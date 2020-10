The club’s generic-ish statement and definitive lack of a timeline and explanation of the injury reminds me a bit of Ox’s knee injury he got against Roma and how the club handled that one.



Best to assume he’s out for a very long time (ie the rest of the season, at minimum) and anything more positive than that we just take as cautious good news. After the surgery I don’t expect many, if any official updates, for at least several months.