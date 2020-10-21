« previous next »
Author Topic: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *  (Read 1541459 times)

Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13200 on: October 21, 2020, 10:05:47 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 21, 2020, 09:20:39 PM
Mane with Ice on his knee
See that with a lot of players, didnt head to the dressing room so hopefully no damage there
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13201 on: October 21, 2020, 10:10:05 PM »
Klopp just said we got through with no injuries, looks all good
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13202 on: October 21, 2020, 10:57:57 PM »
Story Witt tsmikas ?
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13203 on: October 21, 2020, 10:58:18 PM »
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13204 on: October 21, 2020, 11:33:36 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 21, 2020, 09:20:39 PM
Mane with Ice on his knee

Apparently dead leg for the last week. No issue.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13205 on: October 21, 2020, 11:46:01 PM »
Quote from: Gus 1855 on October 21, 2020, 11:33:36 PM
Apparently dead leg for the last week. No issue.

he can hop past defenders for fun  :D
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13206 on: Yesterday at 12:01:48 AM »
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13207 on: Yesterday at 12:49:51 AM »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Yesterday at 12:01:48 AM
any idea how long ? Out with awhile
No idea, Klopp never gave a timeline.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13208 on: Yesterday at 03:17:43 AM »
How long is Kosta out for???
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13209 on: Yesterday at 03:20:08 AM »
Quote from: Chig on Yesterday at 03:17:43 AM
How long is Kosta out for???

Haha answered in literally the post above yours.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13210 on: Yesterday at 11:38:48 PM »
From David Lynch of The Elephant Man fame who moonlights as a part time journo.

Quote
Kostas Tsimikas hoping to return to training next week after his thigh injury. #LFC will need him as the busy start to the season continues.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13211 on: Today at 02:13:17 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:38:48 PM
From David Lynch of The Elephant Man fame who moonlights as a part time journo.

 ;D
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13212 on: Today at 03:58:41 AM »
Quote from: jillc on October 20, 2020, 05:06:48 PM
I would suspect they are being cautious with him. The scan he had didn't show anything major, but with Joel's injury record I think this is the best thing.

Fabinho said in his post match interview after Ajax that Matip was injured.

Guess well find out more in the press conference.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13213 on: Today at 07:04:57 AM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:58:41 AM
Fabinho said in his post match interview after Ajax that Matip was injured.

Guess well find out more in the press conference.

The one with Jan Åge Fjørtoft?
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13214 on: Today at 07:08:17 AM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:04:57 AM
The one with Jan Åge Fjørtoft?

Not one of the better Friends episodes.
Re: Injury updates thread. NOT a chat or transfer thread *
« Reply #13215 on: Today at 07:14:20 AM »
When is Ox due back or how bad is his injury?
