sure the managers patience will eventually run out.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13283 on: Today at 05:07:26 PM »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:33:19 PM
We already needed a 4th CB though. Its very clear Matip is not a good option as he cant stay fit and now the previously ever present Van Dijk is out for the season were in severe need.
Matip had a "knock", so hopefully it's something that isn't more complicated and underlying. Might just have been unlucky, and he'll be back soon and play the whole season without an injury concern. I'm a bit of an optimist.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13284 on: Today at 05:13:34 PM »
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13285 on: Today at 05:17:13 PM »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 05:13:34 PM
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?

There was never a timeline set by the manager or the club.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13286 on: Today at 05:17:18 PM »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 05:13:34 PM
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?

Yeah, he's still injured.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13287 on: Today at 05:20:01 PM »
Quote from: phil236849 on Today at 05:13:34 PM
I thought Ox would be back by now. Am I missing something?

Still in rehab.  Klopp spoke about him last week - "Oxlade is obviously in a long-term rehab, but looks good and is in a good mood usually."
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13288 on: Today at 05:23:01 PM »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 04:33:19 PM
We already needed a 4th CB though. Its very clear Matip is not a good option as he cant stay fit and now the previously ever present Van Dijk is out for the season were in severe need.

The problem is, if we want someone in January good enough you're probably looking at big money which we haven't got and spending 5-10 million on some fill in option (Caulker/Klavan) who will have to get used to the way we play and settle in etc is no more preferable than developing Williams or Koumetia.

City could throw 50 million at Ake. We're not in the position to do the same with someone like Ben White, unless Edwards can finance the deal like Jota.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13289 on: Today at 05:45:14 PM »
Keita is becoming an injury concern. This season will be out of the ordinary due to the schedule so a lot of players will probably pick up knocks - but he's already had an injury plagued first 2 seasons.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13290 on: Today at 05:53:22 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:45:14 PM
Keita is becoming an injury concern. This season will be out of the ordinary due to the schedule so a lot of players will probably pick up knocks - but he's already had an injury plagued first 2 seasons.

If you can't trust a player to be fit then they need to be moved on. Matip, Ox and Keita all far too injury prone.

Did Keita have an injury record like this before joining? I recall him having a bad injury maybe season beforehand?
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13291 on: Today at 06:00:34 PM »
There's plenty of evidence that you can initially test negative for Covid but still have it.  My guess with Naby is he came back and then tested positive within a day or two afterwords or he's suffering some type of after effect which can range from cognitive to lungs.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13292 on: Today at 07:42:26 PM »
Thiago posted pics, He's back in training. West Ham is it probably.

https://twitter.com/Thiago6/status/1320808428638523393
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13293 on: Today at 08:05:55 PM »
Would seem the most likely, usually the lads need 2-3 days training before considered for selection. Although they gave us Alisson out of nowhere at the weekend so who the fuck knows  ;D
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13294 on: Today at 08:22:48 PM »
Itd be odd for Naby to be injured considering hes seemingly not actually returned to training since international duty. Im not sure where hed have picked it up. An issue about coronavirus seems more likely.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13295 on: Today at 08:27:30 PM »
I hate talking about covid health issues (as opposed to political arse-over-tittery) because it's serious and people talking all sorts of ill-informed shite end up scaring other people who are worried about themselves or loved ones. But I think it's safe enough to say that fatigue is a common side effect of the illness; certainly the post-illness symptom that I have seen most among my friends and acquaintances.

So let's just give Naby a bit of time; it may not be injury, but just fatigue, or just needing time to be at his best again.

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13296 on: Today at 08:29:48 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:22:48 PM
Itd be odd for Naby to be injured considering hes seemingly not actually returned to training since international duty. Im not sure where hed have picked it up. An issue about coronavirus seems more likely.

No, he's trained with the side since he's been back, that was confirmed by Klopp leading up to the Ajax match.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13297 on: Today at 08:30:38 PM »
Quote from: Ginieus on Today at 05:53:22 PM
If you can't trust a player to be fit then they need to be moved on. Matip, Ox and Keita all far too injury prone.

Did Keita have an injury record like this before joining? I recall him having a bad injury maybe season beforehand?

No he didn't have a bad injury season prior to this. He had his niggles but nothing serious.

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13298 on: Today at 08:39:44 PM »
Quote from: Ginieus on Today at 05:53:22 PM
If you can't trust a player to be fit then they need to be moved on. Matip, Ox and Keita all far too injury prone.

Did Keita have an injury record like this before joining? I recall him having a bad injury maybe season beforehand?

I would agree on Ox sadly - I think he has a lot of ability but like Lallana and Sturridge, just isn't worth it for how long they are out. I wouldn't move Matip on as I think he's top quality but we need more cover for that position.

Keita has this season for me to change my opinion but I've never seen anything special from him since he arrived- he just hasn't adapted to the league. Not a bad player but I'd have Curtis above him in the pecking order.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13299 on: Today at 08:58:15 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:39:44 PM
I would agree on Ox sadly - I think he has a lot of ability but like Lallana and Sturridge, just isn't worth it for how long they are out. I wouldn't move Matip on as I think he's top quality but we need more cover for that position.

Keita has this season for me to change my opinion but I've never seen anything special from him since he arrived- he just hasn't adapted to the league. Not a bad player but I'd have Curtis above him in the pecking order.

Adapting to the league to me is nonsense. I don't think that's the problem for him. Bieng consistently available is his biggest problem.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13300 on: Today at 09:05:24 PM »
Keita has been mostly fit for quite a while now. Hopefully this is just a little niggle.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13301 on: Today at 09:17:22 PM »
Question for Welshred. Alisson said prayer and physio therapy is what allowed him to halve his recovery time. Is prayer a possible method to reduce Van Dijks recovery time, especially when you add it to the fact that he walked off the field?
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13302 on: Today at 09:18:48 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:17:22 PM
Question for Welshred. Alisson said prayer and physio therapy is what allowed him to halve his recovery time. Is prayer a possible method to reduce Van Dijks recovery time, especially when you add it to the fact that he walked off the field?
:lmao

Good one, KH! Perhaps a prayer to the horse placenta gods might work...
