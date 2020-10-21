Mane with Ice on his knee
Story Witt tsmikas ?
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play
Apparently dead leg for the last week. No issue.
Injured
any idea how long ? Out with awhile
How long is Kosta out for???
Kostas Tsimikas hoping to return to training next week after his thigh injury. #LFC will need him as the busy start to the season continues.
From David Lynch of The Elephant Man fame who moonlights as a part time journo.
I would suspect they are being cautious with him. The scan he had didn't show anything major, but with Joel's injury record I think this is the best thing.
